An Uber eats worker on a bicycle November 19, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales
Did any of your strange preferences make the list?
Getty Images
Leisure > Food

The Weirdest Findings From the Uber Eats 2023 Cravings Report

Would you pair steak with jelly?

By Amanda Gabriele
October 20, 2023 1:20 pm

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

Every year, Uber Eats releases a “Cravings Report” that breaks down the state of food delivery in the United States. Last year’s report was pretty predictable: breakfast sandwiches with American cheese and pairings like burritos and Margaritas made the cut without a snag. And while the 2023 report has some no-brainer data (French fries and Pad Thai were among the most ordered items; “no onions” was the most popular delivery request), it also highlighted findings that show just how fucking weird people can be. Let’s get started and take a look, shall we?

Rosé Sales Were Down This Summer

Okay, this isn’t that weird, especially because last season was arguably the summer of chilled red wine. But I have to admit, I’m surprised that summer’s juiciest beverage saw a decline in delivery sales this year. 

People Went Hard in 2023

I love you all for this: Scott Unscented Toilet Paper Rolls, Plan B One-Step Emergency Contraceptive and Covid-19 Antigen Home Tests were the three most popular non-food items ordered this year. Because along with that breakfast sandwich, what else do you really need after a night out, amiright?

Your Favorite Food Delivery App Is Probably Suing New York City Right Now
Your Favorite Food Delivery App Is Probably Suing New York City Right Now

At issue is a new minimum wage law for delivery workers

Flavor Combos Are Getting Stranger

According to the report, these were the top five most unexpected food combos: steak and jelly (a play on lamb and mint jelly maybe, which is also weird); cottage cheese and mustard (gross); condensed milk and avocado (is this a smoothie I don’t know about?); seaweed and pasta sauce (weird but okay); and butter and pickled onions (this would undoubtedly make a nice snack if spread on good bread). 

Unconventional Drink and Food Pairings Had a Moment

The number one most frequently paired food and alcohol was a ribeye with vodka, which makes total sense because who doesn’t love a steakhouse Martini (and RIP to Sammy’s Roumanian — if you know, you know). But after that, things start to get strange. A cheeseburger with a Margarita was the second most frequent alcohol and food pairing, though I don’t blame anyone for living out their Parrothead fantasies. But perhaps the most disgusting pairing clocked in at number four: lobster tail and apple whiskey. How did this combo even make this list? I’m truly appalled. 

Unique Delivery Requests Were as Wild as Ever

This is perhaps the best part of the report, where Uber Eats lists out the strangest, one-off requests they received. Here are some of our personal favorites from 2023:

  • Extra cheese sauce please 🙂 I’ll pay for it. I’m also drunk asf so if you load it up you’d make me the happiest drunk girl ever.
  • Put it in a box instead of a circle container. I refuse to eat any food if presented in a circle container. Please don’t ruin my meal for me.
  • I have braces and it is difficult for me to chew. Please please chop my salad and all ingredients in small, small pieces.
  • Please drench the whole bowl in white sauce with a spiral of red sauce!!!! Thank you so much!!!! Just do what I ask.
  • Life isn’t all lighthearted laughing and good times, life is sometimes really messy. As I kicked off my shoes and decompressed from the hourly shit show I call a career, I pondered where I would get my dinner. I went and made my order and when that order came into my home, my fortress of solitude, my day was saved. Gone was the stress, hunger and curmudgeonly attitude I was harboring.

To check out all of the 2023 Uber Eats findings, check out the full report.

More Like This

Putting a frozen cheese pizza into the oven to bake
More People Are Choosing Frozen Pizza Instead of Delivery
An array of items from the online grocery store Hungryroot
Hungryroot Is Part Organic Grocer and Part Meal Delivery Service
Too Good to Go bag
Can You Game the Food App Too Good To Go? People Are Trying.
Rebecca Phillips
So What Wine Should I Pair With In-N-Out’s Crazy Animal-Style Fries? 

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Food
Leisure

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

An Uber eats worker on a bicycle November 19, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales

The Weirdest Findings From the Uber Eats 2023 Cravings Report

Social media applications including Facebook and Threads are seen on a mobile device home screen in this photo illustration on 06 July, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland.

Your Posts on Threads May End Up on Facebook

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. With expensive SUVs like this, has Jeep lost touch with the average American buyer?

Has Jeep Really “Lost Touch” With the Average American?

The Phanatic cheers with Phillies fans in the stands.

Home-Field Advantage May Actually Matter in the World Series

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

James Mercer of The Shins in 2022 and in 2004. The band's album "Chutes Too Narrow" is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

“Chutes Too Narrow” at 20: An Interview With James Mercer of The Shins

Leonardo DiCaprio in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

“Killers of the Flower Moon” and the Stunted Masculinity of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Scorsese Characters

No people, no problem

These 12 Must-Visit Resorts Are on Their Own Private Islands

the buttery bar brooklyn

The 12 Best Wine Bars in NYC Right Now