Products of the Week: The Nike Alphafly, A Two-Tone Timex and a Dank Old Fashioned

After being teased what feels like years ago, Nike’s latest iteration of the record-breaking AlphaFly is finally here…and gone, because it immediately sold out following it’s January 4 release. This makes sense — the racers promise substantially more miles (various testers are suggesting that peak performance persists through upwards of 250 miles, meaning you can actually race more than one in these bad boys), a lighter frame, new outsole and continuous bottom for the smoothest possible transition. You can still pick up a pair of the crispy “Prototype” colorways on resale sites like GOAT.