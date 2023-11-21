Save Up to 40% Off at Bose During Its Black Friday Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Bose is one of our favorite audio brands, but the company’s array of speakers, headphones and soundbars is still a modest investment. So we look forward to the few times per year when we can grab their gear at a discount.

Such as now. Bose’s Black Friday sale has started early, and you can grab deals up to 40% off (but closer to 20-30% on most items).

The sale includes free two-day shipping on orders of $49 or more and a 90-day risk-free trial on every item.

A few favorites from the sale:

Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar The Ultra features both Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace technology — which separates instruments, dialogue, and effects — and places them in different parts of a room. Buy Here : $899 $799