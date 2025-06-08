Research Suggests Hiking Poles Can Improve Fitness

If your preferred method of physical activity involves walking through the outdoors on a regular basis, there’s one relatively easy addition you can make to your routine that can have substantial health benefits. Whether you prefer the term “hiking poles” or “trekking poles,” several research studies indicate that these accessories can have a big impact on your overall health.



Writing at The New York Times, Amanda Loudin examined a number of studies into hiking poles’ fitness benefits, including one 2020 analysis on decades’ worth of research on the subject. That paper, published in the journal Wilderness and Environmental Medicine, included the observation that using these poles can lead to a number of positive outcomes, including “improved balance and decreased load on the lower extremities.”



Among the reasons these accessories can have such an impact is because of the organic way they expand the reach of a hiking workout. The University of Lausanne’s Aaron Baggish told the Times, “Poles will allow you to get fitter, faster, because it’s a full body workout.” He also recommended that people curious about finding the right pole for their workouts can ask a physical therapist for their advice on different techniques.

One of the other big takeaways from the Times‘ report is that — like any fitness gear — you should give yourself time to get acclimated to hiking with poles if you’re relatively new to them. The American Hiking Society’s Maggie Peikon advised that “practicing with them on flat, level terrain is best.” Taking things gradually can certainly pay off in the long run.