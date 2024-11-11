Leisure > Gear

Report: Apple Adds “Inactivity Reboot” Feature to iPhones

It could help protect data on stolen phones

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 11, 2024 3:05 pm
iPhones
Apple appears to have added an interesting feature to iPhones.
CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

There’s something unexpected happening with iPhones that have the latest version of iOS 18.1. Specifically, law enforcement and tech journalists have reported that iPhones, when left unattended for long enough, are automatically rebooting themselves. As 404 Media’s Joseph Cox reported last week, this first got the attention of police and others working in law enforcement, as rebooting the phones made it harder for them to access the phones’ contents.

What was responsible for this behavior? As Cox subsequently wrote, experts discovered updated code in the phones’ operating system that monitored how long an iPhone had been inactive, and would alter the state of the phone accordingly. The process involved taking an iPhone from a state designated as AFU to a state designated as BFU.

If those two acronyms don’t ring a bell, there’s a good overview of both to be found here. The short version is that BFU and AFU stand for “Before First Unlock” and “After First Unlock,” respectively, with certain features disabled until a user successfully logs in when a phone is in BFU mode.

In response to Cox’s first article on the subject, security researcher Jiska Classen found evidence of the operating system being changed. “Apple indeed added a feature called ‘inactivity reboot’”‘ in iOS 18.1,” Classen wrote. “This is implemented in keybagd and the AppleSEPKeyStore kernel extension. It seems to have nothing to do with phone/wireless network state.”

Does Apple Really Need a Foldable iPhone?
Does Apple Really Need a Foldable iPhone?
 The company is apparently working on a couple prototypes

As for why this feature was implemented, that’s less clear — Apple did not respond to 404 Media’s requests for comment. Cox cites experts who pointed out that, while this feature might frustrate law enforcement, the larger issue the update addresses might have more to do with protecting the information on iPhones that have been stolen.

More Like This

Jony Ive with iPad
iPhone Designer Jony Ive Working on a Secret Project With OpenAI
A shattered smartphone lying in a patch of grass.
Kids Inherited Smartphones. Now They’re Getting Rid of Them.
A view from the inside of a Jeep Wrangler looking out through the Gorilla Glass windshield
How Gorilla Glass Went From Smartphone Screens to Jeep Windshields
A smartphone with greens sprouting from its screen.
Your Smartphone Can Actually Improve Your Memory

Leisure > Gear
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.
Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche
Yvonne Strahovski in "Teacup"
Yvonne Strahovski Talks “Teacup,” “Handmaid’s Tale” and Stepping Behind the Camera
BUGATCHI
Three Foolproof Looks to Win the Holidays, Courtesy of BUGATCHI
November 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This November
James Austin Johnson on "SNL"
This Week's "SNL" Offered a Different Kind of Election Reaction
A binocular view looking into the windows of brownstones in Manhattan. Why are we all so obsessed with seeing in other people's homes these days?
I Look in People’s Windows, And So Do You

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Zoox self-driving car

There's a New Self-Driving Car on San Francisco's Roads

iPhones

Report: Apple Adds "Inactivity Reboot" Feature to iPhones

Asher Adams Hotel

Marriott's Newest Hotel is a Converted Salt Lake City Train Station

Private jet

A New Study Explores the Carbon Emissions From Private Jets

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear