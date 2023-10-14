Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Dream Cookers, Diageo Whiskies and Buck Mason x Eddie Bauer

The 9 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

a collage of items from Products of the Week
This is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
InsideHook
By The Editors @insidehook
October 14, 2023 8:02 am
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The...Read More

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Diageo announces a batch of special Irish whiskies for 2023, Our Place drops another killer piece of cookware and Eddie Bauer taps Buck Mason for an archival military-inspired launch.

Buck Mason x Eddie Bauer
Buck Mason x Eddie Bauer

‘Ten-shun! Modern and heritage Americana collide in Buck Mason x Eddie Bauer, a capsule of military-inspired outerwear and garb that pay homage to some of Bauer’s earliest styles. The 9-piece collaboration, a first for Buck Mason, applies the latest in textile innovation from the California-based brand to archival Bauer Skyliners and flight suits. Buck x Bauer is a definite contender for collab of the year, and we want every piece of it.

Shop Here : $85 – $450
Leica SOFORT 2 Instant Camera
Leica SOFORT 2 Instant Camera

The all-new Leica SOFORT 2 is to instant cameras what Loro Piana’s Cashmere Baseball Cap is to dad hats — a total luxe experience. It’s two-button user-friendly operation, along with the in-house Leica FOTOS app, allows for ultra-easy printing and crystal clear images.

Buy Here : $389
Nancy Silverton x Made In Knives Set
Nancy Silverton x Made In Knives Set

Nancy Silverton is one of the most iconic chefs in the United States, so it only makes sense that one of our favorite kitchen brands is partnering with her yet again. Made In first launched Chef Silverton’s Ivory Micarta Bread Knife in 2020, and it’s finally back with some friends to boot. Along with the bread knife, this set of French-made, fully forged knives includes chef, nakiri and pairing knives that are designed with elegant ivory handles and brass rivets. Yes, you can buy them separately, but why would you do that when you can have the full set in your life?

Buy Here : $666$599
Diageo Spirited Xchange Special Releases Scotch Whisky Collection
Diageo Spirited Xchange Special Releases Scotch Whisky Collection

This collection from Diageo features creative and rare single malts from distilleries both big and small, with packaging featuring eight different artists across the globe. You’ll find everything here from a Mortlach finished in ex-Kanosuke Japanese whisky and ex-Pinot Noir casks to a 12-year Lagavulin finished in Don Julio Añejo casks.

Learn More
Barbour x C.P. Company
Barbour x C.P. Company

Calling all outwear freaks: Barbour x C.P. Company is back! Following up on the euro-centric duo’s 2021 collab, the newest launch features two new styles — the Creel Wax Jacket and Explorer Wax Jacket — both complete with C.P. Company’s hood-masks and finished with iconic Barbour waxing. The range also included 25 limited edition and unique re-loved Barbour jackets, if you want to try your luck. The mind-blowing outerwear drops 10/19…mark your calendars.

Learn More
Free Rein Coffee
Free Rein Coffee

We had the chance to taste Yellowstone star Cole Hauser’s new coffee venture this week, and can earnestly say Free Rein isn’t just another mediocre celebrity brand. The eight delicious brews (light, medium and dark roast, plus two specialty flavors, Texas Pecan and Pumpkin Spice) are roasted in San Angelo, Texas and are conveniently available in whole bean, ground bean and coffee pods.

Shop Here
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin McLaren Edition
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin McLaren Edition

A partnership between Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren Automotive, this wireless speaker may be blimp-shaped, but it features design cues that originated with Bruce McLaren’s early racing cars.

Buy Here : $899
Packer x On Cloudventure Waterproof
Packer x On Cloudventure Waterproof

On just got a little more GORPy. In collaboration with Packer, the Swiss running brand is releasing a waterproof version of the Cloudventure; inspired by earthly landscapes and shot in Okutama, the trainer is a vision in utilitarian aesthetics.

Buy Here : $170
Our Place Dream Cooker
Our Place Dream Cooker

Our Place made its foray into the kitchen appliance space this year with the Wonder Oven, and now is wasting no time expanding its collection. Introducing the Dream Cooker, a likewise adorable-looking appliance.

Buy Here : $250

More Like This

a collage of items from the InsideHook fall style guide on a leafy background
The InsideHook Guide to Fall Style
The best deals of the week include a 2 pack of COVID-19 tests, a SEIKO Men's 5 Sports SRPJ45 and New Balance Sneakers
From New Balance to Seiko: The 19 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
a collage of lounge pants on a dark green background
The Best Pants for Lounging, Working From Home and More
a collage of cushioned running shoes from men from Hoka, Nike and On an blue colored background
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes for Men

Leisure > Gear

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Get a Complete Non-Stick Cookware Set for Under $400
Get a Complete Non-Stick Cookware Set for Under $400

$545$395

Save on Our Favorite Cooking Oil
Save on Our Favorite Cooking Oil

$16$13

Kiehl's Facial Fuel
Help Your Skin With This Sitewide Sale at Kiehl’s

From Our Partner

Easy Moc x Brad Leone
This Discounted Easymoc Is the Slip-On You Didn’t Know You Needed

$290$232

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
A man on a SUP board against a setting sun.
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Gear Stories, Right This Way

a collage of items from Products of the Week

Products of the Week: Dream Cookers, Diageo Whiskies and Buck Mason x Eddie Bauer

The best deals of the week include a 2 pack of COVID-19 tests, a SEIKO Men's 5 Sports SRPJ45 and New Balance Sneakers

From New Balance to Seiko: The 19 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

a collage of cushioned running shoes from men from Hoka, Nike and On an blue colored background

The Best Cushioned Running Shoes for Men

A cluster of four items from Amazon Prime Day on a multicolored background

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals That Are Still Live

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

a collage of items from the InsideHook fall style guide on a leafy background

The InsideHook Guide to Fall Style

Jackolope Spritz cocktail on a bartop, one of the cocktails you'll find at the 2023 New York City Wine and Food Festival

The Best Drink Options at the 2023 New York City Wine & Food Festival

Mel Gibson

Why Is Mel Gibson in the “John Wick” Spin-Off?

The 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Minivan. After testing it, we're convinced it can rival your family SUV.

Review: This Hybrid Minivan May Convince You to Ditch Your SUV