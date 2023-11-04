Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Leather Rimowa, Ergatta Lite and Stussy Holiday

The 10 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
whiskey to Rimowa, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
InsideHook
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 4, 2023 4:56 am
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Rimowa releases leather luggage, Ergatta debuts a Lite version of their best-selling rower and Stussy Holiday launches a ton of streetwear styles.

Drake’s for Hodinkee
Drake’s for Hodinkee

We can’t say that we saw Drake’s x Hodinkee coming, but perhaps we should have — after all the two have a history that dates back over a decade. 11 years after collaborating on a pair of limited edition ties inspired by two vintage Submariners, the two brands have linked up again with a capsule of seven distinct garms and accessories that blend Drake’s signature craftmanship with horology. Color us impressed.

Hodinkee : $85 – $1,595
Rimowa Distinct Cabin Suitcase
Rimowa Distinct Cabin Suitcase

Rimowa has released its most luxe offering to date — a leather collection called “Distinct.” Featuring “beautiful stitching, aluminum details, a metallic zipper and a precise leather wrapping technique onto a solid structure that holds the shape of Rimowa’s iconic grooves,” the new cases mark the first major suitcase material innovation the brand has crafted in a few decades. Yes, please.

Buy Here : $3,330
Stüssy Holiday ’23
Stüssy Holiday ’23

Babe, wake up: Stüssy Holiday just launched. A continuation of blazing hot streetwear form, the skate brand just dropped dozens of styles, including a couple of baller camo sets, wrinkle nylon puffers and (!!!) mohair knitwear.

Shop Here
Talisker Glacial Edge 45-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Talisker Glacial Edge 45-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Aged for more than 40 winters in Canada before being finished in ice-fractured American Oak casks in Scotland, this new Talisker’s whisky was created as part of a partnership with Parley For the Oceans. A full-bodied spirit that’s long on finish, the 45-year-old expression has a mouth-filling taste that starts toffee-sweet before becoming salty and increasingly peppery. Here’s how Talisker put it together.

Buy Here : $5,460
The Music City Series by Klipsch
The Music City Series by Klipsch

These portable Bluetooth speakers celebrate the country’s most influential music cities (Nashville, Austin, Detroit). Each speaker is a different size and offers slightly different functionality, though they’re all waterproof and can charge your phone in a pinch. Also, we’re as down with SRV and Willie Nelson as the next guy, but… Lou Reed? The Ramones? The Beastie Boys? Sonic Youth? Simon & Garfunkel, Jay-Z, Biggie? Patti Smith? Is there maybe a city we’re forgetting here?

Klipsch : $99 – $299
Brain Dead x Oakley® Factory Team FW/23
Brain Dead x Oakley® Factory Team FW/23

New Paguro mules colorways? Remade Eye Jacket and Sub-Zero shades? It’s like Oakley Factory Team — Oakley’s design-forward sublabel in collaboration with the wavey dudes over at Braindead — read our ’90s-obsessed brains. The collection drops November 7th at 10AM PST on Oakley and Braindead’s webstores…we’d be waiting with credit cards locked and loaded if we were you.

Coming Soon
Ergatta The Rower Lite
Ergatta The Rower Lite

We’ve long been fans of the Ergatta, and the brand is back and better than ever with the new Ergatta Lite. More affordable than the original and clocking in at 40% less overall weight, it’s the functional, storage apartment rower to rule them all.

Pre-Order Here : $1,799$1,499
Welcome to The O.C.: The Oral History
Welcome to The O.C.: The Oral History

The O.C. has come up a lot in InsideHook coverage over the years. It has appeared in a niche TV trope roundup, inspired an ode to the best character in the series, infiltrated election memes and been the centerpiece of a deep dive into one unforgettable song. All of this makes us sad to announce that it was Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall — not us — who has put together an oral history of the seminal teen drama (which, if we’re all being honest, has stood the test of time because it’s so much more than a teen drama). The book, which you can preorder now before a November 28 on-sale date, was made in collaboration with show’s creator Josh Schwartz and executive producer Stephanie Savage, and will include exclusive interviews not only with cast members who have openly discussed the show over the years (like Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke who hosted a rewatch podcast called Welcome to the OC, Bitches!), but with the stars who have kept a tighter lid on their memories, like Ben McKenzie, Adam Brody and Mischa Barton. Happy early Chrismukkah.

Preorder Here : $29$27
Sam Adams Throwback Pack
Sam Adams Throwback Pack

Some old, seemingly retired holiday favorites from the brewery’s past make their return in this festive four-pack, which features bottles of Honey Porter, Noble Pils, Irish Red and Scotch Ale, which was last around all the way back in 1995.

Buy Here : $20
Outerknown Terra Nova Moleskin Shirt
Outerknown Terra Nova Moleskin Shirt

You know that leather jacket you’ve spent years wearing in? Outerknown’s Terra Nova Moleskin shirt promises to be the button-up version of that. A rugged, durable woven that has been brushed for comfort and reinforced with triple-needle stitching, we can’t wait to wear it all. winter. long.

Buy Here : $138
Aura Bora Green Bean Cassorole
Aura Bora Green Bean Cassorole

Bring a Thanksgiving staple to dinner … in a can. This herbal sparkling water (zero sugar, zero calorie) features a profile described as  “sweet, crunchy green beans meet real fresh sage extract for an unexpectedly harmonious, sweet, succulent sparkling flavor.” Mix with gin?

Buy Here : $33

More Like This

Made In pan
Made In Just Dropped a Carbon Steel Pan With Chef Tom Colicchio
A kitchenaid hand mixer, everlane puffer jacket and solo stove, some of the best deals of the week
From KitchenAid to Everlane: The 26 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
a collage of items that InsideHook editors bought in October
InsideCart: What Our Editors Bought in October
A collage of the best sex gifts for 2023.
20 Best Sex Gifts for Sexier Holiday Sex

Leisure > Gear

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Bose TV Speaker Soundbar
Improve Your Home Theater With This Bose Soundbar

$279$199

Hisense - 70" Class A6 Series LED 4K UHD HDR LED Google TV
It’s Hard to Find a Great 70″ 4K TV This Cheap

$520$400

lululemon Gridliner Fleece Pants
Take 33% Off Fleece Trousers at Lululemon

$148$99

J.Crew Wool Sweater
J.Crew’s Discounted Wool Sweater Is Made for the Holidays

$140$70

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Gear, Right This Way

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Leather Rimowa, Ergatta Lite and Stussy Holiday

A kitchenaid hand mixer, everlane puffer jacket and solo stove, some of the best deals of the week

From KitchenAid to Everlane: The 26 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

a collage of items that InsideHook editors bought in October

InsideCart: What Our Editors Bought in October

The North Face Circaloft

The North Face Introduces Nearly Weightless Insulation, Circaloft

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Leather Rimowa, Ergatta Lite and Stussy Holiday

A picture of ginger root next to sliced lemons, against a yellow background.

Should You Be Taking Ginger Everyday?

a collage of items that InsideHook editors bought in October

InsideCart: What Our Editors Bought in October

lineup of three bottles of rye whiskey on a blue textured background

11 Best Ryes for an Old Fashioned