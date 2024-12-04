The winter months — especially the holiday season — mark an especially befitting time for scenting your space. For me, it’s a daily ritual: mornings begin with incense burning as coffee brews, setting a meditative tone for the day (like writing this article). By evening, a candle takes center stage, its flame casting a warm glow and its aroma filling the room. Cue the quintessential candlelit author imagery, except no quill pen here. A thoughtfully-chosen candle, high-quality incense or stylish diffuser elevates ambiance, adds warmth and creates an inviting atmosphere that enhances any well-curated space. Plus, it doesn’t hurt that your apartment or home ends up smelling incredible, whether you’re hosting friends or lounging on the couch with a record spinning.

There are numerous ways to enhance the aromatic vibes, each with its charm, but we’re focusing on candles, incense and natural diffusers. No shade to electronic diffusers or room sprays — they have their place, but this is about a more ritualistic atmosphere. Whether it’s a limited holiday release or a brand classic, each brings its distinct character, diffusion and fragrance, and part of the fun is finding the one that resonates with your tastes and space. And don’t forget that an exceptional home scent makes for an elegant, thoughtful gift that’s almost always appreciated.

Whether hibernating or hosting holiday soirees, your home should feel cozy and intentional and smell fantastic. Below are some limited releases and cult classics, and each brings something distinct to the aroma-scape. ‘Tis the season, so let their scents fill your space, complement your mood and add to the festive vibe that is — in my view — the most wonderful time of the year.

Candles

Nothing really compares with a great scented candle to set a festive tone during the holidays. The warm glow of the flame, the melting wax and the anticipation of the scent’s “throw” create an intimate, celebratory atmosphere that has been a standard since the ancient Romans and Egyptians. A great candle involves the interplay of its fragrance pyramid, throw (how far the aroma travels), wax type and a thoughtfully-designed vessel that elevates your décor.

Pros:

Wide variety of scents, with many featuring fragrance pyramids akin to fine colognes

The comforting, warm glow of a lit candle.

Subtle aroma can linger in the air even when unlit.

Candles carry a rich history and evoke a sense of nostalgia.

Decorative, stylish vessels elevate a room’s aesthetic.

Cons:

They can get pricey.

Soot can be bothersome for some and may affect indoor air quality.

Scent dispersion takes time and may not always fill larger spaces effectively.

Scent throw and burn profile can vary depending on the wax type.

Diptyque Paris – Feu De Bois (Wood Fire) Diptyque is a gateway for many into the world of high-end home fragrance, and while their range of scents is incredibly impressive — including some limited holiday editions — Feu de Bois stands out as my personal favorite for the colder months. It’s the most addictive burning wood scent you’ll experience, a smoky, fireplace-inspired aroma that countless brands have tried to emulate but never truly replicated. Artfully blending birch, juniper and cade, Feu de Bois is a cult-classic masterpiece that captures the essence of a wood-burning fireplace in the winter. buy here: $74

The Maker – Spiritus The Maker, a luxe hotel in Upstate New York, has evolved into a lifestyle brand, garnering acclaim for its niche fragrance line. Their candle collection, housed in exquisite vintage-inspired vessels, is exemplary, with “Spiritus” standing out as a gorgeous winter aroma. This blend of frankincense, cannabis and vanilla bean offers a seductive, otherworldly scent that delivers an incredible throw, inviting you to linger by the fireplace on a winter night, whether in a hotel lounge or the comfort of your own home. buy here: $55 – $80

Ranger Station – Balsam Fir (Limited-Edition) Nashville-based fragrance house Ranger Station’s limited-edition candle this season, Balsam Fir, captures the essence of a classic Christmas tree with eloquence. Crisp balsam and pine sap notes sit atop juniper and cedar, evoking the feeling of walking through a winter forest. The holiday scent comes with a double wick for an even burn experience. Bonus: the wax is hand-poured into actual cocktail glasses, so once the candle burns down, you’ve got a stylish vessel for enjoying your favorite spirit. buy here: $39

D.S. & Durga – Swoodish Aromatic indie stalwarts D.S. & Durga are known for evocative storytelling via their fantastic colognes and candles. The new-ish collab with Volvo, Swoodish (a playful blend of “Swedish” and “woods”), is inspired by Scandinavian forests and gorgeous, purple-toned winter skies (sign me up). Notes of white pine, oak leaf, orris root and ornäs birch create a fresh, ethereal and artisanal take on holiday woods. buy here: $70

Trudon – Angelo If you know luxe candles, you know Trudon, the Parisian house synonymous with opulence and history. Made in Normandy and housed in hand-blown vessels, these candles embody heritage and exquisite fragrance. Among their holiday scents, Angelo is a masterful spicy, citrus gourmand. Nuance shines, with chestnut lending a crisp sweetness, cinnamon adding spice, and orange, leather and moss with woodsy depth. Housed in a green-speckled glass vessel adorned with a chandelier motif and a gleaming gold interior, this candle is as much a visual delight as it is a fragrant one. buy here: $150 – $750

Le Labo – Laurier 62 Le Labo is known for their innovative use of raw materials, apothecary-inspired aesthetic and luxury sensibilities. Their Laurier candle exemplifies this, transforming a seemingly chaotic blend of laurel, rosemary, eucalyptus, thyme, cumin, clove, amber, patchouli, sandalwood and more into a beautifully harmonious creation — the luxe kitchen sink cookie of candles. It’s as if every herbal and woodsy note came together and mingled at a sophisticated, fantastic-smelling black-tie holiday party. buy here: $87

Incense

Lighting incense is an essential part of my morning ritual, and I usually reach for a stick or cone several times throughout the day. As we dove into our incense exposé, incense has come a long way from the clichéd granola stereotypes—it’s now an olfactory art form worthy of the same admiration as the finest luxury candles. Choosing incense from an artisanal brand that knows its craft makes all the difference. There’s something about that moment of lighting it, the slow curl of smoke, and the anticipation of your scenting your space with its ancient, evocative aroma. It’s a grounding ritual that brings serenity and a beautifully fragrant home that you and your guests will immediately notice.

Pros:

It’s a ritual that marks time, fostering more mindfulness and connection.

High-quality incense creates a tranquil atmosphere with immediate scent dispersal.

Available in various forms, such as sticks, cones and spirals

Incense is as artisanal and thoughtfully crafted as candles, featuring sophisticated scent profiles.

Cons:

All incense still smells like incense, so if it isn’t your thing, it probably won’t ever be.

Produces smoke, which could be a concern for those sensitive to it.

Leaves a residue of ash that requires cleanup.

Not all incense has the lingering aroma that candles or diffusers can produce.

Tennen – Mountain Stone Incense Spirals Crafted in Japan using all-natural materials, Tennen offers incense presented in beautiful wooden boxes adorned with Japanese script, a testament to their design ethos. The brand’s spirals are a conversation starter, featuring a visually striking form and an extended burn time that makes them great for holiday entertaining or filling larger spaces. Mountain Stone is a serene take on sandalwood for the winter months. While sandalwood is a trending note in candles and colognes, Tennen’s pure incense transforms it into a meditative experience, providing calm during the busy holiday season. buy here: $38

Aedes de Venustas – Sian Ka’an Traditional Royal Incense Aedes de Venustas, beloved by discerning scent enthusiasts for its curated colognes and award-winning in-house fragrance line, recently debuted its foray into incense, and it’s as exquisite as you’d expect. In collaboration with master artisans in Kyoto, Aedes crafted this exclusive line by blending traditional Japanese techniques with French perfume oils. Sian Ka’an evokes a mystic jungle temple with its notes of copal, myrrh, patchouli and amber, layered with spicy cardamom, sweet tonka bean and a touch of sea spray. This regal, intoxicating and uniquely perfumed incense will linger long after extinguishing. buy here: $95

Square Trade Goods Co. – Golden Cedar Incense Cones Square Trade Goods Co. crafts its products in a Richmond, VA, studio and draws inspiration from nature to stay connected to the scent-making process. Their incense is crafted to elevate your space without overpowering; it is made in charcoal cones, offering a cleaner burn and a sleek look. One of my favorites and fitting for the holidays, Golden Cedar contains notes of warm cedarwood, sweet dried fruit and nutmeg atop a base of rich amber. It’s a festive scent that works year-round. buy here: $22

Aesop – Kagerou Aromatique Incense Aesop’s fragrances have earned a cult-like admiration over the years, and rightfully so. The packaging is luxe indie hip with its old-school apothecary bottle and distinctive typeset, and the brand’s venture into home scents is equally unique. Vetiver’s woody, earthy, green and smoky facets inspire their Kagerou incense. Combined with sandalwood, it provides a serene, grounding holiday aroma. Burn this one on a winter morning, as its subtle scent lingers quietly in the background. buy here: $43

Fischersund – JÓL Limited Holiday Incense Sticks Reykjavik-based fragrance house Fischersund brings a unique rock n’ roll edge to the olfactory world, crafting scents that reflect the raw beauty of Iceland’s landscapes, history and nature. Their limited-edition holiday incense, JÓL, has a heady yet comforting aroma. Frankincense and pine form the heart of this blend and are softened by warm, inviting vanilla, clementine and cinnamon notes, conjuring a serene church or a cozy cottage nestled in the countryside. Crafted to evoke nostalgic Christmas memories on cold winter nights, JÓL captures the season with a distinctive Icelandic twist. buy here: $30

Reed Diffusers

A diffuser is ideal for those who enjoy a steady and consistent scent without much fuss. While electronic versions have become popular, I gravitate toward the classic wooden reed diffusers. There’s something about pairing old-world aromatics with modern gadgets that doesn’t quite click for me — but to each their own! Using a reed diffuser is simple: place the wooden reeds into the oil, usually in a beautifully designed vessel, and let the fragrance gently fill the room. For best results, remember to rotate the reeds every week or so to refresh the scent.

Pros:

Low maintenance that requires minimal effort to set up and maintain

Often features a stylish vessel that complements home decor.

Consistent scent dispersion provides a steady release of fragrance over time.

The intensity and reach of the fragrance can be customized based on the number of reeds used.

Cons:

Subtle scent strength may not satisfy those who prefer more overtly fragrant experiences.

It doesn’t offer the ritualistic connection of lighting a candle or incense.

Reeds can become dusty or dirty, reducing their efficiency over time.

Apotheke – Juniper Birch Reed Diffuser Brooklyn-based Apotheke, known for hand-poured candles made in their Red Hook factory, has also garnered a devoted following for their reed diffusers. The holiday collection never disappoints, and Juniper Birch is essentially a Christmas tree in a bottle. Crisp juniper berry and fresh fir balsam mingle with spicy white pepper and clove notes, while woodsmoke, birchwood and amber add depth and coziness. Presented in a green container with a festive, stained-glass vibe, it embodies the season with understated elegance and charm. buy here: $60

Santa Maria Novella – Melograno Fragrance Diffuser Santa Maria Novella, the storied Florentine house, epitomizes luxury and aromatic simplicity. This philosophy extends to their classic diffusers, like Melograno, a spicy floral scent perfect for the holidays. Its herbaceous blend of exotic spices exudes warmth, with woodsy undertones and crisp greenery that feel as fitting beneath the mistletoe as in a winter garden. Encased in an old-world, ecclesiastical-style bottle that would look home in an Italian cathedral, it doubles as a striking conversation piece for your holiday soirees. buy here: $100

NEST New York – Holiday Reed Diffuser NEST New York is known for accessible yet chic scented candles, but in my view, the real MVPs of the brand are their renowned reed diffusers. Cue the holiday cheer. Their holiday scent, an annual release, captures the spirit with a blend of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves and cinnamon, all warmed by a touch of vanilla and amber. The result is a woodsy gourmand with a hint of spice that smells quintessentially festive. Packaged in a beautifully patterned box, it’s a foolproof last-minute gift as thoughtful as it is stylish. buy here: $64