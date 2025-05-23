Katy O’Brian Was Built for This

Katy O’Brian: It was so cool. I was on it around this time last year. So for me it was like, wow, this is a really rapid turnaround, but it was so awesome to see everyone that had been working on it for like five years and their excitement for it. And with the audience, it really felt like a legit movie premiere. The excitement was there. It played really well, I think. It was so fun to watch. It hit me then how big of a deal it was. I think part of the reason that it took a while for it to hit me was, you know, the second you walk on that set everybody just treats you like family and like you’ve been there for the last five years, so I just felt like I was hanging out with my friends. Then I got to the premiere and was like, oh no, wait.