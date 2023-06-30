InsideHook
Vehicles | June 30, 2023 2:01 pm

Maserati’s GT2 Expands an Ambitious Return to Racing

It shares some DNA with the acclaimed MC20

Maserati GT2
The Maserati GT2: coming soon to a racetrack near you.
Maserati
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Upon the release of Maserati’s MC20, the supercar quickly earned rave reviews for both its design and its performance. Writing at InsideHook about the MC20 Cielo earlier this year, Nicholas McClelland hailed the power of its engine: “Blindfolded, you might think someone was cold-starting a diesel tractor,” he deduced. All of which points to plenty of power under the hood of the MC20 — all of which makes drawing on some of that same engineering for a car designed to race feel like the logical next step for Maserati.

As Autoblog reports, that’s precisely what’s happened. Maserati confirmed its return to the racing circuit at 24 Hours of Spa with news of the GT2, which uses a Nettuno V6 engine akin to the one found in the MC20. As per the automaker’s announcement, racing fans will be able to see the GT2 make its debut later this year in the 2023 Fanatec GT European Series. The GT2 will also compete in the entirety of the 2024 season.

The GT2 follows Maserati’s work in Formula E, which recently saw the automaker win in Jakarta — Maserati’s first win of its kind since 1957, as Racer reported.

How an Erstwhile Sneaker Exec Plans to Raise Maserati to Its Former Glory
How an Erstwhile Sneaker Exec Plans to Raise Maserati to Its Former Glory

CEO Davide Grasso will tell you himself he’s not a car guy, but he’s accepted the task of reviving a famed Italian marque

“The decision to return to track racing forms part of a thorough strategic framework, inaugurated this year with the debut in Formula E, to which we have now added our return to the world of GT competitions,” said Maserati CEO Davide Grasso in a statement.

Later this year, we’ll see how that return looks in practice — for now, let the anticipation begin.

More Like This

David Beckham and a Maserati
David Beckham Teams With Maserati For Two New Vehicle Configurations
The Maserati MC20 Cielo, the convertible/spider version of the supercar, driving in Italy. Here's our full review.
Review: Hair-Raising Maserati MC20 Cielo Fulfills a “Speed Racer” Fantasy
A white 2024 Maserati GranTurismo Modena driving around Italian roads. We tested and reviewed the new grand touring sports car.
Review: Ripping Around Italy in the Resurrected Maserati GranTurismo

Recommended

Suggested for you

Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Meet the Green Beret Who Trained the Cast of Guy Ritchie’s “The Covenant”
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
7 Reasons to Rent an RV on Your Next Family Vacation
All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales

Keep Reading

Whiskey in a glass being held by man in suit

How to Drink Bourbon
Teo Yoo and Greta Lee in "Past Lives"

“Past Lives” Is a Reminder of the Genius of Richard Linklater’s “Before” Trilogy
A Hongqi E001 electric car is on display during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, April 25, 2023.

Chinese Car-Making Is About to Take Over the World
Welcome to BATSU!

This Bizarre Form of Japanese Comedy Is a Mix of Laughs and Punishment
The Watchman, Zion National Park, Utah.

The Art of Glamping and Sightseeing Near Zion National Park
a collage of sunglasses on a firework background

The Best Sunglasses Sales to Make Your Fourth of July Weekend Even Better
Bruce Springsteen performs during the last show of the 1985 'Born in the U.S.A. Tour'. in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Bob Riha Jr/WireImage)

30 Songs for a More Pensive Fourth of July
Great Jones hot dish, Alex Mill pants and a Saloman sneaker on a red and blue background

8 On-Sale Items We’re Buying This Fourth of July Weekend
a collage items from the Alex Mill Sale on a grey background

The Alex Mill Sale Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity (For Your Closet)

Trending

Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Meet the Green Beret Who Trained the Cast of Guy Ritchie’s “The Covenant”
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
7 Reasons to Rent an RV on Your Next Family Vacation