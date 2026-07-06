What to Expect From Tales of the Cocktail 2026

“The level of meticulous detail that goes into planning the most important gathering of the cocktail world is incredible,” says Charlotte Voisey, the executive director of Tales of the Cocktail (TOTC), which returns to New Orleans July 19-24. “Kudos to the team for having done that for so many years.”

A veteran of the drinks industry and a longtime attendee of TOTC, Voisey is now in her second year as the conference’s executive director. And when she calls Tales the “most important gathering of the cocktail world,” that’s not a flex — it’s a fact. A five-day seminar/bacchanalia held in and around the French Quarter, Tales enters its 24th year as the must-visit event for bar professionals, cocktail enthusiasts and industry leaders (once again, InsideHook’s drinks newsletter The Spill will serve as one of the media sponsors).

This will be our fifth time at the event (it should be noted that Tales, as an organization, is a great resource for the industry and operates year-round). It’s for sure a party, but it’s also a wonderful educational opportunity — there are dozens of seminars and tastings — and a great way for people in the cocktail world to network.

Plus, the conference keeps innovating. This year, they’ve added Tales Passport, a consumer-facing series which the Tales organization describes as a “platform built to share the access, talent and experiences that have, until now, been reserved almost entirely for industry insiders.” The first experiences include an immersive multi-sensory cocktail journey and an omakase paired with Spirited Awards–winning talent, the annual awards presented at Tales, a ceremony now celebrating its own 20th anniversary. This year, it includes two nominations for InsideHook.

There’s still time to check it out yourself (tickets and the conference agenda are here). We spoke with Voisey in early June about what to expect at this year’s event.

InsideHook: This year’s Tales theme is “Spark.” Can you tell me how that will play out during the week?

Charlotte Voisey: I think it’s a lovely word. What it really conveys is something that Tales has done all along — we provide that place and space for people to come together, and the smallest conversation can spark a career-changing moment. We’ve seen that over the last 24 years. That’s what we’re celebrating this year. It’s bringing that idea to the forefront, to remind people of the power of Tales, which has a wonderful way of democratizing access to big names in the industry.

I was recently at Bar Convent Brooklyn, and it felt like there was more going on than ever outside of the official gathering. Yet, the event itself felt a little more intimate. Do you see that for Tales?

I think we’re seeing Tales holding the line in terms of size in the last couple of years. The way ticket sales have been tracking so far is in line with last year. What is interesting, though, is that 50% of the people coming to Tales in the last two years are coming for the very first time. There’s a continuous revolving door of new people. It’s exciting that we’re continuously evolving and bringing in new voices and perspectives.

What’s something you wish people knew about Tales?

We’re a nonprofit foundation that works year-round. Our mission is to educate and support the global drinks industry. I think a lot of people don’t understand that we’re nonprofit, which is important to know because that shifts the appreciation of what we do and the understanding of how to interact with us. We’re also global. The international crowd feels like we’re quite U.S.-focused, whereas the local crowd feels like we’re always out and about in the rest of the world. We’re trying to be here as a resource for everyone.

A typical scene at Tales of the Cocktail Jacob Tyler Dunn

What’s your Tales survival tip?

Understand your sleep, diet, exercise and what you need to survive. And bring a pair of shoes that you never need to see again.

Are you personally speaking at or doing anything for the conference this year?

This year I’m putting on a seminar titled “Killer Tomato Cocktails.” It’s a new trend I’ve been seeing. I was able to go to Dubai last year and taste the Tomatini from LPM (La Petite Maison), which is a global chain. It’s not quite in the Espresso Martini domain yet, but they’ve brought this idea of the tomato Martini back, and we’re just seeing it everywhere. I’ll be joined on stage by one of the guys from LPM, along with a chef who’s going to talk through how tomatoes work as flavors. It’s another deep dive into an ingredient that bartenders can appreciate and understand, and then take back some tactics and techniques to include in their bars.

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »