Mercedes Announces Real-Wheel Drive Recall Over Fuel Pump Issue

Over 140,000 vehicles are involved

Mercedes-Benz logo
A new recall affects over 140,000 Mercedes vehicles.
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

If you own a Mercedes made between 2021 and 2023 with rear-wheel drive, you might want to clear some space on your schedule before too long. As Autoblog recently reported, Mercedes-Benz has announced a wide-ranging recall that applies to over 140,000 vehicles — all of them rear-wheel drive vehicles manufactured over the course of two years.

At issue is a faulty fuel pump, which the automaker has pledged to replace for all affected vehicles. As the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration notes in their statement on the recall, “[t]he fuel pump may shutdown, which can result in a loss of drive power.” This loss of power can lead to an accident, emphasizing the urgency of this particular recall.

The vehicles covered are, as per the NHTSA, “certain 2021-2023 C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, CLS, SL, GT, GLC, GLE, GLS, and G-Class vehicles.” It’s a recall that encompasses both gas-powered and hybrid electric vehicles, and SUVs and sedans alike.

According to Mercedes-Benz’s letter to the NHTSA, “[o]wner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 25, 2023.” The letter also notes that vehicle owners can call the automaker’s customer service line at 1-800-367-6372 with questions; Autoblog’s article also notes that dealerships should be hearing from Mercedes-Benz imminently.

