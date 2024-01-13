Products of the Week: Arc’teryx Jackets, Sonos Turntables and CES Drops

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: the Arc’teryx jacket that started it all, a sleek Sonos turntable and a bundle of CES drops to get excited about.

A handsome record player that comes off both retro and modern, the Stream allows users to stream vinyl in to Sonos, UPnP and Roon integrated systems. It features adjustable-height aluminum feet with a sound dampening base and a two-speed brushless motor.

Since 1998, the Arc’teryx Alpha SV has been conquering everything that’s been thrown at it, and in the latest episode of their Obsessive Design film series, the Canadian outdoor brand chronicles the advancements that have gone into making the Alpha SV one of the best jackets money can buy.

We’ll have a review of this new super charger soon, but as an international traveler who often takes 3-4 devices with him, I’m pumped for this just-launched Satechi device. Basically, you can charge four devices at once, and the charger comes with interchangeable travel adapters.

Chris Echevarria keeps his calendar booked. Between founding his new menswear label Academy, mainlining his hyped loafer label, Blackstock and Weber, straight into the veins of fashion bros everywhere and chatting with InsideHook, the ex-J.Crew man managed to find the time to accept a guest designer role at Sperry last year. The resulting collection, which rolls out January 18 on Sperry and Blackstock & Weber’s webshops, reimagines OG Sperry designs including the Authentic Original Boat Shoe and Captain’s Oxford with luxury materials and the same laid-back style that’s made B&W such a hit.

There aren’t many decorated spirits brands that can claim a 300-year history. So hats off to Rémy Martin, which just announced this tercentennial limited edition Cognac release. Each decanter is numbered and presented in a bespoke wooden case. It’s for pre-order on now and in stores in March, with only 6,724 bottles available. Yes, we tried it — it’s elegant, fruity (think passionfruit) and floral, with a subtle and integrated oakiness.

The popular Monster series of watches from Shinola just got a new skin: ceramic. As always with this brand, it’s the attention to detail that makes this release a standout. The ceramic, found in the 43mm case body and unidirectional bezel, is a perfect choice for this all-black design, which includes an integrated rubber strap (Shinola’s first). Zoom in on the dial and you’ll see a wave pattern etched into it, representing the Great Lakes, and a few pops of red, including the second hand which is also tipped with orange, representing the fireboats that sail those waters. Pair that slick design with a 30 ATM water resistance rating (Shinola says this is a water sports watch, not a diver) and an automatic movement with a 38-hour power reserve, and you’ve got yourself a watch that’s convinced us to join in the blacked-out craze.

The la dolce vita-inspired culinary and lifestyle brand by chef Giada De Laurentiis, Giadzy, launched a special, very shiny bottle of extra virgin olive oil. Encapsulated in luxe-looking gold foil, this bottle of EVOO is made from cold-pressed taggiasca olives sourced from the Italian Riviera region. The result? A light, fruity oil you’ll want to spread over everything.

Royal Salute was first created as a gift for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Today, their 21 Year Old Signature Blend remains the same, but you’ll occasionally see some changes in the bottle. Ths special edition of the blended Scotch features custom illustrations designed by Chinese-born artist Yunshu Li; the Lunar New Year motif is expressed via a “gun salute” being fired from Royal Salute’s symbolic home, the Tower of London, with floral bouquets “representing wishes of happiness, growth, prosperity, and love are intertwined with icons from across the globe.”

Much to the dismay of avid backpacking gatekeepers, Mystery Ranch burst onto the fashion scene last year with a statement Dior collab. Their latest Spring ’24 collection is very much not that — just hardwearing technical packs crammed with 24 years of innovation and some of the best features outdoor money can buy.

The “Seth” here is Seth Rogen, who designs Houesplant’s ceramics. Usually centered around cannabis, this set is actually for the drinks enthusiast in your home. It features a small ceramic carafe and matching cups; a Houseplant-brand sake is available separately.

Media startup Byline has rightfully caused a fair bit of clamor (both positive and negative) in its year of existence, but I’ve found the publication — the spawn of cult newspaper Drunken Canal founder Gutes Guterman and Megan O’Sullivan — thoroughly enjoyable, and will be treating myself to one of their just-dropped hats. A tasteful logo scroll designed in collaboration with Arena Embroidery, its lowkey enough to pass inspection and a great way to signal you mean indie media business.