Culture > Internet

AI Obituaries Are Getting More Popular

As in, obituaries written using AI

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 4, 2025 5:36 am EDT
Gravestones
Would you trust AI to summarize your life after you're gone?
Getty Images

How does one go about distilling the life of a deceased loved one into a short piece of text, one that can give a sense of their personality to friends and strangers alike? For a growing number of people, the solution to writing an obituary for a family member or close friend involves firing up AI, entering some general details, and waiting to see what text emerges.

In a recent article for The Washington Post, Drew Harwell examined the phenomenon of AI-penned obituaries — something that both surviving family members and funeral directors have found useful. And while there’s been a lot of discussion of whether or not using AI is right or ethical for some big life decisions, including writing wedding vows and speeches, it’s a little more understandable to see why someone grieving might not feel like they’re in the best frame of mind to memorialize a dead loved one.

The Post cites data from Josh McQueen of Passare, a software company that works with funeral homes, to the effect that the company’s AI has created “tens of thousands of obituaries” in the last few years.

That is not to say that some bristle at the idea of using this technology for this purpose. “I am hearing my friend’s voice in describing their loved ones,” Santa Clara University ethicist Irina Raicu told the Post. “That’s what gets lost: that sense of really seeing what they saw.”

An AI Chatbot Is Running for Mayor — And Cracking Under Pressure
An AI Chatbot Is Running for Mayor — And Cracking Under Pressure
 Victor Miller, Cheyenne’s new mayoral candidate, says he is a “meat avatar” for a bot named Vic

Much like a lot of things involving AI, the ethics of using it for obituaries will vary dramatically from person to person. Someone flattened by grief might find the ease of use of this technology helpful during a bad time; someone else might be appalled by the idea of anything other than a handcrafted obituary.

That’s also without getting into concerns over hallucinated data, which the Post notes is a concern. Software creating an obituary isn’t something that most people would have thought about a decade ago; now, it’s the stuff of news. We live in a stranger world than we’d expect.

More Like This

A person hiking on a scenic route. We take a look at how some hikers are turning to AI for routes and directions.
Experts Raise Concerns Over AI-Generated Hiking Routes
OpenAI logo
Do OpenAI’s New Models Have a Hallucination Problem?
Bill Maher with a cloud above him
Bill Maher Returned From Summer Break With AI On His Mind
OpenAI ChatGPT logos are seen on electronic device screens in this photo illustration on 31 May, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. The AI parent company is being sued for libel by a radio host that says ChatGPT made up a legal claim against him.
ChatGPT Allegedly Made Up an Embezzlement Claim Against a Radio Host

Culture
Culture > Internet
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

The field before Super Bowl LIX
Report: NFL Punishing Players for Reselling Super Bowl Tickets
The 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz in white and orange
Review: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Is Stylishly Out of Step
Security line at a TSA checkpoint
A Security Upgrade in US Airports Could Reduce Liquid Regulations
Single brown egg in blue carton, representing choline-rich foods for brain health.
The Nutrient Your Brain’s Been Begging For
Calendar watches
The World’s Best Annual Calendar Watches
Three of the best new watches of July 2025, from Unimatic, Ulysse Nardin and IWC
The 10 Best Watches of July

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Internet, Right This Way

Gravestones

AI Obituaries Are Getting More Popular

A screenshot of a fake profile from the Tea app

Could the Dating Safety App Tea Still Work?

ATMs in a building lobby

TikTok-Based ATM Scam Takes In Over $15 Million

Young couple kissing each other while sitting inside vintage car at night

Why Isn’t Gen Z Having Sex?

Explore More Internet

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week