The O.C. has come up a lot in InsideHook coverage over the years. It has appeared in a niche TV trope roundup, inspired an ode to the best character in the series, infiltrated election memes and been the centerpiece of a deep dive into one unforgettable song. All of this makes us sad to announce that it was Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall — not us — who has put together an oral history of the seminal teen drama (which, if we’re all being honest, has stood the test of time because it’s so much more than a teen drama). The book, which you can preorder now before a November 28 on-sale date, was made in collaboration with show’s creator Josh Schwartz and executive producer Stephanie Savage, and will include exclusive interviews not only with cast members who have openly discussed the show over the years (like Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke who hosted a rewatch podcast called Welcome to the OC, Bitches!), but with the stars who have kept a tighter lid on their memories, like Ben McKenzie, Adam Brody and Mischa Barton. Happy early Chrismukkah.