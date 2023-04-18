As for why the series ends where it does, it’s something that lines up with Hanson’s own experience editing men’s magazines, as the 70s led to greater freedom for publishers. “We really didn’t know what all people were going to be interested in, so we were free to make magazines like that. Like, let’s see if people are attracted to fat people. I know it just seems crazy today, but you didn’t have magazines with Black people. You didn’t have magazines with Latinos. [Publishers] just assumed the readership was white and if the readership wasn’t white, well, they wanted white people anyway.”



“We were learning month to month by putting these things in magazines what was true and what wasn’t true,” she continued. “And you would learn how big this audience was — that there was a big audience for all different races and ethnicities. There was a huge audience for this. That was a wonderful thing.”



By the 1980s, Hanson explained, that freedom had given way to something more staid. “ In the ’80s, it became corporate. They figured out through the 1970s what they could do legally. They figured out what the best sellers were. It became formulaic,” she said. ”I continued with my career and worked through that period, but it was getting increasingly boring to be told, ‘No, you can’t do that. This is what sells, we have to do it this way.’”



That helped to shape her own career. “That is why, when I got the opportunity in 1987 to do a couple of more fetishistic magazines — Jugs and Leg Show — I jumped at that,” she said. “They allowed me more freedom to create again and to explore these niche markets and expand them — because otherwise it was just getting deadly dull.”



At their best, men’s magazines can be anything but dull — and Hanson’s new anthology offers a fascinating look at one industry’s evolution.