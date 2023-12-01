Culture > Film

The Best Movies, TV and Music for December

Will “The Iron Claw” be the year’s best film? Plus, the final season of “Letterkenny.”

The Iron Claw cast
The cast of "The Iron Claw," the latest A24 film that's going to win a lot of awards
A24
By Kirk Miller
December 1, 2023 6:34 am
Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise (note: keep your eyes peeled for our monthly book guide early next week). 

WATCH: The Iron Claw

The latest A24 buzzy flick is a biopic on the Von Erich family, a dynasty of professional wrestlers who hit it big in the 1980s but also underwent a series of personal tragedies. Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Lily James, this one should rack up several awards next spring. (12/22, theaters)

More new films coming to the big screen and small: Silent Night (12/1, theaters); Poor Things (12/8, theaters); Wonka (12/15, theaters); Maestro (12/20, Netflix); Ferrari (12/25, theaters)

WELCOME BACK: Letterkenny

It’s the 12th and unfortunately final season of this quirky Canadian comedy, which thankfully seems to be sticking to its normal routine on the way out. Per a press release, year 12 will see the small town contend with “a comedy night at Modean’s, a country music hit, the Degens’ bad influence, a new nightclub, and an encore at the Ag Hall.” (12/26, Hulu)

More returning TV shows (all finales, too!): Mr. Monk’s Last Case (12/8, Peacock); The Crown (12/14, Netflix); Archer: Into the Cold (12/17, FX/Hulu) 

A Beginner’s Guide to “Letterkenny,” The Most Quotable Show on Television
A Beginner's Guide to "Letterkenny," The Most Quotable Show on Television
 The Canadian comedy’s tenth season is as hilariously vulgar as ever

BINGE: Carol & The End of the World

Not much is known about this animated comedy, but the premise and behind-the-scenes talent is interesting. The series centers around one woman (Carol) who refuses to engage in her hedonistic urges as news of an extinction-level event breaks. What we do know: The show was created by Dan Guterman, who’s worked on The Colbert Report, Community and Rick & Morty. (12/15, Netflix)

More new TV series: The Lovers (12/7, AMC+); Yu Yu Hakusho (12/14, Netflix); Percy Jackson and the Olympians (12/20, Disney+)

LISTEN: Peter Gabriel

Wanna feel old? Peter Gabriel is 73 and has been working on his 10th album (I/O) since 1995 (!). He’s as enigmatic as ever, releasing singles every new moon since the start of the year, along with alternate mixes of each song. You can pretty much hear the whole album online now — the new single “Live and Let Live” has a symphonic, Beatlesque quality.

More new music: Violent Femmes (12/1, reissue); Tate McRae (12/8); Nicki Minaj (12/8); The Killers (12/8, best of); The Black Crowes (12/15, reissue)

STUDY: 30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997

ESPN’s award-winning docuseries returns with a look at the 1997 college football season and the intense debate surrounding the Heisman finalists, all of whom ended up as first-round picks and three of whom are now in the Hall of Fame (Ryan Leaf being the glaring exception). You can get an early read-up on that race here. (12/9, ESPN)

More new documentaries and specials: Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (12/1, theaters); Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage and Reckoning (12/4, HBO/Max); A Disturbance in the Force (12/5, VOD); Coach Prime (12/7, Prime Video); Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (12/25, Netflix)

