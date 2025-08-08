Leisure > Food

New Study Has Mixed News About Eating Ultra-Processed Foods

We're eating less of them, but kids are eating more than adults

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 8, 2025 4:57 pm EDT
Snack food products manufactured by Mondelez are among those offered for sale at a grocery store on December 11, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois
We're eating (slightly) less ultra-processed food
Scott Olson/Getty Images

It has somehow been 18 years since Michael Pollan offered perhaps the most concise instructions for people looking to eat better: “Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.” The last part of that points to a larger debate over how natural or processed the food we consume should be. Earlier this year, an article at Stanford Medicine declared that “ultra-processed food is starting to overwhelm the American diet.” A recent study also suggested that eating ultra-processed food can be bad if you’re hoping to lose weight.

If you are concerned about ultra-processed foods, a recent study offers some encouraging news and some more unsettling information. The CDC recently released data on the consumption of ultra-processed food in the U.S. from August 2021 to August 2023. The good news is that adults seem to be eating less ultra-processed foods than they were a decade ago. The study notes that “the consumption of mean calories from ultra-processed foods among adults decreased” in this period relative to data taken in 2013 and 2014.

That’s the data on adults’ eating habits. For kids, the data paints a different picture — one where 61.9% of calories taken in by people from the ages of one to 18 were from ultra-processed foods, peaking with people between the ages of six and 11. For the 19-and-over set, that statistic dropped to 53%.

Another notable – though potentially unsurprising – item revealed by these numbers has to do with family income. The lowest rates of ultra-processed food consumption were connected to families with higher incomes. Or, in the agency’s words, “the mean percentage of total calories consumed from ultra-processed foods was lower in those with the highest family income.”

A Survivor’s Guide to Ultra-Processed Foods
A Survivor’s Guide to Ultra-Processed Foods
 They’re cheap, convenient and wrecking your health. Here’s how to spot them, what they’re doing to your body and the smartest ways to cut back.

For kids and adults alike, the same category of ultra-processed food was responsible for the highest number of calories: sandwiches. “Sweet bakery products” was second for both groups, with things diverging after that. Kids got more calories from pizza, for instance, while adults consumed more calories in the form of “breads, rolls and tortillas.”

Consumption of ultra-processed food has been on the decline since 2017-2018, which is encouraging news for people concerned about its effect on their health. Will this downward trend continue? We’ll know more in another two years.

More Like This

Chef Jenner Tomaska's Flamin' Hot Cheeto, seasoned with house-fermented peppers and cheddar cheese
Chicago Comfort Food Picks from Michelin-Starred Chef Jenner Tomaska
Beans and meatballs
Ultra-Processed Foods Might Be Healthier Than You’d Expect
Three phones display TikTok food trend videos
Which TikTok Food Trends Are Actually Legit, and Which Are Hoaxes?
An overhead shot of blue cartons filled with red, blue and orange berries
The Secret to Figuring Out Which Foods Actually Make You Feel Good

Leisure > Food
Leisure
Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A surfer balancing on one leg while riding a wave at sunset.
You Should Be Able to Hold This Pose for 30 Seconds
Beer city
The Actual Best Beer Cities in the United States
best new whiskeys for August 2025
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August 
A Sex Toy for Every Conceivable Sexual Situation, According to a Sexpert
A Sex Toy for Every Conceivable Sexual Situation, According to a Sexpert
A robotic arm typing on a keyboard
AI-Generated Books on Amazon Are Hurting Authors and the Publishing Industry
Delicious Beef tartare with quail egg and spices
Maison Premiere’s Steak Tartare Is Perfect. Here’s How to Make It.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week