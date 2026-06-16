For travelers struggling with the "one personal item" dilemma, Halfday's Convertible Cabin Bag offers impressive organization and versatility. However, its generous size might slightly compromise under-seat foot space on certain flights, despite being a highly recommended option.

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I think I’ve mastered the carry-on bag (both hardshell and backpack). But the “one personal item” is the bag that I’ve had the most problems with.

The personal item is where I keep my phone/device chargers — yep, plural (for as long as that’ll last) — headphones, my clear bag of liquids, sunglasses, snacks and any items I’ll need access to while flying. The bag’s role is twofold and paradoxical: It must be spacious but also fit under an airline seat and still allow me to have some room for my feet. It should also offer more than a typical messenger bag or pouch, including an intuitive organizational outlay and a few ways to carry the bag, be it a shoulder strap, as a backpack or held like a briefcase.

Halfday

The Halfday Convertible Cabin Bag hits almost every one of those requirements. Its one flaw is not a dealbreaker (though it shares something in common with another Halfday bag). The promise of the Cabin Bag is that it “packs like a suitcase, travels like a personal item.” To the former point, it opens flat and there’s a center zipper that spreads out to two clamshell compartments.

Does it work? I took it out for a few recent trips.

The specs

Water-resistant 420D Oxford polyester shell

Taslan lining Dimensions: (L) 17” x (W) 13” x (D) 8”

Capacity: 28L Three sides of padded handles, plus ergonomic backpack straps

Weight: 2.9 lbs

Laptop Pocket: 16″

Available in three colors

What works

Thanks to the two-sided construction, a dedicated 16” padded pocket and a full-bag-width mesh pocket, it’s easy to compartmentalize your stuff and easily access your laptop.

It’s been a short time, but the bag itself is very lightweight and hasn’t shown any outward signs of wear or tear.

Halfday is slightly bulky to use as a messenger or a backpack replacement Halfday

What kind of works

Yes, you can carry the Cabin Bag in four different ways: backpack, shoulder strap/messenger bag, double top handles/briefcase and a trolley strap for pairing with a roller bag. Given its flat, rectangular shape, it’s awkward on the back, but the other methods work just fine (though it’s a bit bulky when using the shoulder strap).

Foot space using the Convertible Cabin Bag in Economy Kirk Miller

What needs work

I was worried the first time I slid the bag under the seat in front of me on a flight with an Economy ticket. Thankfully, it slid under there just fine. Unfortunately, as my seatmate noticed, that’s all the undercarriage space allowed. “Those bags are great until you need somewhere to put your feet,” he said, good-naturedly (still, mind your own business, sir.) Honestly, if Halfday made the bag just 10-15% smaller, I feel like it would make the bag less bulky and give me a little less travel anxiety — even the marketing for the Cabin Bag notes it’s “personal item compliant with most US airlines.” Most?!? Do a bit of luggage research before you fly and hope the flight crew isn’t too nitpicky; that said, the worst you’ll probably get is a rare ask to stow the bag in the overhead. It’s definitely not made for check-in, however.

Final Thoughts

The Halfday Convertible Cabin Bag is close to an ideal personal item bag as I’ve discovered. It’s tough, versatile and an organizational wonder. In a way, it’s slightly too spacious; a slight decrease in size may have made it a better fit underneath your seat and allow for a little foot/leg wiggle room (unless you’re flying first or business class; then, it should be fine for your feet).

That said, if you’re OK with the small chance that’ll you need to stow it in an overhead compartment, the Halfday is recommended and can (bonus!) also work simply as your dedicated carry-on.

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »