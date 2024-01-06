Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: The Nike Alphafly, A Two-Tone Timex and a Dank Old Fashioned

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
January 6, 2024 5:31 am
From drinks to dragons, these are the best products that crossed our desks and inboxes this week.
Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Nike drops the long-awaited Nike Alphafly 3, Todd Snyder teams up with Timex for a disco-channeling two-tone and Whistlepig drops a “dank” alcohol-free old fashioned.

Timex X Todd Snyder Q 1978 Two-Tone
Timex X Todd Snyder Q 1978 Two-Tone

A few bands short of copping the Panthère? Todd x Timex’s latest reissue should prove a more than fitting replacement. The two-tone Q introduces glinty gold-and-silver to vibey ’70s-style dive watch for a one-of-a-kind timepiece that is both totally of the moment and undeniably timeless. Que guapo, papì.

Todd Snyder : $199
Nike AlphaFly 3 “Prototype”
Nike AlphaFly 3 “Prototype”

After being teased what feels like years ago, Nike’s latest iteration of the record-breaking AlphaFly is finally here…and gone, because it immediately sold out following it’s January 4 release. This makes sense — the racers promise substantially more miles (various testers are suggesting that peak performance persists through upwards of 250 miles, meaning you can actually race more than one in these bad boys), a lighter frame, new outsole and continuous bottom for the smoothest possible transition. You can still pick up a pair of the crispy “Prototype” colorways on resale sites like GOAT.

Bid Here : $366 – $750
WhistlePig Dank & Dry Old Fashioned
WhistlePig Dank & Dry Old Fashioned

One way to celebrate Dry January? Skip the booze but replace it with…cannabis? For Dank & Dry, the Vermont distillery utilizes its reverse distilled PiggyBack Rye ‘Non-Whiskey’ with barrel-aged maple syrup and terpenes cultivated from cannabis grown in whiskey barrels. The end result? Well, it’s non-psychoactive and non-alc, albeit quite, well, dank in aroma and cloudy in appearance. The drink itself is pretty approachable, though, and all proceeds benefit the bartending community.

Learn More : $50
Fendi x FRGMT x Pokémon
Fendi x FRGMT x Pokémon

Released just in time for the year of the dragon, Fendi has teamed up with FRGMT designer Hiroshi Fujiwara to emblazon its pristine wares with the likes of Pokémon’s Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite. It’s a touch camp and ultra-nostalgic, and, if we had $9,400, we would obviously grab one.

Fendi : $240 – $9,400
Clicks Creator Keyboard
Clicks Creator Keyboard

Turn your iPhone into a Blackberry-like device with this colorful, tactile keyboard case. While your phone is now bigger, it does make your device all screen — hence, the appeal to “creators.”

Clicks : $139 – $159
Fair Harbor The BreezeKnit Boxer Brief
Fair Harbor The BreezeKnit Boxer Brief

Sustainable swimwear brand Fair Harbor are dipping their toe into the underwear game with their latest release. The BreezeKnit Boxer Brief is made with the same perforated performance knit as their comfy swim liners, making for a breathable, non-bunching experience.

Fair Harbor : $32

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

