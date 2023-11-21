Save Up to 40% Off at Bose During Its Black Friday Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Bose is one of our favorite audio brands, but the company’s array of speakers, headphones and soundbars is still a modest investment. So we look forward to the few times per year when we can grab their gear at a discount.
Such as now. Bose’s Black Friday sale has started early, and you can grab deals up to 40% off (but closer to 20-30% on most items).
The sale includes free two-day shipping on orders of $49 or more and a 90-day risk-free trial on every item.
A few favorites from the sale:
Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones (2021 Model)
Available in four colors, these noise-canceling headphones feature an adjustable EQ and an Aware Mode so you can hear your surrounding environment.
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar
The Ultra features both Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace technology — which separates instruments, dialogue, and effects — and places them in different parts of a room.
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker
Get 12 hours of playtime per charge on this compact Bluetooth speaker, which is both waterproof and dustproof.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Immersive audio tailored to your ears with Bose’s excellent noise cancellation. Available in three colors.
