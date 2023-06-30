Maserati’s GT2 Expands an Ambitious Return to Racing

Upon the release of Maserati’s MC20, the supercar quickly earned rave reviews for both its design and its performance. Writing at InsideHook about the MC20 Cielo earlier this year, Nicholas McClelland hailed the power of its engine: “Blindfolded, you might think someone was cold-starting a diesel tractor,” he deduced. All of which points to plenty of power under the hood of the MC20 — all of which makes drawing on some of that same engineering for a car designed to race feel like the logical next step for Maserati.



As Autoblog reports, that’s precisely what’s happened. Maserati confirmed its return to the racing circuit at 24 Hours of Spa with news of the GT2, which uses a Nettuno V6 engine akin to the one found in the MC20. As per the automaker’s announcement, racing fans will be able to see the GT2 make its debut later this year in the 2023 Fanatec GT European Series. The GT2 will also compete in the entirety of the 2024 season.



The GT2 follows Maserati’s work in Formula E, which recently saw the automaker win in Jakarta — Maserati’s first win of its kind since 1957, as Racer reported.

“The decision to return to track racing forms part of a thorough strategic framework, inaugurated this year with the debut in Formula E, to which we have now added our return to the world of GT competitions,” said Maserati CEO Davide Grasso in a statement.

Later this year, we’ll see how that return looks in practice — for now, let the anticipation begin.