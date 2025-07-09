Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks

The Key to Health in the Drinks World Starts With Breathing

The calming power of breathwork (and ice baths), as taught by a drinks industry vet

By Kirk Miller
July 9, 2025 11:42 am EDT
A bartender posing in a bar
Hospitality work stressing you out? There's a breathing exercise for that.
Nathan Bilow/Getty/Photo illustration

The hospitality industry is fun, admittedly, but it can also be very rough on the body and mind. Thankfully, there’s been a new wave of wellness and health initiatives taking place in the drinks world, including several put forth and championed by Beyond the Bar, a year-round philanthropy, advocacy and wellness program by the non-profit Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. As Tales board member John Gakuru told me last year, “Beyond the Bar is all the things that are outside of physically making a drink and presenting it to a guest. It’s more about the things we need to feel complete and go to work every day well-balanced.”

To help foster that balance, Beyond the Bar hosts several events during the annual Tales of the Cocktail (TOTC) seminar in New Orleans, held this year from July 20 to 25. One program worth checking out is a breathing seminar led by Nana Sechere, a business advisory committee co-chair for Tales and a drinks professional for the last 20 years with Beam Suntory, Takamaka Rum and Monin.

How Beyond the Bar Became a Vital Resource for the Drinks Community
How Beyond the Bar Became a Vital Resource for the Drinks Community
 Developed at Tales of the Cocktail, the BTB platform is tackling wellness, substance abuse and mental health issues

Sechere also runs a wellness coaching business, where he teaches breath work, ice baths and thermal healing for people in the hospitality world. “I was in a high-stress mode coming out of Covid,” Sechere says. “A friend of mine, her dad turned out to be Wim Hof, who is the father of the ice bath and breath work. I looked him up and saw all the benefits of what he was doing. So I decided to try it myself, and I started to see a change in how I managed my stress and the energy I had. I thought, ‘We need this for our industry.’” 

While the three breathing workshops he’s hosting at Tales won’t include ice baths (“the hotel was a bit wary about having us do those”), they will be useful and quick guides to improving your breath work and stress management on your own time. “My whole intention is to teach people things and help them unlock this knowledge so that, if they are in the service industry, if they’re bartending in the bar and it’s like six deep and they’re just getting smashed, they can regulate their nervous system and come out of the stress by just using their breath,” Sechere says.

Nana Sechere
A longtime drinks industry pro, Nana Sechere also conducts breath work sessions.
Tales of the Cocktail

But it’s also information the non-drinks world can use as well, as you’ll see below.

Anybody Can Use These Breathing Techniques 

While Sechere is working with the service industry, these techniques are for everyone. “If I’m feeling stressed about anything, I just take note of how I’m breathing and then I’m able to get back to a good state,” he says. 

There’s a Simple Breathing Technique You Can Use Right Now

“Breath is basically the remote control for your nervous system,” Sechere says. “So if you’re ever feeling stressed, take a pause. Take note of how you’re breathing, and chances are you’re going to be breathing very quickly and very shallow. All you have to do to get out of that state is to breathe slower and breathe deeper. And you don’t have to sit there and look like a monk while you’re doing it. You can just literally stand there and just change everything.”

You Can Combine Ice Baths With Breath Work

“Breath work is used to prime the ice bath,” Sechere says. You learn the breathing techniques to deal with stress and then use the ice bath to intentionally put yourself under stress. “It’s a measuring stick,” he adds. “In the ice bath, you’ll learn the different signals your body sends when you’re under stress. Once you recognize those, you can overcome those signals. You can decide, ‘Am I actually in danger?’ No, you’re not. So all you have to do is calm down with your breath.”

Finally, a Good General Tip for Surviving TOTC

If you haven’t been to Tales before, it’s a weeklong bacchanalia that takes place in an extremely humid environment where free drinks are plentiful. “I think it’s important to get off the beaten path,” Sechere says. “There are a lot of spots in New Orleans that are quite normal and chill. Go sit in Jackson Park. Take a little time to go Uptown. Do a touristy activity. You don’t have to fully immerse yourself in Tales. New Orleans is too good of a city. Also, drink lots of water.”

More Like This

An illustration of a woman's head with hands pulling on a knot of strings. In this essay, Bonnie Stiernberg talks about how improving her physical health started with addressing her mental health.
To Improve My Physical Health, I Had to Address My Mental Health First
Alex Jump
How People in the Drinks Industry Maintain Their Mental Health
Charlotte Voisey, the new Executive Director of the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation
What to Expect From Tales of the Cocktail 2025, According to Charlotte Voisey
Cocktails from New Orleans bars The Elysian Bar and Jewel of the South, shot by writer Jake Emen
The Past, Present and Future of Cocktails Coexist in New Orleans

Leisure > Drinks
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
Close-up of powerful ankles in motion during a dynamic warm-up, wearing gold Nike spikes on a track surface.
Ankle Strength Is an Underrated Key to Healthy Aging
Several book colors against a tropical background
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This July
Welcome to La Casa de la Playa
This Mexican Hotel Takes All-Inclusive to New Heights
A retro cartoon with a woman saying ICK!
What Is “The Ick,” and Are You, a Man, Giving It to Women?
The one packing habit no one can seem to talk themselves out of
How Many Pairs of Underwear Do You Need to Travel With?

Recommended

Suggested for you

The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
Close-up of powerful ankles in motion during a dynamic warm-up, wearing gold Nike spikes on a track surface.
Ankle Strength Is an Underrated Key to Healthy Aging
Several book colors against a tropical background
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This July
Welcome to La Casa de la Playa
This Mexican Hotel Takes All-Inclusive to New Heights
A retro cartoon with a woman saying ICK!
What Is “The Ick,” and Are You, a Man, Giving It to Women?
The one packing habit no one can seem to talk themselves out of
How Many Pairs of Underwear Do You Need to Travel With?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week