Culture > Design

Turns Out Silk Can Be Used to Effectively Reduce Noise

This technology could have many applications

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 10, 2024 5:42 am
Silk curtains
A certain type of silk could help regulate unwanted sounds.
Getty Images

Dealing with unwanted sounds is an issue for nearly everyone, regardless of where they live. Living in a city can mean an array of sounds from roads and sidewalks alike; living in a more rural setting can involve the sounds of lawnmowers, trains or industrial equipment. There’s also an issue of sounds within a given home: you might be watching televison while someone else works, each of you with your own sonic preferences.

A recent technological finding may have unlocked a solution to people who’d like more options to effectively soundproof a given abode or room. The authors of a paper recently published in Advanced Materials learned that silk can be used to suppress a significant percentage of different sounds. As the paper’s authors wrote, this could lead to “opportunities for sound control in a variety of applications ranging from apparel to transportation to architecture.”

MIT News’ Adam Zewe neatly summarized the researchers’ findings. As part of their research, the scientists created fabrics that included fibers that vibrated when connected with a power source. They discovered two uses for this: generating noise that could cancel sound coming from elsewhere and halting the vibrations that sounds are making. As Zewe explained, the same group of scientists had previously researched ways to create microphones using fabric, which gave them some insights into how fabrics could be used to acoustic ends.

“While we can use fabric to create sound, there is already so much noise in our world,” lead author Grace Yang told MIT News. “We thought creating silence could be even more valuable.”

Bose 700 vs. Sony WH-1000XM5: Which Noise-Canceling Headphones Are Right for You?
Bose 700 vs. Sony WH-1000XM5: Which Noise-Canceling Headphones Are Right for You?
 Two top tier active noise-cancelling headphones go head-to-head

“Noise is a lot easier to create than quiet. In fact, to keep noise out we dedicate a lot of space to thick walls,” Yoel Fink, another of the paper’s authors, told the publication. “Grace’s work provides a new mechanism for creating quiet spaces with a thin sheet of fabric.” It’s not hard to see the design possiblities for this technology — or the different ways it could be purposed, from hotel rooms to residences to office spaces.

More Like This

Waves of brown sand.
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Bitcoin logo
Bitcoin Mining Comes to Appalachia — With Noise in Tow
Speaker
New Research Suggests White Noise Might Negatively Affect Sleep
Electric car sounds
New and Existing Electric Cars in the EU Must Now Make Fake Noise

Culture
Culture > Design
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Moonshine bust, group poses with confiscated illegal liquor outside Johnson County Courthouse, 1951. Mason jars were used -- but our writer thinks the modern-day use of Mason jars is overrated.
Seriously, Can We Retire the Mason Jar as a Cocktail Glass?
A photo of Zendaya posing in her On gear. The sportswear brand On just signed the "Challengers" actress to a multi-year partnership.
On Just Signed Zendaya. Here’s Why the Match Makes Sense.
closet constructor
Closet Constructor: How to Pull Off a One-Outfit Vacation
Halifax, Novia Scotia
Halifax, Nova Scotia Is No Longer Canada’s Best Kept Secret
Dying beer styles
These Craft Beer Styles Are Dying. Can They Be Saved?
A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Design, Right This Way

Silk curtains

Turns Out Silk Can Be Used to Effectively Reduce Noise

The July A/C, one of the seven best modern air conditioning units.

The 7 Best Low-Profile Air Conditioners That Won’t Disrupt Your Home’s Aesthetic

These are the best items to fashion your patio space in the city

How to Outfit Your Patio in the City

The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals This Memorial Day

These Are the Best Outdoor Furniture Sales Happening This Memorial Day

Explore More Design

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco