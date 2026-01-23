Leisure > Autos > Electric

Tesla Is Effectively Ending its Autopilot Feature

It's part of a push towards Full Self-Driving subscriptions

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 23, 2026 4:33 pm EST
Tesla EV interior
Tesla's new software update has some changes.
Bram Van Oost/Unsplash

It isn’t as powerful as the company’s Full Self-Driving feature, but Tesla’s Autopilot has been a mainstay for various Tesla models over the years. That’s all changed in 2026, though; instead, the automaker has effectively eliminated this feature for new Model 3 and Model Y purchases. Specifically, as Rob Stumpf of Inside EVs points out, Tesla has phased out the Autosteer component of Autopilot while leaving Traffic Aware Cruise Control in place.

What is the thinking behind this? Most analyses of the move indicate that it was designed to drive (no pun intended) more Tesla customers to pay for Full Self-Driving. In an article on the changes, Electrek’s Fred Lambert writes that Full Self-Driving will henceforth be the way that drivers can “access lane-keeping capabilities that were previously free.”

Currently, Full Self-Driving will cost drivers $99 per month. (Tesla is also phasing out the ability to pay for Full Self-Driving in one lump sum, a change that will go into effect in February.) That monthly subscription fee may increase, however. On Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on X discussing the changes to Autopilot.

Safety Concerns Are Leading Tesla Owners to Buy Emergency Tools
Safety Concerns Are Leading Tesla Owners to Buy Emergency Tools
 It’s part of a larger debate over design and safety

“I should also mention that the $99/month for supervised FSD will rise as FSD’s capabilities improve,” Musk wrote. “The massive value jump is when you can be on your phone or sleeping for the entire ride (unsupervised FSD).” As for when Tesla drivers can nod off behind the wheel, entrusting their safe arrival to software — well, Musk addressed that subject earlier this month as well.

“Roughly 10 billion miles of training data is needed to achieve safe unsupervised self-driving,” Musk wrote. “Reality has a super long tail of complexity.” When might we see that? According to CleanTechnica’s reporting, Tesla is currently at just over 7 billion miles of training data. One assumes regulators will also have something to say about the matter once Tesla has reached that benchmark.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

BYD dealership
BYD Overtakes Tesla as the World’s Top EV Seller
A BYD dealership with a car out front
Canada Slashes Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Breaking From US
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Robotaxis Have Begun Testing In Austin, Minus Humans on Board
Volkswagen EV charging in Norway
EVs Were Almost 90% of Norway’s New Car Sales in 2024

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure

Recommended

Suggested for you

A sampling of the best valentine's day gifts for her in 2025.
The 31 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
Target logo outside of store
Why Is Everyone So Pissed About a Target Sweater?
Pile of plastic pollution
Your Brain Might Not Be Full of Microplastics After All
The lavish interior of Shinji's
The Best Bars in NYC for Every Occasion
Academy Awards trophies in a line. We look at the biggest snubs and surprises from the 2026 Oscar nominations.
Oscar Nominations 2026: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From $38 Henleys to $59 Earbuds: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Tesla EV interior

Tesla Is Effectively Ending its Autopilot Feature

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From $38 Henleys to $59 Earbuds: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Add these to cart.

From Our EIC: 5 Items to Buy Right Now

Milan Fashion Week

InsideHook’s 5 Favorite Moments From Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Sam Fragoso, the host of "Talk Easy," who we interviewed for InsideHook's Who's Next series

Sam Fragoso Will Meet You Where You Are

Wyna Liu, a puzzle editor at The New York Times who runs the game Connections

Connections Editor Wyna Liu Can Make or Break Your Day

Johnny Ward, a longtime travel blogger, who now has his own TV show, "Where to Next"

The “Irish Anthony Bourdain” Is Finally Ready for TV. Maybe.

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch