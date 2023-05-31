We’ve been learning a great deal about the new Lamborghini Revuelto and all the potential it holds in recent months, and now we’ve finally been given a peek at what to expect.

Thanks to an intrepid YouTuber dedicated to capturing video of hot cars testing on Nürburgring’s famed Nordschleife track, we have detailed footage of Lambo’s latest in action.

The arrival of a new vehicle by Lamborghini is always an exciting occasion, particularly if it’s a watershed vehicle like the Revuelto. Not only is this V12-powered hypercar a replacement for Lambo’s long-lived wild child, the Aventador, it also marks the automaker’s first production car foray into plug-in electrification. That’s right: the Revuelto is a real-deal hybrid.

If the words “V12” and “plug-in hybrid” caused a breaker in your brain to flip, don’t worry, we’ll explain. The Revuelto takes over the Aventador’s spot as Lamborghini’s most powerful flagship, and it still houses a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine that’s actually more powerful than the one in the Aventador. To make it a true successor to the crown, the marque chose to incorporate a hybrid system that adds not only more power, but also instantaneous torque and a level of control needed to wield such a beast. All told, Lamborghini claims the Revuelto whips up a total of 1,001 horsepower, enough to propel it from 0 to 62 in 2.5 seconds on the way to its 215 mph max.

As stats go, they sound great — but the proof is in the pudding, or welfenspeise, in this case. In a video by CarSpyMedia, we see a great deal of the Revuelto’s abilities as it tackles the Nürburgring Nordschleife, a challenging 12.9-mile course with a tremendous number of corners and bends, and a multitude of elevation and surface changes. All this variety in one enclosed high-speed space has made “the ‘Ring” an invaluable tool for performance vehicle testing, and you can even see other camouflaged test vehicles make cameos in the video as the Lamborghini makes its rounds.

We see the Revuelto led out onto the track followed by a Lamborghini Urus, likely there to buffer the hypercar from any other vehicles that may be using the track. What’s evident immediately is how the new Lambo retains the full-throated roar of the V12, despite incorporating a hybrid system, something that was of great importance to the car’s engineering team.

The car’s rear unsettles as it exits from a corner near the video’s midpoint, quickly snapping back into the position as the driver powers it out of the bend. What’s the takeaway here? Lambo says the all-wheel drive car’s torque can be delivered to whichever part with incredible speed and precision due to its e-motors, which is reassuring when there are 1,001 horses on tap. With that said, the automaker knows that driving fun doesn’t always mean driving efficiency, and its cars have modes with generous traction settings that allow the back wheels to slide before intervening. It looks like the Revuelto will be similarly equipped.

Also of note is the active aerodynamics on display. The person behind the wheel is likely an expert ‘Ring driver, as they demonstrate the experience (and guts) needed to push a car like this Lamborghini over the track’s harrowing Flugplatz section, through undulating S-curves and diving into hairpins with little hesitation. All the while, the Revuelto’s rear wing can be seen deploying and adjusting to provide downforce when the car needs extra grip, and then retracting to give it a more slippery profile in the straights.

The word “hybrid” tends to rub sports car purists the wrong way, but watching a video like this of the Revuelto strutting its stuff should put them at ease. In the meantime, we’re waiting for our turn at the wheel.