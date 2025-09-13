Culture > Internet

Google Clarified How Much Energy AI Requests Require

We're a step closer to understanding AI's environmental impact

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 13, 2025 3:04 pm EDT
Google data center
Outside the Google Cloud data center in Hanau.
Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

The growing popularity of AI systems for both personal and institutional use has prompted plenty of debates over the ethics involved, from copyright issues to AI’s effect on misinformation. There’s another issue on the table that’s also led to plenty of intense moral debates: specifically, the impact that requests to AI systems have on the environment. Whether someone is asking for information or a generated image or video, that involves processing at data centers — and that, in turn, requires energy.

The more information we have about the energy cost of AI, the better we can all assess the cost of this technology. All of which makes a recent announcement from Google that much more interesting. This document includes information on the energy usage of a text query sent to Google’s AI systems. The result, as Google’s Amin Vahdat and Jeff Dean explain, might be lower than you’d expect: “The per-prompt energy impact is equivalent to watching TV for less than nine seconds.”

Vahdat and Dean went on to explain that Google’s AI systems are getting more efficient. They point to one 12-month-long period during which time “the energy and total carbon footprint of the median Gemini Apps text prompt dropped by 33x and 44x.”

They went on to argue that Google’s method of calculating the energy use of AI queries takes into account more factors than other methods, including monitoring idle servers and factoring in data centers’ water use. Vahdat and Dean also note that their company is “heavily investing in reducing the power provisioning costs and water required per prompt.” Hopefully, being more transparent about these matters can help get them there.

This announcement is very significant; as Casey Crownhart of MIT Technology Review pointed out, it “[contains] more public information than has been available before” on the subject. Crownhart also points to some limitations of this data, including that it only focuses on text queries and focuses on the median demand, as opposed to more complex inquiries. But it’s a welcome start, and one hopes it will lead to more companies following suit.

