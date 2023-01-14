InsideHook
Vehicles | January 14, 2023 12:50 pm

Which Country May Soon Become a Global EV Battery Leader?

A discovery could lead to more mining in the future

EV batteries
Battery modules for Renault Twingo Electric automobiles on the production line at the Renault Revoz d.d. plant, a unit of Renault SA, in Novo Mesto, Slovenia.
Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

We’re currently living through a moment in which electric vehicles are becoming more and more widespread. That’s due in part to automakers electrifying more and more of their cars and trucks — and in part due to various governments mandating a changeover around the world. But demand for more electric cars implies something else — a growing demand for the essential components within them, with batteries topping that list.

Building batteries is a manufacturing process all its own, though — and one that involves components sourced from all over. As it turns out, a recent discovery in the Arctic Circle might just provide a significant boost for the manufacturing of the aforementioned batteries. As reported by The New York Times, the Swedish state-owned mining company LKAB just announced the discovery of Europe’s largest trove of rare earth metals.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that this isn’t going to cause an immediate surge in battery production — as the article points out, it’s one thing to find a deposit of metals like this; extracting them — and making sure that there isn’t a significant blow to the environment — is another.

The deposit of metals is situated near the town of Kiruna, which is considered to be the country’s northernmost town. Historically, rare earth metals haven’t been found in Europe — so this could be a big step forward for the continent, even if actual mining operations there could still be a decade away.

More Like This

EV chargers
California Announces Major Investment in EV Charging Infrastructure
FF 91
Is Faraday Future Facing Funding Issues?
Lucid Air Dream Edition
Is the Lucid Air Worth the Hype?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World
Meet the Man Behind John Krasinski’s Action Hero Transformation

Keep Reading

a woman and her dog looking at a mountain at limelight ketchum in idaho

Bring Your Four-Legged Friend to These Dog-Friendly Ski Resorts 
Three bottles of Rasasvada, a non-alcoholic spirit

Rasāsvāda Is the Dry January Modifier You Need
Taylor Fritz celebrates against Rafael Nadal in the final at Indian Wells.

Tennis Pro Taylor Fritz Is Ready for His Sport to Blow Up
a collage of Stussy x Timberland boots with the products of teh week graphic overlayed

Products of the Week: Osmo Salt, Bike Desks and Stüssy x Timberland
a collage of elevated wardrobe essentials on a tan background

10 Wardrobe Upgrades That Will Instantly Elevate Your Closet in 2023
a collage of styles from the Abercrombie Activewear Sale on a grey background

6 Workout-Crushing Activewear Deals From Abercrombie’s High-Octane Sale
office home goods on a purple and pink background

19 Stylish Home Office Products That Will Improve Your WFH Experience
A jean jacket, t-shirt and bomber jacket, all on sale at Everlane

Everything Is Up to 30% Off at Everlane
The Cowboys line up against the Buccaneers in September.

Expert NFL Betting Picks for All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games

Trending

Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
The 20 Best T-Shirts for Every Type of Guy
The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World