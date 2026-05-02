Wellness > Health

Formula 1 Drivers Can Teach Us All Something About Neck Pain

Some tips work well for elite drivers as well as the rest of us

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 2, 2026 7:06 pm EDT
Open-wheel race car in garage
Most of us do not drive at absurd speeds around racetracks. And yet...
Marc Kleen/Unsplash

Most of us do not engage in the kind of extensive high-speed driving that professional race car drivers do. As a number of recent movies and television shows have reminded us, driving a race car is a sport like any other, and it’s one that requires drivers to be fit and healthy to do their job. While most of us are not careening around corners at absurd speeds (hopefully, that is), there are still plenty of things we can learn from how drivers stay fit and free from pain.

One big one has to do with neck pain. And, as the Associated Press’s James Ellingworth reports, some people dealing with “tech neck” are finding that the same exercises that help elite drivers are also useful for staying more comfortable.

“[T]he healthy foundations are the same for the normal person and for the driver. Where you would start is exactly the same,” performance coach Antti Kontsas told the AP. This does not mean that people concerned about the effect of looking at screens on their posture should take a page from, say, this Lando Norris workout, which resembles a medieval torture device as much as it does a modern gym.

The experts Ellingworth spoke with pointed to a different set of practices: namely, being mindful of your neck when doing core excercises. Body weight excercises were one particular area these experts emphasized.

A Hack for Getting Rid of Neck Pain and Headaches
A Hack for Getting Rid of Neck Pain and Headaches
 It’s simple, cheap and takes seconds. We explain.

“The most simple thing is lying on your back on a bench with your head hanging and then holding your head in a complete horizontal line,” Kontsas said. “You’re holding your head still and seeing how long you can hold that.”

There are other exercises one can do to address “tech neck” beyond that. NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center’s Dr. K. Daniel Riew recommends motion excersises, as well as aerobic exercise to relieve pain. “That could be jogging, swimming, walking at a brisk pace, or using ellipticals or recumbent stationary bicycles,” he clarified in a 2025 interview. Not all fitness tips are the same for competitive drivers and people who spend a lot of time on the computer — but the overlap is well worth studying.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Carlos Alcaraz performing a modified plank, a move that can help with your posture alignment
Are You in Alignment? How to Unlock Pain-Free Movement.
Man with lower back pain
Lower Back Pain Drug Shows Promising Results
Review: This Hunk of Plastic Relieves Back Pain by Loosening a Muscle You’ve Never Heard Of
Review: This Hunk of Plastic Relieves Back Pain by Loosening a Muscle You’ve Never Heard Of
The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper
The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper

Wellness > Health
Wellness

Recommended

Suggested for you

Pyramids in the desert
Scientists Discover Previously Unknown Pyramid Chamber
A lifestyle image of an old-fashioned McDonald's.
The Weird Trick That Makes You Want Less Junk Food
View of clouds from an airplane window
“Rawdogging” a Flight Sounds Miserable. But It’s Good for Your Brain.
Five watches floating in the air in the colors pink, yellow, blue and green with a background that fades from white to blue
The 10 Best Watches of April
Bamboo cocktail at Death & Co.
A 19th-Century Cocktail Is Making a Comeback in the World’s Best Bars
A collection of the best Mother's Day gifts for 2026.
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Open-wheel race car in garage

Formula 1 Drivers Can Teach Us All Something About Neck Pain

A woman yells at a man reading a newspaper in a chair next to her

Are You a Good Partner or Just Doing "The Bare Minimum"?

A man holding up a white running shoe with "1:59:30 WR SUB 2" written on the sole in black marker

The Sub 2-Hour Marathon Was a Triumph of Spirit

Therabody Black Friday Sale

Therabody’s Wellness Tools Are on Sale for Mother’s Day

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Delicious seafood right to your door? Say less.

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese