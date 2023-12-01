Leisure > Food

Chicago Comfort Food Picks from Michelin-Starred Chef Jenner Tomaska

Here's where the guy who makes his own Cheetos eats on his day off

Chef Jenner Tomaska's Flamin' Hot Cheeto, seasoned with house-fermented peppers and cheddar cheese
Chef Jenner Tomaska's Flamin' Hot Cheeto, seasoned with house-fermented peppers and cheddar cheese
Esmé
By Emily Monaco
December 1, 2023 6:57 am
Emily Monaco is an American writer based in Paris. She loves tasting new cheeses and boring people with facts about 19th century French literary...Read More

At his Michelin-starred restaurant Esmé, Chef Jenner Tomaska’s fine dining approach doesn’t hide his whimsy and childlike culinary glee. Case in point: his unique take on Flamin’ Hot Cheetos is an artistic masterpiece, seasoned with house-fermented peppers and cheddar cheese, arriving at the table in a three-foot-tall bouquet. This sophisticated play on a beloved childhood snack was inspired in part, he says, by his “health nut” wife and business partner Katrina Bravo. During the pandemic, Tomaska recalls she would occasionally buy a bag of Lesser Evil Paleo Puffs — “what she calls a ‘clean’ snack,” according to Tomaska. He says their unique, unusual texture got the gears turning in his mind.

“This got me thinking about the extrusion process, which then led me down a rabbit hole as I researched how snacks like these were made,” he says. “I love the snack so much and found the process so interesting I decided to bring it to life in a giant form.”

Going from inspiration to execution was no small task. It required Tomaska to fashion a custom machine: a grain extruder attached to a 10HP motor. “It’s a similar process to milling,” he says. “The cornmeal goes in raw at one end and is extruded out the other. It then comes out ‘cooked’ and puffed.”

The Pizza Puff Is Chicago’s Greatest Local Food Institution
The Pizza Puff Is Chicago’s Greatest Local Food Institution
 And most people outside Chicago have never heard of it

This is far from the only time Tomaska has dressed up kid food to the nines. One recent tasting menu inspired by the culture and cuisine of Latin America concluded with an interactive dessert. Guests were invited to insert a coin into a vintage candy machine, which dispensed a homemade Watermelon Tajin Ring Pop, inspired in part by his wife’s pregnancy cravings for Tajín-covered Rebanaditas. “My thought was to share something that most people may not connect with culturally by leaning into the very familiar Ring Pop,” Tomaska says.

He’s also taken a Chicago staple for a spin: holiday go-to Garret’s popcorn. “The bucket has three different flavors, usually with a holiday design on the side of it,” he says. “We currently have popcorn creme brûlée on the menu with Hook’s cheddar ice cream.”

The ideas, it seems, just keep on coming. One he’s toying with are candy buttons to send guests home with at the end of the night. Another would be to revisit Oreos, a guilty pleasure he claims he never indulges in. “My wife would kill me,” he says. “Even though she loves them as well.”

At the end of the day, however, his approach isn’t just linked to his wife’s distaste for processed food. “For me, it’s all about connection,” he says. “The one thing all people have in common are food memories. There is nothing better than remembering your childhood as an adult.”

In Chicago, there are a few places emblematic of this mindset, spots chef Tomaska goes to get his comfort food favorites. Here are his picks.

Best Nostalgic Comfort Food in Chicago

Buena Vista is Chef Tomaska’s go-to for Mexican food. He pretty much always orders the enchiladas suizas, made with corn tortillas and tomato sauce. He’s also crazy about 90 Miles for Cuban fare, specifically the ropa vieja and crispy fried yuca.

Best Upscale Comfort Food in Chicago

When he wants comfort food fare that’s a little more refined, chef Tomaska heads to Monteverde, where the hand-cut tagliatelle and three-meat Bolognese are unbeatable. At Rose Mary, which marries Croatian and Italian flavors and traditions, he loves the crni rižot, a sort of Croatian risotto with squid ink, lobster brodo, confit squid and tarragon. And at Virtue, known for its exquisite Southern food, he loves the blackened catfish with Carolina gold rice and carrots.

More Like This

Cafe Robey's smothered potato tots
This Is the Fanciest (and Best) Recipe for Loaded Tater Tots You Will Ever Find
WIngs on a plate
Now You Can Make Some of Chicago’s Best Wings at Home
Steak and potatoes on a plate with red wine
Amy Morton’s Guide to Cooking a Steakhouse-Level Dinner at Home
Surf and turf next to a glass of wine surrounded in smoke
Chicago’s 8 Best Hotel Restaurants

Leisure > Food
Chicago > Food

Most Popular

Real pizza
It Sure Looks Like Uber Eats Used AI-Generated Food Photos
Jordan Love passes against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 13 Games Including Lions-Saints, 49ers-Eagles and Chiefs-Packers
Shane MacGowan
Irish Eyes Will Always Smile Upon Shane MacGowan
The National Park of American Samoa
Inside the Farthest Park: The National Park of American Samoa
Pedestrians walking the street at the Victorian-style street fair Dickens on the Strand
13 Great Things to Do in Texas This Weekend
The Iron Claw cast
The Best Movies, TV and Music for December

Recommended

Suggested for you

Real pizza
It Sure Looks Like Uber Eats Used AI-Generated Food Photos
Jordan Love passes against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 13 Games Including Lions-Saints, 49ers-Eagles and Chiefs-Packers
Shane MacGowan
Irish Eyes Will Always Smile Upon Shane MacGowan
The National Park of American Samoa
Inside the Farthest Park: The National Park of American Samoa
Pedestrians walking the street at the Victorian-style street fair Dickens on the Strand
13 Great Things to Do in Texas This Weekend
The Iron Claw cast
The Best Movies, TV and Music for December

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Food, Right This Way

Real pizza

It Sure Looks Like Uber Eats Used AI-Generated Food Photos

Chef Jenner Tomaska's Flamin' Hot Cheeto, seasoned with house-fermented peppers and cheddar cheese

Chicago Comfort Food Picks from Michelin-Starred Chef Jenner Tomaska

Colette’s Punch from Bistro Du Jour, made with Mango-Infused Vodka, Rhubarb Liqueur, Cassis, Ginger, Lemon, Bubbles

5 Great New Restaurants That Opened in DC This Fall

Murray's Cheese platter

The Best Cheese Gifts for Every Type of Person

Explore More Food

Keep Reading

The National Park of American Samoa

Inside the Farthest Park: The National Park of American Samoa

exterior of great jones distilling co in manhattan

A Complete Guide to New York City’s Distilleries

The Iron Claw cast

The Best Movies, TV and Music for December

A collage of oversized coats on a herringbone background

Dream Big: The Best Oversized Coats to Bulk Up Your Winter Rotation