It seems that every brand has an advent calendar these days. And I’m not complaining — there’s something special and exciting about popping open those little paper doors every day leading up to Christmas. From food to skincare products, there’s something for everyone, no matter what type of trinket brings you joy. For me, the greatest delight is a good drink, which is why I come back to the Total Wine Advent Calendar year after year.

If you’re an avid advent calendar buyer, you know that some of those little doors are populated with “filler.” I’ll give you an example. Last year, a friend bought me a fun calendar themed around one of my favorite characters, but I sincerely hope he didn’t pay more than $10 — more than half of the items were flimsy paper ornaments and tiny cards too small to write in.

The Total Wine Advent Calendar has zero filler. Every single one of the 24 doors is stocked with a 187mL bottle of wine, sourced from producers around the world. It’s a really fun way to try varietals that aren’t in your regular rotation, and each one is a single serving, so there’s no need to open a full bottle when the craving strikes. Not only is it a great way to treat yourself ahead of a busy holiday season, but it also makes a great gift for the wine lover in your life.

If you’re still on the fence, I recently went through the whole calendar to try the wines. And let me tell you, they are delish. Here are five of my favorites to look forward to in the 2026 Total Wine Advent Calendar:

Soupcon de Fruit Rosé d’Anjou : It’s difficult to go wrong with a French rosé, and this light-bodied wine from the western Loire Valley’s Anjou district is fresh and lively with notes of strawberry and raspberry. Drink it chilled with grilled fish or shrimp.

: It’s difficult to go wrong with a French rosé, and this light-bodied wine from the western Loire Valley’s Anjou district is fresh and lively with notes of strawberry and raspberry. Drink it chilled with grilled fish or shrimp. Cavalys Cabernet Sauvignon: I’ve been really into Cabs from Chile’s Maipo Valley for their deeply herbal notes alongside the wine’s typical cassis flavor. This one is well balanced and full bodied, perfect to pair with steak or a holiday roast.

I’ve been really into Cabs from Chile’s Maipo Valley for their deeply herbal notes alongside the wine’s typical cassis flavor. This one is well balanced and full bodied, perfect to pair with steak or a holiday roast. Grand Sud Pinot Grigio: A Pinot Grigio from Hungary? I’m listening! I typically look to Veneto for my favorite white, but I really enjoyed this bottle, which is less acidic and more aromatic than your typical Pinot Grigio. Poultry, fish and salads would love this one.

A Pinot Grigio from Hungary? I’m listening! I typically look to Veneto for my favorite white, but I really enjoyed this bottle, which is less acidic and more aromatic than your typical Pinot Grigio. Poultry, fish and salads would love this one. Grand Sud Sauvignon Blanc: This dry, easy-drinking wine comes from the South of France (they don’t specify where, but I’d say Languedoc if I had to guess), and its light citrus notes make it perfect for drinking solo or with lighter fare like chicken and vegetables.

This dry, easy-drinking wine comes from the South of France (they don’t specify where, but I’d say Languedoc if I had to guess), and its light citrus notes make it perfect for drinking solo or with lighter fare like chicken and vegetables. D’Amati Red Blend: Southern Italy’s Puglia is particularly known for its robust, fruit-forward red wines, often made with indigenous varieties like Primitivo and Negroamaro. This one has juicy notes of cherries and plums, making it a great choice for red-sauce pastas and aged cheese.

Amanda Gabriele Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets. More from Amanda Gabriele »