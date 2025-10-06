Meet the Cycling Gear We Can’t Live Without

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Living in NYC, I’ve long loved bike riding, whether for a casual commute or sight-seeing when friends and family visit. One summer a few years ago, I even tried out a month-long rental trial and rode constantly. The only issues with this were that it was dangerous (I had no helmet), it was uncomfortable (the seat was too hard) and it was sweaty (I never once wore the proper attire for the ride).

I recently bought my own bike, and knew I needed the proper gear to go along with it. I wanted to find high-quality stuff that wasn’t too expensive, since I’m not exactly competing in the Tour de France anytime soon.

Then I found out about Endura.

Endura is a Scottish brand that makes reliable cycling gear accessible for everyone. I tried out Endura’s new Loop Collection for my casual riding purposes. It stands out from other brands on the market that often come with painful price points, because it delivers on quality without putting a dent in your wallet.

I went into this looking to resolve the struggles I have when riding: a decrease in the amount of discomfort in my seat post-ride, as well as sweat levels (and can’t forget overall safety). I wore the clothing while riding my stationary bike at home for a week straight and also put everything on for a variety of bike rides around my neighborhood in Queens.

I found that from my stationary bike to a long outdoor ride, I was significantly less sore. Endura’s Loop collection acts as a versatile, loose-fitting but layerable staple for all seasons. If you’re a casual rider who wants safety and comfort, or even if you treat cycling as your sport, we recommend this collection.

While the Loop collection comes with a number of pieces, we’ve taken the time to list our top eight below.

Best Picks from the Endura Loop Collection

Loop Baggy Shorts (with Liner) These versatile shorts are incredibly comfortable and lightweight and also have a removable liner, making them the perfect multi-purpose pick from this collection. Wear them for a ride, take them for a jog or hit the gym in them. Buy Here : $75

Endura Loop Cargo Shorts Endura really thought of everything with this do-it-all pair of shorts. They come with a nifty detachable liner when you need that on-bike comfort, with more off-bike opportunities for use (and five pockets to boot!). Buy Here : $90

Endura Loop Waist Shorts These Loop Waist Shorts are padded, so they may take a little getting used to if you haven’t experienced those before (as a casual rider, I hadn’t). But the second it comes time for a long ride, you’ll be thankful you have them. I even started wearing them for my stationary bike rides, because I get sore from those too. I’m thrilled to say my discomfort evaporated with these. Buy Here : $80

Endura Loop Bib Shorts Like the Waist Shorts, but with 100% less shifting while you ride. The nifty shoulder straps keep the shorts, and their padding, locked in. Buy Here : $100

Loop S/S Zipped Jersey The Zipped Jersey is one of our favorites. Not only is it absurdly soft, but it stays breezy on hot outdoor bike rides and doesn’t weigh you down. It’s a relaxed fit, with a nice “V” side-detailing and cool colorways. Buy Here : $70

Endura Loop L/S Tech Tee The Tech Tee is your go-to casual option from this collection. It features the holy trinity of optimal workout shirts: lightweight, moisture-wicking and quick-drying. As an added bonus, it comes in both long and short sleeve. Buy Here : $70

Endura Loop Mitts The Loop Mitts are a great addition to your collection if your hands get beat up holding onto your bike handles. I find myself using them for weight training now as well to prevent calluses. They offer two options: fingerless and full gloves. Buy Here : $35

Endura Hummvee Mips Helmet The Hummvee Mips Helmet is nice and airy, and doesn’t give you a headache like some helmets do. It has big vents to keep you cool and is made with MIPS technology — tech that, according to their website, reduces rotational forces on your brain during angled impacts, which really means it keeps you more safe. Buy Here : $100