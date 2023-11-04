Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Rimowa releases leather luggage, Ergatta debuts a Lite version of their best-selling rower and Stussy Holiday launches a ton of streetwear styles.
Drake’s for Hodinkee
We can’t say that we saw Drake’s x Hodinkee coming, but perhaps we should have — after all the two have a history that dates back over a decade. 11 years after collaborating on a pair of limited edition ties inspired by two vintage Submariners, the two brands have linked up again with a capsule of seven distinct garms and accessories that blend Drake’s signature craftmanship with horology. Color us impressed.
Rimowa Distinct Cabin Suitcase
Rimowa has released its most luxe offering to date — a leather collection called “Distinct.” Featuring “beautiful stitching, aluminum details, a metallic zipper and a precise leather wrapping technique onto a solid structure that holds the shape of Rimowa’s iconic grooves,” the new cases mark the first major suitcase material innovation the brand has crafted in a few decades. Yes, please.
Stüssy Holiday ’23
Babe, wake up: Stüssy Holiday just launched. A continuation of blazing hot streetwear form, the skate brand just dropped dozens of styles, including a couple of baller camo sets, wrinkle nylon puffers and (!!!) mohair knitwear.
Talisker Glacial Edge 45-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Aged for more than 40 winters in Canada before being finished in ice-fractured American Oak casks in Scotland, this new Talisker’s whisky was created as part of a partnership with Parley For the Oceans. A full-bodied spirit that’s long on finish, the 45-year-old expression has a mouth-filling taste that starts toffee-sweet before becoming salty and increasingly peppery. Here’s how Talisker put it together.
The Music City Series by Klipsch
These portable Bluetooth speakers celebrate the country’s most influential music cities (Nashville, Austin, Detroit). Each speaker is a different size and offers slightly different functionality, though they’re all waterproof and can charge your phone in a pinch. Also, we’re as down with SRV and Willie Nelson as the next guy, but… Lou Reed? The Ramones? The Beastie Boys? Sonic Youth? Simon & Garfunkel, Jay-Z, Biggie? Patti Smith? Is there maybe a city we’re forgetting here?
Brain Dead x Oakley® Factory Team FW/23
New Paguro mules colorways? Remade Eye Jacket and Sub-Zero shades? It’s like Oakley Factory Team — Oakley’s design-forward sublabel in collaboration with the wavey dudes over at Braindead — read our ’90s-obsessed brains. The collection drops November 7th at 10AM PST on Oakley and Braindead’s webstores…we’d be waiting with credit cards locked and loaded if we were you.
Ergatta The Rower Lite
We’ve long been fans of the Ergatta, and the brand is back and better than ever with the new Ergatta Lite. More affordable than the original and clocking in at 40% less overall weight, it’s the functional, storage apartment rower to rule them all.
Welcome to The O.C.: The Oral History
The O.C. has come up a lot in InsideHook coverage over the years. It has appeared in a niche TV trope roundup, inspired an ode to the best character in the series, infiltrated election memes and been the centerpiece of a deep dive into one unforgettable song. All of this makes us sad to announce that it was Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall — not us — who has put together an oral history of the seminal teen drama (which, if we’re all being honest, has stood the test of time because it’s so much more than a teen drama). The book, which you can preorder now before a November 28 on-sale date, was made in collaboration with show’s creator Josh Schwartz and executive producer Stephanie Savage, and will include exclusive interviews not only with cast members who have openly discussed the show over the years (like Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke who hosted a rewatch podcast called Welcome to the OC, Bitches!), but with the stars who have kept a tighter lid on their memories, like Ben McKenzie, Adam Brody and Mischa Barton. Happy early Chrismukkah.
Sam Adams Throwback Pack
Some old, seemingly retired holiday favorites from the brewery’s past make their return in this festive four-pack, which features bottles of Honey Porter, Noble Pils, Irish Red and Scotch Ale, which was last around all the way back in 1995.
Outerknown Terra Nova Moleskin Shirt
You know that leather jacket you’ve spent years wearing in? Outerknown’s Terra Nova Moleskin shirt promises to be the button-up version of that. A rugged, durable woven that has been brushed for comfort and reinforced with triple-needle stitching, we can’t wait to wear it all. winter. long.
Aura Bora Green Bean Cassorole
Bring a Thanksgiving staple to dinner … in a can. This herbal sparkling water (zero sugar, zero calorie) features a profile described as “sweet, crunchy green beans meet real fresh sage extract for an unexpectedly harmonious, sweet, succulent sparkling flavor.” Mix with gin?
