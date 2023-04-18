Keep Reading

Take a Peek Inside the Bizarre and Titillating History of Men’s Magazines

Take a Peek Inside the Bizarre and Titillating History of Men’s Magazines
Todd Field

Todd Field on the Mysterious Sound Design of “Tár”
Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023.

Blink-182 Would Like to Remind You That They’re Very Edgy
A range of Teitessa Japanese whisky

Review: Teitessa Delivers Exceptional Extra-Aged Japanese Whisky for Under $300
shirtless man tied up with a thick rope

A Guy’s Guide to Embracing Your Inner Submissive
There’s nothing wrong with occasionally smoking from a bowl, bong or joint because, but if you’re smoking regularly, there’s a better way. 

Pax Is Hosting a Can't-Miss Sale for 4/20
a collage of items from the J.Crew Shorts sale on a blue patterned background

From Grillmaster to Thigh Guy, J.Crew’s Killer Shorts Sale Has an Inseam for Everyone
Panerai Radiomir Quaranta

The New Panerai Radiomir Is a Rare Update to Its Original Dive Watch
Wide shot of Akai Tori's interior.

A Top Ramen Spot Leads DC’s Best New Restaurants