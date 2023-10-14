Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Diageo announces a batch of special Irish whiskies for 2023, Our Place drops another killer piece of cookware and Eddie Bauer taps Buck Mason for an archival military-inspired launch.
Buck Mason x Eddie Bauer
‘Ten-shun! Modern and heritage Americana collide in Buck Mason x Eddie Bauer, a capsule of military-inspired outerwear and garb that pay homage to some of Bauer’s earliest styles. The 9-piece collaboration, a first for Buck Mason, applies the latest in textile innovation from the California-based brand to archival Bauer Skyliners and flight suits. Buck x Bauer is a definite contender for collab of the year, and we want every piece of it.
Leica SOFORT 2 Instant Camera
The all-new Leica SOFORT 2 is to instant cameras what Loro Piana’s Cashmere Baseball Cap is to dad hats — a total luxe experience. It’s two-button user-friendly operation, along with the in-house Leica FOTOS app, allows for ultra-easy printing and crystal clear images.
Nancy Silverton x Made In Knives Set
Nancy Silverton is one of the most iconic chefs in the United States, so it only makes sense that one of our favorite kitchen brands is partnering with her yet again. Made In first launched Chef Silverton’s Ivory Micarta Bread Knife in 2020, and it’s finally back with some friends to boot. Along with the bread knife, this set of French-made, fully forged knives includes chef, nakiri and pairing knives that are designed with elegant ivory handles and brass rivets. Yes, you can buy them separately, but why would you do that when you can have the full set in your life?
Diageo Spirited Xchange Special Releases Scotch Whisky Collection
This collection from Diageo features creative and rare single malts from distilleries both big and small, with packaging featuring eight different artists across the globe. You’ll find everything here from a Mortlach finished in ex-Kanosuke Japanese whisky and ex-Pinot Noir casks to a 12-year Lagavulin finished in Don Julio Añejo casks.
Barbour x C.P. Company
Calling all outwear freaks: Barbour x C.P. Company is back! Following up on the euro-centric duo’s 2021 collab, the newest launch features two new styles — the Creel Wax Jacket and Explorer Wax Jacket — both complete with C.P. Company’s hood-masks and finished with iconic Barbour waxing. The range also included 25 limited edition and unique re-loved Barbour jackets, if you want to try your luck. The mind-blowing outerwear drops 10/19…mark your calendars.
Free Rein Coffee
We had the chance to taste Yellowstone star Cole Hauser’s new coffee venture this week, and can earnestly say Free Rein isn’t just another mediocre celebrity brand. The eight delicious brews (light, medium and dark roast, plus two specialty flavors, Texas Pecan and Pumpkin Spice) are roasted in San Angelo, Texas and are conveniently available in whole bean, ground bean and coffee pods.
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin McLaren Edition
A partnership between Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren Automotive, this wireless speaker may be blimp-shaped, but it features design cues that originated with Bruce McLaren’s early racing cars.
Packer x On Cloudventure Waterproof
On just got a little more GORPy. In collaboration with Packer, the Swiss running brand is releasing a waterproof version of the Cloudventure; inspired by earthly landscapes and shot in Okutama, the trainer is a vision in utilitarian aesthetics.
Our Place Dream Cooker
Our Place made its foray into the kitchen appliance space this year with the Wonder Oven, and now is wasting no time expanding its collection. Introducing the Dream Cooker, a likewise adorable-looking appliance.
