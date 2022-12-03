InsideHook
Vehicles | December 3, 2022 5:41 am

Mercedes Is Releasing an Electric Camper Van … But Not in the U.S.

The Marco Polo concept builds on the EQT

Mercedes Marco Polo
That's a nice-looking camper van you've got there.
Mercedes-Benz
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Last year, Mercedes-Benz announced the EQT, an electric van slated to be produced in five- and seven-seat configurations. For some drivers, the most intriguing part of this announcement came from a related announcement — that of the Marco Polo, a camper van edition of the EQT. The appeal of a Mercedes-designed electric camper van is pretty straightforward. There is a downside, though — as of now, there are no plans to sell the Marco Polo in the United States.

As Autoblog recently reported, today marks the formal release date of the EQT — and the announcement of more details on the Marco Polo (full name: Concept EQT Marco Polo1), which is slated to go into production for release next year.

What can drivers (and campers) expect? With the roof fully popped up, enough room to stand up in the back of the van, for one thing. The van’s roof bed sleeps two, and a second sleeping area can be folded out if needed. That sense of adaptability runs throughout the vehicle; Mercedes noted that two people can remove the interior furniture within five minutes if the vehicle is needed for non-camping tasks.

For those concerned about power while camping, it’s worth mentioning that there will also be a solar panel on the roof. Pricing hasn’t yet been revealed, but the automaker notes that the standard EQT will have a starting price of €49,000. Mercedes’s announcement also pointed to something called the Marco Polo Module, described as “a first practical solution for basic camping requirements in the near future.”

“With the Marco Polo Module, we also have a first, simple solution for the all-electric camping trip on offer in the near future. In the second half of 2023, we plan to expand our range even further with a fully-fledged and also fully-electric micro camper,” Klaus Rehkugler, Head of Sales Mercedes-Benz Vans, said in a statement. “The Concept EQT Marco Polo already gives a glimpse of the upcoming series production vehicle. As the name suggests, we are expanding our Marco Polo family with both products, based on the EQT.” For ecologically-minded campers outside of the U.S., 2023 should be a big year.

More Like This

A lineup of Airstream Class B motorhomes, what the RV brand calls touring coaches, including the Atlas, Interstate and Rangeline
How to Choose the Right Airstream Motorhome for You
Hit the open road in this 2020 Airstream International Serenity Trailer Rental when you take your next road trip in Texas
The 7 Best Camper Van, RV and Trailer Rentals Around Texas
When you can't justify the commitment to van life, rent one with Outdoorsy
Can't Make Vanlife a Reality? Rent a Dreamy Camper Van Instead.

Recommended

Suggested for you

The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line
Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor

Keep Reading

WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank being poured on a table. The uniquely shaped decanter means you're literally pouring from the pig's rear.

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as George Jones and Tammy Wynette in "George & Tammy"

Showtime's "George & Tammy" Should Be Called "Tammy & George"
a still from the netflix movie white noise, starring adam driver and greta gerwig

Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” Is More Oddity Than Masterpiece
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans

Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans
Packs and kits from Rhone, now on sale

Save Up to 40% Off at Rhone If You Buy in Bundles
a model in an Everlane sweater against a gradient background

Holy Holiday Knitwear! Everlane’s Sitewide Sale Includes Grade-A Cashmere
Jaxxon Hero Image

Jaxxon Is an Affordable Entry Point for Jewelry-Curious Men
a collage of the best men's underwear on a red and green wrapping paper background

The Best Men’s Underwear Makes for a Better Holiday Gift Than You’d Think
The best roadside attractions in Texas include a llama castle, dinosaur park, Stonehenge replica and toilet seat museum

The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas

Trending

The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line