Leisure > Food

Norovirus-Related Oyster Recalls Are Affecting Diners Across the Nation

This could affect more than a dozen states

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 21, 2024 3:32 pm
Oysters
Officials recently raised concerns over oysters on multiple coasts.
Getty Images

It began with an unsettling example of bad timing: earlier this month, the Los Angeles Times held an event to celebrate the city’s best restaurants. It was intended to showcase culinary excellence; unfortunately, what several attendees might remember more is the 80 cases of food poisoning that developed in the wake of the event.

As NBC News reported in the aftermath, authorities are now investigating the scope of a norovirus outbreak believed to be the cause of the aforementioned food poisoning.

That investigation and its aftereffects aren’t just affecting seafood lovers in and around southern California. As NJ.com’s Chris Sheldon reports, recalls linked to the norovirus outbreak have led to a recall in oysters with a nationwide reach. On December 18, the Food and Drug Administration issued a wide-ranging advisory affecting oysters farmed from a particular region of British Columbia.

The oysters in question are sold under the names Fanny Bay, Buckley Bay and Royal Miyagi. The FDA believes that oysters meeting that description were shipped to at least 14 states and the District of Columbia. The agency points to a recall issued by the seafood distributor S&M Shellfish Co., which cites the norovirus outbreak.

If You’re Not Grilling Your Oysters, You’re Missing Out
If You’re Not Grilling Your Oysters, You’re Missing Out
 Try this recipe, featuring chorizo and ramps, from Crown Jewel in Maine

According to the FDA, norovirus-infected oysters can lead to illness, as well as “potentially severe illness in people with compromised immune systems.” As the U.K.’s Food Standards Agency pointed out last year, oysters are an especially effective way to transmit norovirus due to them often being consumed raw.

More Like This

An aerial view of Governors Island.
Inside New York’s Mission to Add One Billion Oysters to Its Harbor by 2035
Hikers on a trail in the Grand Canyon
A Mystery Illness Is Targeting Tourists at the Grand Canyon
Alligator Pear chef Dominick Lee's charbroiled oysters.
It’s Not Summer Until You’ve Made Charbroiled Oysters
norovirus at olymipcs
Vomiting Virus Hits Winter Olympics, 1,200 Staff Quarantined

Leisure > Food
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are the best colognes of 2024
The 16 Best Colognes of 2024
Photos of the cars, trucks and SUVs we're most excited to drive in 2025, including models from Jaguar Land Rover, Bugatti, Scout Motors, Dodge and Ram
The 12 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2025
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
Charli XCX, Ayo Edebiri and Kaia Gerber, three women who inspired my own personal take on menswear this year
We’re Trapped in a Menswear Echo Chamber. Can Women Help Us Break Out?
last minute Amazon gifts
20 Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Will Still Arrive in Time
These products are sure to elevate any mobile office set up
9 Perfect Gifts for the Digital Nomad in Your Life

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Honda Preludes

The Honda Prelude Is Returning to the US Market

Oysters

Norovirus-Related Oyster Recalls Are Affecting Diners Across the Nation

Brooklyn buildings

Airbnb Is Pushing for a Return to New York City

Spread of food and drinks at V&V

Caviar-Stuffed Olives and a Cheeseburger Royale Rule This Beverly Hills Speakeasy

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches