Products of the Week: Backpacks, Cowboy Boots and Supreme Tees

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A compact mini backpack from Troubadour, stunning boots from Lucchese and a slew of summertime tees from Supreme.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: we have mixed feelings when it comes to wearing a backpack. But if you are going to wear one, it should be the Apex Mini. It’s not going to weigh you down due to being oversized — in fact it only measures 9.8 inches in width and 13.4 inches in height. It’s perfect for traveling and comes equipped with a hidden exterior pocket to keep your passport or phone safe, as well as a padded pocket on the inside to protect tablets and laptops.

There you are, floating in the ocean at your favorite beach, when a plastic bottle floats by you, which leads you to wonder: How much plastic is polluting the ocean, really? Wait a second, am I the problem, floating on a plastic inflatable, donning plastic sunglasses and wearing plastic swim trunks? You can forget about the last bit if you pick up Alex Crane’s new Rama Board Shorts, which are made from Bananatex, a biodegradable fabric made from abacá banana plants. What does abacá fabric feel like? We can’t wait to find out ourselves…

Oh Lucchese, how we love thee. This incredible American-made brand just released the Narcisso boot, a handmade beauty crafted from Mini Pirarucu fish skin and Ranch Hand leather. It comes in two different colorways — a tan and chocolate combo that brings to mind Texas’s desert landscape, and a moody black and gray monotone that’s perfect for wearing with just about anything, whether you’re in the city or living your bestMontana Yellowstone life.

What happens when a charcuterie influencer, meat subscription service and an aluminum foil juggernaut team up? No, that’s not a pitch for a direct-to-streaming MCU movie, it’s what Emmy Rener, ButcherBox and Reynolds Wrap put together with the BBQterie Box. We’ve got ribs, steak tips, sausage, hot dogs, chicken wings, foil and a guide for how to assemble it all in IG-worthy fashion. But let’s be real, it’ll all be eaten well before anyone remembers to snap a pic.

It’s been supremely hot in New York City as of late and that means it’s time to turn to the ultimate warm-weather outfit — 3 inch shorts and a cool graphic tee. These new numbers from Supreme will do just fine. They’ve got Miss Piggy iconography, Alice Coltrane album artwork, classic, simple Supreme logos and more.

Ever wanted to get into the world of luxury hotel-level pool accouterments? Us too. Luckily the iconic Canadian hotel company Four Seasons has partnered up with Jacquemus to bring you this next-level plush striped pool towel. It’s grand-sized and constructed out of 100% terry cloth cotton — this luxurious towel is available online or at The Ocean Club, a Four Seasons resort in the Bahamas.

Whether your inspiration to wear to football-core attire came from watching Ted Lasso or your very real fangirl tendencies let it be known that this Champion x Percival collection is for you. It’s got a healthy array of basic tees to unique hoodies and sweat pants. All of the designs originate from Percival and are printed and embroidered onto Champion clothing in London.