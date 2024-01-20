Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Sea Moss, Samsung and Bode x Nike Sneakers

The 9 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

January 20, 2024 5:32 am
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
From sea moss to sneakers, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Michael B Jordan announces a sea moss beverage, Samsung drops its newest AI-powered smartphone and an unreleased pair of Nike x Bode sneakers surface.

1980 BMW M1
1980 BMW M1
Bid Here : $280,000

There’s no such thing as a bad BMW M1. The short-lived supercar from the late ‘70s and early ‘80s remains a coveted collector car for a number of reasons: it was the first BMW M-badged car, it was built for racing, it was the brand’s first mass-produced mid-engine model, it was initially developed in partnership with Lamborghini, the list goes on. But this particular road-going model, which is up for auction on Bring a Trailer through noon on Monday, is especially striking, from the low mileage (around 13,000) to the slick BMW M tri-color paint job. It’s already pushing $300,000, which may seem like a lot, until you realize the ceiling is over $800,000.

MSCHF “Smells Like Fabuloso” Cologne
MSCHF “Smells Like Fabuloso” Cologne
Buy Here : $48

MSCHF is up to no good. From the brand that brought you those insufferable big red boots comes a “cologne” that smells like garbage, and not because the formula is off or anything. “Smells Like Fabuloso” is MSCHF’s latest ironic creative endeavor, and seeks to imbue you with a semi-nasty moppy musk. Spray at your own peril.

MOSS Variety Sampler
MOSS Variety Sampler
Buy Here : $24

Down with celebrity tequilas up with … sea moss beverages? Actor, director and bona fide hunk Michael B. Jordan has partnered with health-concious food brand DrSmood to launch a new “energy-boosting” sea moss drink. We don’t know too much about the *legitimate* wellness benefits of sea moss, but we have seen TikTok influencers shove spoon fulls of the goopy substance into their mouths, so Jordan’s new RTD beverage is at least a more palatable way to get your daily dose of sea moss. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Smartphone
Pre-Order Here : $1,300

Samsung has baked AI into its latest smartphone, and honestly…it seems pretty useful! The AI helps power live translation, search functionality (including Google’s “Circle to Search” which uses the phone’s embedded S Pen), photo editing, note summaries and more. All encased in a titanium shell. 

Goodz
Goodz
Shop Here

About half of people who buy vinyl don’t own a record player. So there’s something to be said for having a tactile representation of your favorite music, even if you’re just going to listen to it via Spotify. Enter Goodz — digitally enhanced wooden collectibles that physically emulate mini albums but actually serve as a link to a playlist. Get several and you can put ‘em in a mini-crate. Best use case? Create a playlist and give one for Valentine’s Day like it’s an old-school mixtape or CD.

Burt’s Bees x Hidden Valley Ranch Dippers Lip Balm 4 Pack
Burt’s Bees x Hidden Valley Ranch Dippers Lip Balm 4 Pack
Learn More

Shockingly this limited-edition Burts Bees x Hidden Ranch Valley collab has already sold out, and we’re slightly disturbed by the number of fervent beings who want their lips smelling and tasting like ranch dressing and buffalo sauce.

Bode x Nike Astro Grabber
Bode x Nike Astro Grabber
Learn More

If anything, we’re surprised it took this long for menswear darling Bode to tap some massive corporation — in this case, Nike — for a commercially available (and surely successful) collab. We’d be much more annoyed about it if the sneakers, which appeared in Bode’s recent F/W 2024 campaign and are reported to be a revival of the famed Nike Astro Grabber, didn’t look so damn sick. Molded in the image of retro turf shoes (soccer cleat supremacy), the predominantly black kicks feature a stark white swoosh and tons of retro flair. Prepare to see resale skyrocket.

Whitley Neill Bacon & Horseradish Gin
Whitley Neill Bacon & Horseradish Gin
Learn More

Distilled in London, Whitley Neill already produces several colorful and unique flavored expressions (Banana & Guava, Rhubarb & Ginger). Now, they’ve gone savory and spicy with the limited edition Smoky Bacon & Horseradish Gin, which they say is ideal for a Red Snapper aka a gin-based Bloody Mary. Odd fact: While bacon “flavored,” this is actually vegan and no meat is involved.

Stüssy x Our Legacy Workshop
Stüssy x Our Legacy Workshop
Shop Here

Our Stuss-acy hit the beach in (of all things) leather for the latest capsule from the ongoing American-Swedish partnership, and, despite being staunchly against getting suede wet, we’re not angry in the slightest. Featuring another round fleecy outerwear, tasty graphic tee and other vaguely Scandinavian-influenced pieces, the collection is already live on Our Legacy and Stussy websites. It’ll sell out, we promise.

