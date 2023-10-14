Nancy Silverton is one of the most iconic chefs in the United States, so it only makes sense that one of our favorite kitchen brands is partnering with her yet again. Made In first launched Chef Silverton’s Ivory Micarta Bread Knife in 2020, and it’s finally back with some friends to boot. Along with the bread knife, this set of French-made, fully forged knives includes chef, nakiri and pairing knives that are designed with elegant ivory handles and brass rivets. Yes, you can buy them separately, but why would you do that when you can have the full set in your life?