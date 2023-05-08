As automotive groups the world over expand on their electric offerings, this trend has gone hand-in-hand with the creation of standardized platforms to make manufacturing these electric vehicles easier. But building the hardware is but one part of getting to finished vehicles that are ready to drive; software is every bit as important. And the story of CARIAD, Volkswagen Group‘s ambitious division tasked with creating automotive operating systems, illustrates the challenges that automakers are facing.



Earlier this year, Ars Technica’s Jonathan M. Gitlin wrote that the process of getting CARIAD up and running “hasn’t exactly gone smoothly.” Earlier this month, Reuters reported that Volkswagen had fired the bulk of CARIAD’s executives due to concerns about exceeding both the project’s budget and timeframe.



Now, the automaker’s plan to get CARIAD running smoothly is coming into focus — and it involves bringing in someone from elsewhere in the group. Reuters reports (via Autoblog) that Peter Bosch, Bentley’s production chief, will take over at CARIAD. The article cites anonymous sources, with an official announcement said to be forthcoming.

Few other details are available at this time, with one exception: Reuters revealed that a planned self-driving feature that had been planned for a 2026 launch will now be delayed for several years. CARIAD is an ambitious project, but also one that’s faced serious delays; it sounds like Bosch and his team have a significant challenge ahead of them.