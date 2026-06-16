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Flying? Halfday May Have Solved Your “One Personal Item.”

The Convertible Cabin Bag is a fine accompaniment to your carry-on, with one caveat

By Kirk Miller
June 16, 2026 1:38 pm EDT
Halfday Convertible Cabin Bag
The Halfday Convertible Cabin Bag is almost the ideal "personal item" for a plane
Halfday

The Gist

For travelers struggling with the "one personal item" dilemma, Halfday's Convertible Cabin Bag offers impressive organization and versatility. However, its generous size might slightly compromise under-seat foot space on certain flights, despite being a highly recommended option.

Key Takeaways

  • The Halfday Convertible Cabin Bag is marketed to pack like a suitcase and function as a personal item, opening flat with two clamshell compartments.
  • It features a water-resistant 420D Oxford polyester shell, 28L capacity, a 16" laptop pocket and four carrying methods including backpack and shoulder strap.
  • Its 17" x 13" x 8" dimensions, while allowing ample storage, can make under-seat stowage tight, potentially limiting legroom for passengers.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I think I’ve mastered the carry-on bag (both hardshell and backpack). But the “one personal item” is the bag that I’ve had the most problems with.

The personal item is where I keep my phone/device chargers — yep, plural (for as long as that’ll last) — headphones, my clear bag of liquids, sunglasses, snacks and any items I’ll need access to while flying. The bag’s role is twofold and paradoxical: It must be spacious but also fit under an airline seat and still allow me to have some room for my feet. It should also offer more than a typical messenger bag or pouch, including an intuitive organizational outlay and a few ways to carry the bag, be it a shoulder strap, as a backpack or held like a briefcase.

halfday convertible cabin bag gif
Halfday

The Halfday Convertible Cabin Bag hits almost every one of those requirements. Its one flaw is not a dealbreaker (though it shares something in common with another Halfday bag). The promise of the Cabin Bag is that it “packs like a suitcase, travels like a personal item.” To the former point, it opens flat and there’s a center zipper that spreads out to two clamshell compartments. 

Does it work? I took it out for a few recent trips.

The specs

  • Water-resistant 420D Oxford polyester shell
  • Taslan lining
  • Dimensions: (L) 17” x (W) 13” x (D) 8”
  • Capacity: 28L
  • Three sides of padded handles, plus ergonomic backpack straps
  • Weight: 2.9 lbs
  • Laptop Pocket: 16″
  • Available in three colors

What works

Thanks to the two-sided construction, a dedicated 16” padded pocket and a full-bag-width mesh pocket, it’s easy to compartmentalize your stuff and easily access your laptop. 

It’s been a short time, but the bag itself is very lightweight and hasn’t shown any outward signs of wear or tear. 

Halfday Convertible Cabin Bag
Halfday is slightly bulky to use as a messenger or a backpack replacement
Halfday

What kind of works

Yes, you can carry the Cabin Bag in four different ways: backpack, shoulder strap/messenger bag, double top handles/briefcase and a trolley strap for pairing with a roller bag. Given its flat, rectangular shape, it’s awkward on the back, but the other methods work just fine (though it’s a bit bulky when using the shoulder strap).  

foot space using the Halfday Convertible Cabin Bag
Foot space using the Convertible Cabin Bag in Economy
Kirk Miller

What needs work

I was worried the first time I slid the bag under the seat in front of me on a flight with an Economy ticket. Thankfully, it slid under there just fine. Unfortunately, as my seatmate noticed, that’s all the undercarriage space allowed. “Those bags are great until you need somewhere to put your feet,” he said, good-naturedly (still, mind your own business, sir.) Honestly, if Halfday made the bag just 10-15% smaller, I feel like it would make the bag less bulky and give me a little less travel anxiety — even the marketing for the Cabin Bag notes it’s “personal item compliant with most US airlines.” Most?!? Do a bit of luggage research before you fly and hope the flight crew isn’t too nitpicky; that said, the worst you’ll probably get is a rare ask to stow the bag in the overhead. It’s definitely not made for check-in, however.

Review: The Halfday Garment Duffel Is Your Special Occasion Weekender
Review: The Halfday Garment Duffel Is Your Special Occasion Weekender
 A few quirks aside, this hybrid bag wins on organization ability

Final Thoughts

The Halfday Convertible Cabin Bag is close to an ideal personal item bag as I’ve discovered. It’s tough, versatile and an organizational wonder. In a way, it’s slightly too spacious; a slight decrease in size may have made it a better fit underneath your seat and allow for a little foot/leg wiggle room (unless you’re flying first or business class; then, it should be fine for your feet).

That said, if you’re OK with the small chance that’ll you need to stow it in an overhead compartment, the Halfday is recommended and can (bonus!) also work simply as your dedicated carry-on.  

Halfday Convertible Cabin Bag
Halfday Convertible Cabin Bag
BUY HERE : $158

Meet your guide

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
More from Kirk Miller »

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