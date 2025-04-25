Leisure > Travel > Hotels

One Amsterdam Hotel’s Renovation Balances Luxury and History

Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam is getting some alterations

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 25, 2025 8:35 pm EDT
Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam
Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam is getting some updates.
Accor

In writing about a certain beloved establishment in Amsterday, Condé Nast Traveler observed that “[y]ou could write a short novel about this hotel (maybe someone has),” including stints as a convent and government building before being converted into its current use as a hotel. The hotel in question is Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam — which has amazed luxury travelers since it opened its doors in 1992, and holds daily tours exploring its historic elements.

Now, Sofitel has embarked on a challenging renovation of this space. The challenge comes from the delicate balance between updating certain features of the space without losing its (literally) historic appeal. That includes reworking the hotel’s entrance by putting a greater emphasis on the courtyard, adding a Bridal Suite and adding a sustainable design component to the building.

“Our ambition was to preserve this heritage with the utmost delicacy while revealing a new way of living history — intimate and contemporary. Our approach is guided by precision, ensuring that every architectural and decorative gesture respects the site’s legacy,” explained Pierre-Yves Rochon, whose design studio is tasked with the renovation. “From preserving listed elements such as the revolving door, noble materials, and historic volumes to introducing the comfort and functionality of modern luxury, we extend the story of The Grand without ever freezing it in time.”

One detail that wasn’t included in the announcement of the renovation was how long the process is expected to take. A recent post on the hotel’s Instagram account noted that it was “undergoing a transformation.” That said, given this space’s history, it’s not surprising to see Sofitel taking a more measured approach. Meanwhile, luxury travelers will need to wait and see what comes of these changes.

