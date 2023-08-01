2023 has proven to be a banner year for Lamborghini. The Italian supercar manufacturer recently released a report stating that the first six months of the current year have seen record-breaking sales. So far, Lambo has delivered 5,341 vehicles across the globe, which is a 4.9% increase over last year. Now’s a good time to remind everyone that we’re talking about an exclusive luxury sports car maker. Ford probably delivered this many F-150s in the time it took you to start and finish reading this sentence, so this info should come with some additional context.

Still, how is a maker of niche luxury vehicles seeing such a significant jump in sales? One would think that this spike is due to Lambo debuting and subsequently selling out orders of its brand new flagship car, the hybrid V12 Revuelto, but these sales aren’t factored into the report as the Revuelto hasn’t begun deliveries. No, the spike can be attributed to Lamborghini’s tried and true moneymakers, the Huracán and Urus.

As a quick reminder, the Huracán is (or was) Lamborghini’s V10-powered family of two-seat sports cars, sitting just under the V12 Aventador and beside the Urus performance SUV. This three-car portfolio is currently in the middle of a massive shakeup, with new models coming in, all of which are ushering in a new electrified era for Lamborghini. The Aventador has already been discontinued and replaced with the aforementioned Revuelto, but the Huracán is in its final year of production before it too is replaced with an electrified successor. Meanwhile, Urus production is still trucking along, but all future models will be hybrid affairs, having just sold out the last of the combustion-only twin-turbo V8 powertrains.

The spike, it seems, comes from the last hurrah of combustion-only Lambos, with customers sweeping up the Huracán Tecnica and Urus Performante before they are gone forever or altered, respectively.

Final editions of vehicles always make for renewed interest before the end, so it makes sense that customers would want to grab a piece of Lamborghini history while they can, if only for the resale opportunity such a car presents. Indeed, We’re seeing the same thing happen in the muscle car world as the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge’s Charger and Challenger ride off into the sunset.

There’s also the fact that the Huracán and Urus are incredibly stellar vehicles in their own right. The 631-horsepower final version of the Huracán is the culmination of almost 10 years of development, refreshes and refinement. Meanwhile, the 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 in the Urus Performante whips up 657 horsepower, making the SUV a screamer on the highway or even on the track. It’s no wonder why folks would want to grab either while they still have the chance.

The question that remains is if this growth will continue into the new era. It’s a spike manifested by the end of the old one, after all, and this new age of electrified Lamborghinis is unknown territory. Given that the hybrid Revuelto is sold out for the next couple of years, odds are that bodes well for what’s to come. We’ll miss the old Lambos but we’re excited for what the future holds.