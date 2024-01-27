Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Blenders, Bootcut Jeans and a Bulova Moon Watch

The 9 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
January 27, 2024 7:19 am
From blenders to Bulova, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Our Place releases a new cutesy kitchen appliance, Levi’s reissues the classic 517 bootcut jeans and Bulova drops an out-of-this-world timepiece.

Where Should We Begin? A Game of Stories – 2nd Edition
Where Should We Begin? A Game of Stories – 2nd Edition
Buy Here : $40

Cards Against Humanity went kindvibe? Nope — that’s just the latest edition Where Should We Begin? from the much-adored psychotherapist, podcaster and sex and relationship expert Esther Perel. The adult card game, which promotes connecting with friends and family via card-prompted storytelling, now sports a portable six-sided die, along with a host of new question cards for maximum enjoyment. It’s a hoot.

Junya Watanabe x New Balance 1906L Loafer
Junya Watanabe x New Balance 1906L Loafer
Learn More

The hottest sneaker of 2024 is…a loafer? Spotted at the Junya Watanabe show during Paris fashion week, the tasty New Balance 1906L collab is expected to drop in late 2024 in both this shiny off-ivory and sleek black. Stay drippy, my friends.

Bulova Lunar Pilot Meteorite
Bulova Lunar Pilot Meteorite
Buy Here : $1,495

Oh, you’ve got a guilloche dial? How quaint. This Lunar Pilot features a dial made of actual meteorite. The Muonionalusta meteorite, to be exact. Although, to be completely honest, meteorite watches are not as rare as you might think — this particular interstellar specimen has contributed material to watches by Bremont, David Rutten, Selten and others — but the inclusion in this Bulova model, which is famous for an earlier design having been worn on the moon, actually makes sense. Plus, as the meteorite matches nicely with the Lunar Pilot’s grayscale aesthetic, this is a real looker.

Tales of The Macallan Volume II
Tales of The Macallan Volume II
Learn More

Celebrating 200 years of this Speyside distillery, The Macallan just launch the second edition of a series of rare single malts that highlight the history of the whisky brand. This bottle pays homage to founder Alexander Reid; it’s encased in a handcrafted Lalique crystal decanter, with subtle red hues that reflect the original meaning of Reid’s surname in Scots – The Red One. Only 344 decanters are available starting this week for an SRP of $89,000. We, alas, did not get to try this one, but on the palate it apparently features notes of “black cherries, plum jam, dark chocolate orange, almond and custard pastry, ginger sponge with hints of cloves, sweet woodsmoke and a hint of loose tea leaves.”

Our Place Splendor Blender
Our Place Splendor Blender
Buy Here : $125

The pastel-hued kitchen brand behind the Always Pan has been expanding into appliances, and once they introduced a 6-in-1 countertop oven, we knew it was only a matter of time before a blender joined the Our Place team. The Splendor Blender is more of a personal option than a family-sized pulverizer, with a 1,000-watt (about 1.3 horsepower) motor and a 750mL vessel (and accompanying lid so you can take it to go) coming standard. For comparison, an entry-level Vitamix 5200 Standard has a 2-hp motor and 64 oz. vessel (about 1,890mL), but it’s also almost four times the price of this. If you want more versatility with your Splendor, you can add on an accessory kit with two more vessels — one larger, one smaller — with lids for a total price of $170.

Truly Hot Wing Sauce Seltzer
Truly Hot Wing Sauce Seltzer
Learn More : $24

Why choose between wings and drinks when you can have both? We don’t know too much about this hard seltzer limited release (it’s apparently “zesty”) but it’ll be available beginning January 29 while supplies last.

Levi’s 517 Bootcut Jeans Reissue
Levi’s 517 Bootcut Jeans Reissue
Shop Here

50 years after the introduction of the Orange Tab jeans, the classic Levi’s 517 is getting a reboot. Launching in three new wide-legged styles, the reissued Levi’s looks to capture that same flair (forgive the pun) of the ’70s.

Yamaha SEQTRAK
Yamaha SEQTRAK
Learn More : $600

How’s the SoundCloud looking these days? If you’re itching to create even more Lo-Fi Hip-Hop Beats To Study To tracks that no one will listen to, Yamaha’s new SEQTRAK “music creation station” is a must-cop. With a lightweight frame and array of clear nobs, the 3-part user interface is simple and easy to figure out. Go nuts.

Minimal Phone
Minimal Phone
Join Waitlist Here

Stop doom scrolling…but also put away your ancient flip phone. For a modern phone that does away with distracting apps, this crowdfunded phone features a tactile keyboard, an E-ink display and four days of battery power per charge. It’s cool, but these are early days and you’ll need to join a waitlist to even get the chance to buy this (not yet built) minimal tech.

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

