Products of the Week: Red Wing Boots, Wagyu Mezcal and Robo Pants

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Buck Mason drops a new all-American tee, Paquera releases wagyu mezcal and Red Wing Shoes blesses us with a limited-edition pair of Alpine Portage leather beauties.

The folks at Buck Mason are taking their American-made tees one step further. After buying a 150-year-old factory in Pennsylvania and investing in making clothes here in the States, they’ve launched their “first tee to be entirely woven, cut, and sewn” in that factory with U.S.-grown cotton. It’s called the Toughknit Tee, and it’s their version of T-shirt perfection: midweight, a bit of texture to the fabric, double washed for a worn-in feel and a screen-printed label so there’s no annoying tag. Thankfully they have two fits: classic and a ‘90s-inspired boxy design, so there’s some wiggle room for personal preference. Oh, and the colors rule too.

A mezcal cooperative in Oaxaca, Paquera won a Double Gold at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for its 14-year-old Barril expression. For their new release, the distillery is crafting something closer to a pechuga. Here, they’re using open-range Tajima Wagyu from Arrington Ranch in Twin Bridges, Montana; the wagyu is wrapped in twine and suspended within the clay pots during the first part of the distillation process, where the flavors slowly drip down and craft what the distillery is calling “a buttery finish.”

If you don’t know 18 East…get on that, chief. The NYC-based skate brand boasts sustainable practices and legit fire garms. Their latest launch — a collaborative effort with LA-based Goods & Services — comes in the form of a sleek suede Hybrid Mule, complete with Vibram Sphike outsole and a totally repairable/resolable/customizable end product. Grab a pair before they sell out.

The Speyside distillery’s oldest expression, the 1966, might also be Benriach’s most expensive release as well. Master Blender Rachel Barrie describes the liquid as “notes of sublime honeyed dates and delicate oak spices in harmony with the lingering finesse of apple, pear and traces of grapefruit.” Only four (!) bottles are available in the U.S.; encased in a crystal decanter, each of those four will cost you at least $25,000 (but probably more).

Gap has made a comeback throughout the last few years, with their classic pieces reemerging in the vintage clothing scene. The brand just dopped a collab with Madhappy and its surpassing our expectations. A play on the Gap logo, this collection uses the same iconic font to spell out “Mad” on an array of products from tote bags to sweaters.

By now, you know the Red Wing Iron Ranger. It’s been around for 87 years, a fact we made you aware of when we chose the steadfast boot as one of our 100 favorite American-made products. But even if you’ve kept up with it for decades, you’ve never seen it like this before. This week, the Iron Ranger got a new limited-edition leather: Alpine Portage, a color that was so popular when Red Wing launched it on the Classic Moc last year that they had to double up. It’s a deep green, somewhere in the family of olive, moss and army, and perfect for the fall season ahead. Okay, okay, let’s not kid ourselves, it’s perfect for any season.

Robo-pants? Robo-pants. Tech entrepreneurs MO/GO have partnered with Arc’teryx for a pair of mechanically-assisted chinos, specifically designed to relieve pressure by up to 40%. We can’t promise that they won’t become sentient and try to walk away, though.