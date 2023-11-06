GreenPan VALENCIA PRO CERAMIC NONSTICK 8", 9.5", AND 11" FRYPAN SET, now 40% off
The Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick 10″ Frypan is now just $60.
Greenpan
Leisure > Food

Save 40% on Everything at GreenPan

Award-winning, non-toxic cookware and cutlery is insanely cheap right now

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
November 6, 2023 10:02 am
Lindsay Rogers is the Associate Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Planning a Friendsgiving, hosting actual Thanksgiving or going full Holiday Baking Championship this year? You’re going to need some help. Luckily, all of the cookware and cutlery you need to make a delicious meal this holiday season and beyond is extremely discounted at GreenPan.

GreenPan, the creators of the original PFOA, PFAS and Teflon-free ceramic nonstick cookware, is offering 40% off sitewide today with code SAVE40. That means the Belgian brand’s durable, award-winning and non-toxic frypans, saucepans, sauté pans, stockpots, woks, roasters, bakeware, grill pans, various tools and full sets, all at a premium discount. Cook easy knowing you won’t be ingesting any harmful toxins or chemicals.

We’ve highlighted a few of GreenPan’s on-sale offerings below, but you can shop all of the crazy savings here.

Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick 10″ Frypan
Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick 10″ Frypan
Buy it now : $100$60
Reserve Ceramic Nonstick Roaster With Rack
Reserve Ceramic Nonstick Roaster With Rack
Buy Here : $220$132
Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 8″, 10″ and 12″ Frypan Set
Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 8″, 10″ and 12″ Frypan Set
Buy Here : $250$150
Premiere Ovenware Ceramic Nonstick 6-Piece Set
Premiere Ovenware Ceramic Nonstick 6-Piece Set
Buy Here : $415$249
Mayflower Pro Ceramic Nonstick 1-Quart Saucepan
Mayflower Pro Ceramic Nonstick 1-Quart Saucepan
Buy it now : $65$33
Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick 5.5-Quart Stockpot With Lid
Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick 5.5-Quart Stockpot With Lid
Buy Here : $150$90
Paris Pro Ceramic Nonstick 11″ Square Grill Pan
Paris Pro Ceramic Nonstick 11″ Square Grill Pan
Buy Here : $120$72
Platinum Silicone Tools 7-Piece Utensil Set
Platinum Silicone Tools 7-Piece Utensil Set
Buy Here : $143$86

More Like This

a collage of REI deals on a wintery background
Apres Deals Abound at REI’s Cold Weather Sale
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Leather Rimowa, Ergatta Lite and Stussy Holiday
Made In pan
Made In Just Dropped a Carbon Steel Pan With Chef Tom Colicchio
A kitchenaid hand mixer, everlane puffer jacket and solo stove, some of the best deals of the week
From KitchenAid to Everlane: The 26 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Leisure > Food
Leisure > Style

Recommended

Suggested for you

Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Food, Right This Way

GreenPan VALENCIA PRO CERAMIC NONSTICK 8", 9.5", AND 11" FRYPAN SET, now 40% off

Save 40% on Just About Everything at GreenPan Today

Apples

One Man Has Tracked Down Over 1,000 Varieties of Apples

Expensive lunch

As Power Lunches Return, Remembering Their Heyday

Made In pan

Made In Just Dropped a Carbon Steel Pan With Chef Tom Colicchio

Explore More Food

Keep Reading

A depiction of a potential multiverse, where multiple universes exist. Is the multiverse real? Scientists fall on both sides.

The Hypothetical, Tantalizing, Possibly Unprovable Reality of the Multiverse

Kyoto, Japan

A Foodie’s Guide to Kyoto, Japan

A "saunameister" performing aufguss in a sauna.

The Ritual That Will Supercharge Your Sauna Sessions

"Pockets" cover artwork

You Can’t Tell the History of Menswear Without the History of Pockets