Save Up to 40% Off at Bose During Its Black Friday Sale

Grab big discounts on speakers, headphones, earbuds, soundbars and a host of other world-class audio gear

A person wearing Bose headphones, close-up. Bose's Black Friday sale has started early
Bose's Black Friday sale has started early
Bose
By Kirk Miller
November 21, 2023 11:33 am
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Bose is one of our favorite audio brands, but the company’s array of speakers, headphones and soundbars is still a modest investment. So we look forward to the few times per year when we can grab their gear at a discount.

Such as now. Bose’s Black Friday sale has started early, and you can grab deals up to 40% off (but closer to 20-30% on most items).

The sale includes free two-day shipping on orders of $49 or more and a 90-day risk-free trial on every item.

A few favorites from the sale:

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones (2021 Model)
Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones (2021 Model)

Available in four colors, these noise-canceling headphones feature an adjustable EQ and an Aware Mode so you can hear your surrounding environment.

Buy Here : $329$199
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar

The Ultra features both Dolby Atmos and Bose TrueSpace technology — which separates instruments, dialogue, and effects — and places them in different parts of a room.

Buy Here : $899$799
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker

Get 12 hours of playtime per charge on this compact Bluetooth speaker, which is both waterproof and dustproof.

Buy Here : $149$119
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

Immersive audio tailored to your ears with Bose’s excellent noise cancellation. Available in three colors.

Buy Here : $299$249

