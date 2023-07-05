InsideHook
Vehicles | July 5, 2023 1:57 pm

The Lamborghini Urus as We Know It Is Sold Out. From Now On, It’s Hybrid Only

Lambo has sold all pure V8-powered versions of its popular performance SUV

Lamborghini Urus Performante
Get ready for the hybrid-only Lamborghini Urus.
Lamborghini
By Alex Kalogiannis @AlexKalogiannis

Time’s almost up for purely gas-powered Lamborghinis. The Italian automaker of sporty rides is electrifying its lineup, and the Urus just took a big step forward towards that goal. Speaking to a German newspaper, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said that the remaining Urus performance SUVs slated for assembly with a pure V8 have already been sold. This means that orders for a brand new Urus are hybrid-only from here on out. 

The Urus is, in no uncertain terms, a big money-maker for Lamborghini. The company’s previous big sellers were the V10 coupes Gallardo and its successor, the Huracán, the latter of which, incidentally, is wrapping up production to make way for a hybrid-powered replacement. These sold in high enough volumes to keep the high profile automotive brand in the black, allowing them to produce its even more exclusive V12 Aventador and all the variants attached to each model. 

Can We Interest You in Rod Stewart’s Impossibly Cool ’80s Lamborghini?
Can We Interest You in Rod Stewart’s Impossibly Cool ’80s Lamborghini?

The 1989 Countach 25th Anniversary is up for auction on Bring a Trailer

When the Urus came around, it blew all those previous successes out of the water. Like the Porsche Cayenne, Lambo’s performance SUV was a must-have for shoppers seeking the best of both worlds and has printed money for Lamborghini ever since. With all that said, there’s a lot of attention on how the new powertrain will affect the super-successful Lambo.

Right now, the Urus is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, a unit supplied by sibling brand Audi that’s also found in other offerings from fellow VW Group brands like Bentley’s Continental GT V8 and the Porsche Panamera. It can produce up to 657 horsepower in its S and Performante models. As it’s built on the same platform as the Porsche Cayenne, the Urus is quite versatile, ready to put that power output to work at high speed and handle a variety of challenging terrains, something rarely said of a Lamborghini. 

It’s that versatility that’s made the Urus the success that it is, but what would the hybrid version bring? Increased range for one. Even if you drive it very un-Lambo-like, the thirsty Urus manages to scratch together 14-19 mpg, so the plug-in version would help reduce visits to the pump. Having an electric motor on hand would also give the Lamborghini some extra punch, as exemplified by the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. The Porsche is fitted with the same V8 as the Urus so it’s a good indicator of what’s to come for the upcoming Urus. In the Porsche, the hybrid system adds around 130 extra horses into the mix as well as a bucketload of torque, so we can only imagine how this would spice up an already scorching Urus Performante. 

It won’t be long at all until Lamborghini’s lineup will be fully electrified. The Aventador-replacing Revuelto hybrid V12 supercar is already selling out, too, leading the way for the hybrid Huracán successor and now this hybrid Urus. It’s also worth noting that this isn’t even the Urus’s final form: in 2029, the V8 will be gone altogether and the super-popular performance SUV will be an all-electric monster. 

More Like This

A 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid in a drag race against a Ferrari F8 Spider and Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder
Can the Hybrid Corvette Beat Ferrari and Lamborghini in a Drag Race?
The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV in yellow and black driving off-road in the dirt
Review: Lamborghini Vies for SUV Dominance With the 2023 Urus Performante
A man driving a Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae, the last Lambo with a naturally-aspirated V12 engine
An Era Ends at Lamborghini, Making the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae That Much Sweeter

Recommended

Suggested for you

Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
How to Drink Bourbon
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Products of the Week: Wine Glasses, Tennis Shoes and an Anniversary Omega Seamaster

Keep Reading

A group of men in a rowboat in the Atlantic, holding flares.

The Ultimate Endurance Race Calendar: 12 Months, 12 Events
The bottle and box for Ardray

How Do You Get People Excited About a Blended Scotch?
A close-up of the poster for "Oppenheimer," the new Christopher Nolan movie

The Best Movies, TV and Music for July
Scenes from "Air," "Flamin Hot," "Blackberry" and "Tetris"

How 2023 Is Becoming the Year of the Middleman
A red-colored 2023 Acura Integra 6MT drives along a road with mountains in the distance

The 2023 Acura Integra 6MT Dares You to Shift It Yourself
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones, now available for purchase

Review: Skullcandy’s Latest Headphones Bring an Impressive Amount of Low-End
a collage of J.Crew deal items on a pink background

J.Crew’s Blowout Fourth of July Sale Has Been Extended. Here’s What to Buy.
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Wine Glasses, Tennis Shoes and an Anniversary Omega Seamaster
a collage of sunglasses on a firework background

The Best Sunglasses Sales to Make Your Fourth of July Weekend Even Better

Trending

Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
How to Drink Bourbon
Review: Why They Call This New Bourbon “Forbidden”
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price