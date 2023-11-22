Review: JBL Authentics 300 Sounds (Almost) As Good As It Looks

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

JBL’s first range of WiFi Home speakers, Authentics, was released this fall. The range includes a smaller 200 unit and a larger 500 speaker that offers Dolby Atmos sound. However, neither of those has a built-in battery, so I tried out their mid-tier, decidedly more portable option: The JBL Authentics 300.

What the Authentics line has in common is aesthetics; they were all inspired by classic ‘70s speakers and feature custom “leather-like” enclosures and reimagined Quadrex grilles. The 300 also has a cast aluminum handle. It’s a cool retro design with a lot of built-in functionality and 2023 smarts.

Still, the proof is in the playlist. We tried out the JBL Authentics in our apartment over a few days to see if the sound could match the speaker’s cool looks.

The specs:

8 hours of playtime per charge

Pairs with JBL One app

Multi-room playback

Automatically self-tuning

13.46″ x 7.7″ x 7.1″ (W x H x D)

10.8 lbs.

In the box: ​​JBL Authentics 300, power cable, quick start guide, safety sheet, warranty card

Bluetooth 5.3

What works:

It’s versatile — you can use Google Assistant or Alexa as your voice control (simultaneously). You’ve got playback via Bluetooth or wifi. And you can stream via AirPlay, Alexa Multi-Room Music, Chromecast or Spotify Connect.

It also features audio in, Ethernet and USB connections in the back

While the speaker is nearly 11 lbs., the protruding cast-aluminum handle makes it an easy carry

The 300 is eco-conscious. It’s made (in part) from 100% recycled fabric 85% recycled plastics and 50% aluminum.

You can do everything via the app or voice controls, but why not use those sexy tactile knobs on top?

Set-up on my wifi network took two minutes. Bluetooth pairing took seconds. Everything here is intuitive.

There’s an easy-to-reach switch in the top back that’ll shut off or turn on voice controls.

What needs work:

Those bass, volume and treble knobs don’t have markers — instead, a light shows you the level you’re at, but it disappears after a few seconds. In other words, no idea if these go up to 11.

You can “create a moment” through the JBL One app that offers personalization — favorite music track, playlist, station, plus auto-off timing, preferred volume, etc. And there’s a heart button on the speaker to access this moment …. but it only works with a limited number of services, from the well-known (Amazon Music, TIDAL, iHeartRadio) to more niche streamers (Qobuz, Calm Radio, etc.). No Spotify or Apple Music, at least for this custom feature.

The app offers an equalizer with just three settings — bass, mid and treble. Beyond that and the initial set-up help (and playlist controls), it doesn’t do much else.

How it sounds

I tested the JBL 300 through wifi and Bluetooth and with a range of different artists and musical genres. The speaker features a pair of 1-inch tweeters, a full-range 5.25-inch woofer and a down-firing 6.5-inch passive radiator.

Your music will carry a long distance, and it’s clear and powerful…but I wouldn’t label this as “spatial” or “room-filling.” I also wouldn’t call the output here rich, warm or enveloping. It’s great as a portable unit because of its range and bass (and easy controls), but I’m not sure I’d use this in a house that has any sort of home theater setup, as the music all came out a bit one dimensional (not badly, just lacking dynamics).

Overall? It’s not a cheap unit, but if you need a powerful speaker on the go that’s extremely versatile, easy to use and virtually striking, the JBL Authentics 300 will serve you well.