The Best Grooming Brands to Know Now

New men’s grooming brands launch all the time nowadays, and with more guys putting thought into their moisturizers, shaving creams and grooming tools, it’s only natural that the market is expanding. It can often be tiring and sometimes challenging to weed through the buzz and find effective brands or products that cater to your specific needs and, overall, which ones are worth your investment. Thus, we aim to simplify and spotlight grooming brands that should be on your radar. We do the legwork because looking better makes you feel better, and every guy should have a grooming routine with products that work for him, tailored for him.

These brands might offer a full line of products to stock your medicine cabinet, while others may specialize in one product and excel at it. Some brands may contain their own proprietary ingredients, while others use tried and true formulations. Many put just as much thought into the presentation that will enhance the aesthetics of your medicine cabinet, while others opt for more understated packaging. Some range from the highest end of the market (if we feature it, we can vouch for it) to more accessible options that perform exceptionally well. Some might work for you, some might not, but all are worth checking out.

Regardless, knowledge is power. This article features a very buzzy, modernist, digitally inspired fragrance house and one of the OG luxe, scientifically formulated grooming lines for guys.

As more people crave unique olfactory experiences, it has fueled what feels like (another) renaissance for niche cologne brands. My very first article for IH explored the indie luxury fragrance boom, and now it seems a new brand captures my attention — and nose — almost monthly. One fragrance house that made waves with its U.S. debut in July 2024 is Barcelona-based 27 87, founded by creative director Romy Kowalewski in 2016. With sleek, minimalist bottles and futuristic, high-quality compositions, 27 87’s scents are complex, luxurious and crafted to enhance our modern life — via fragrance, of course.

These progressive perfumes have a sleek modernity and starkness; each note stands distinct yet merges to create harmonious compositions. And despite their futuristic mystique, they’re undeniably sexy. The line is divided into four fragrance families with distinct vibes: “NOW” blend woods and metallic tones with aromas as singular as your DNA; “WILD” explores sensuality with notes like red pepper, citrus and caramel accords; “GO” has rare, unique notes like absinthe, fennel and mint leaves; and “CALM” provides a soothing escape from daily noise, with warm tonka bean, woods and vanilla accords.

27 87’s Perse 27 87

With names like #Hashtag, Genetic Bliss, Rule of 72 and Sónar, these fragrances feel like they belong in a digital matrix or a futuristic lab — yet they subtly nod to classic perfumery with touches of florals, woods, aquatics and citruses. Familiar notes like Italian bergamot, vetiver and sandalwood combine with unexpected notes like aldehydes, burnt rubber and metallic woods. It’s not just the scents — the packaging and bottle design of 27 87 are equally modernist. The brand’s bold typeface on sleek bottles creates an achromatic canvas reflecting its minimalist ethos, intended to say more without saying much. And the name? 27 87 comes in signature 27 ml and 87 ml bottles, a twist on the traditional 50 ml or 100 ml sizes. Celebrating the anniversary of their debut fragrance Per Sē in October, founder Romy Kowalewski says, “For a scent to be called modern, it must change over time, and we’re always evolving.” Collaborating with some of the world’s most innovative perfumers, 27 87 only releases perfumes when ready — guided by purpose, not trends, and designed to resonate with our digitized world. And in times like these, scent can be a way to bring us just a little closer together.

#Hashtag My favorite from the collection, Hashtag, is a smoky, metallic composition that’s perfect for cold weather. It opens with top notes of aldehydes and violet leaves, which blend into rich frankincense before settling on a base of cedarwood and musk. 27 87: $230

Rule of 72 Inspired by its namesake mathematical formula, this fragrance is a smooth and confident composition. Thai oud and creamy guaiac wood blend with vetiver and patchouli, creating a scent that’s both regal and seductive. 27 87: $310

Genetic Bliss Genetic Bliss doesn’t evolve over time; instead, it maintains a consistent, linear aroma. Perfect as a stand-alone scent or layered with other 27 87 perfumes, its faint woods create a unique genetic (olfactory) code. 27 87: $310

Sonar Sonar is a fitting name for this bright composition. It opens with a splash of bergamot, followed by a blend of beer accord and saffron, before settling into vibrant woods. A hint of vanilla adds a soft, finishing touch. 27 87: $230

Mosaique Mosaique lives up to its name, wearing like a mosaic of contrasting elements. Ylang-ylang meets roasted cocoa, while honey and plum blend with leather and oak moss. The result is a cold, smoky, sweet and addictive scent. 27 87: $230

If you’re remotely familiar with high-end men’s skincare, you likely know PATRICKS — a pioneer in the industry and one of the OGs that helped usher in an elevated experience with the men’s grooming boom over a decade ago. Since this is an ongoing column, it felt fitting to pay homage and, just in case PATRICKS isn’t on your radar, ensure it is. PATRICKS skin and haircare line is worth the premium, delivering advanced, potent formulations in sleek, eye-catching packaging. Once you try one of the brand’s flagship products, it’ll likely earn a permanent spot in your medicine cabinet.

A bit of history: after opening a hair salon in Australia, founders Patrick and Aimee Kidd noticed a gap in the market for high-performance men’s self-care products and launched PATRICKS in 2014. Their plant-based, scientifically formulated ingredients — developed in neuroscience and genetics labs — are crafted into creams and serums that deliver serious results. Each hair product stimulates growth, turning routines like shampooing and conditioning into rituals for follicular rejuvenation. Hair pastes style and thicken with matte or shiny finishes, while face and body scrubs, moisturizers and washes provide visible, actual results quickly. Plus, they all smell fantastic. Everything from PATRICKS brings a sense of vitality to your regimen — you feel better after using their potent skin and haircare.

Patricks Face Scrub Patricks

If you had to use just one wash, shampoo or moisturizer, PATRICKS could easily rise to the task. Their Cell Regenerating Foaming Wash cleanses with a mattifying complex to soothe irritation. The Face Scrub is a pure innovation with crushed diamond and volcanic sand micro-particles for gentle yet highly effective exfoliation. The body wash provides deep pore cleansing while collagen-boosting complexes promote cellular rejuvenation, leaving skin softer and smoother. Their ND1 deodorant combines performance with sustainability, using Niodor to naturally prevent odor, complemented by a fantastic bergamot and neroli scent. Each product delivers advanced, exceptionally effective formulations with a strong focus on anti-aging.

With a 181% increase in sales last year and a presence in over 300 prestigious stores — including MR PORTER, KITH, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus — PATRICKS shows no signs of slowing down. With two exciting new launches on the horizon, including a lip balm and a hair texture powder, they’re pushing forward with the same momentum that initially set them apart. PATRICKS seems to be practically reversing aging — just like many of their products — and we are here for it.

AM1 Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer The AM1 anti-aging face cream is a hyper-concentrated formula that absorbs quickly and provides 24-hour hydration. It contains hyaluronic acid to minimize signs of aging, creatine to boost collagen levels and squalane to promote elasticity and brighten the complexion. Patricks: $128

ND1 Natural Deodorant This deo is aluminum, sulfate and paraben-free and uses an advanced ingredient, Niodor, to naturally hinder the growth of odor-causing bacteria. The bergamot and neroli scent smells fantastic, and the casing is made from 100% recycled materials. Patricks: $45