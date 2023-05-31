InsideHook
Vehicles | May 31, 2023 11:09 am

Here’s Proof Lamborghini’s First Plug-In Hybrid Will Live Up to the Hype

A YouTuber caught the Revuelto ripping it up at the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife track

The Lamborghini Revuelto, the Italian marque's first plug-in hybrid hypercar
The Revuelto isn't available yet, but we just got a sneak peek.
Lamborghini
By Alex Kalogiannis @AlexKalogiannis

We’ve been learning a great deal about the new Lamborghini Revuelto and all the potential it holds in recent months, and now we’ve finally been given a peek at what to expect. 

Thanks to an intrepid YouTuber dedicated to capturing video of hot cars testing on Nürburgring’s famed Nordschleife track, we have detailed footage of Lambo’s latest in action. 

The arrival of a new vehicle by Lamborghini is always an exciting occasion, particularly if it’s a watershed vehicle like the Revuelto. Not only is this V12-powered hypercar a replacement for Lambo’s long-lived wild child, the Aventador, it also marks the automaker’s first production car foray into plug-in electrification. That’s right: the Revuelto is a real-deal hybrid. 

An Era Ends at Lamborghini, Making the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae That Much Sweeter
An Era Ends at Lamborghini, Making the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae That Much Sweeter

The swan song for Sant'Agata's naturally aspirated V12 is not perfection, but that doesn't make it any less precious

If the words “V12” and “plug-in hybrid” caused a breaker in your brain to flip, don’t worry, we’ll explain. The Revuelto takes over the Aventador’s spot as Lamborghini’s most powerful flagship, and it still houses a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine that’s actually more powerful than the one in the Aventador. To make it a true successor to the crown, the marque chose to incorporate a hybrid system that adds not only more power, but also instantaneous torque and a level of control needed to wield such a beast. All told, Lamborghini claims the Revuelto whips up a total of 1,001 horsepower, enough to propel it from 0 to 62 in 2.5 seconds on the way to its 215 mph max. 

As stats go, they sound great — but the proof is in the pudding, or welfenspeise, in this case. In a video by CarSpyMedia, we see a great deal of the Revuelto’s abilities as it tackles the Nürburgring Nordschleife, a challenging 12.9-mile course with a tremendous number of corners and bends, and a multitude of elevation and surface changes. All this variety in one enclosed high-speed space has made “the ‘Ring” an invaluable tool for performance vehicle testing, and you can even see other camouflaged test vehicles make cameos in the video as the Lamborghini makes its rounds. 

We see the Revuelto led out onto the track followed by a Lamborghini Urus, likely there to buffer the hypercar from any other vehicles that may be using the track. What’s evident immediately is how the new Lambo retains the full-throated roar of the V12, despite incorporating a hybrid system, something that was of great importance to the car’s engineering team. 

The car’s rear unsettles as it exits from a corner near the video’s midpoint, quickly snapping back into the position as the driver powers it out of the bend. What’s the takeaway here? Lambo says the all-wheel drive car’s torque can be delivered to whichever part with incredible speed and precision due to its e-motors, which is reassuring when there are 1,001 horses on tap. With that said, the automaker knows that driving fun doesn’t always mean driving efficiency, and its cars have modes with generous traction settings that allow the back wheels to slide before intervening. It looks like the Revuelto will be similarly equipped. 

Also of note is the active aerodynamics on display. The person behind the wheel is likely an expert ‘Ring driver, as they demonstrate the experience (and guts) needed to push a car like this Lamborghini over the track’s harrowing Flugplatz section, through undulating S-curves and diving into hairpins with little hesitation. All the while, the Revuelto’s rear wing can be seen deploying and adjusting to provide downforce when the car needs extra grip, and then retracting to give it a more slippery profile in the straights. 

The word “hybrid” tends to rub sports car purists the wrong way, but watching a video like this of the Revuelto strutting its stuff should put them at ease. In the meantime, we’re waiting for our turn at the wheel.

More Like This

The 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV in yellow and black driving off-road in the dirt
Review: Lamborghini Vies for SUV Dominance With the 2023 Urus Performante
The 2023 Rimac Nevera in white. We drove and reviewed the electric hypercar from Croatia.
Croatia Is the New Italy: Driving the Record-Breaking Rimac Nevera
A 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid in a drag race against a Ferrari F8 Spider and Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder
Can the Hybrid Corvette Beat Ferrari and Lamborghini in a Drag Race?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV
“Succession” Stuck the Landing by Giving Every Character the Ending They Deserved

Keep Reading

Four bottles of bourbon that are ideal for sipping

The 10 Best Sipping Bourbons
Tim Robinson in "I Think You Should Leave" season 3.

“I Think You Should Leave” Just Keeps Getting Weirder — And Better
Cocktails from Apollonia, Maybe Sammy and Cantina OK! in Sydney, Australia

The Best Bars in Sydney, According to One of the World’s Top Bartenders
Jose Ignacio, Uruguay

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in José Ignacio
"The Bathysphere Book"

Revisiting the History of One Scientist’s Journeys Deep Into the Ocean
A Yeti Rambler 30 Oz Tumbler with "Dad to the Bone" monogrammed

Today’s the Last Day Yeti Is Footing the Bill on Drinkware Customizations
a collage of the best corduroy shorts for men on a surf background

Channel Your Inner Surfer With These 13 Corduroy Shorts
Discounted activewear from Outdoor Voices sale.

The Best Activewear to Shop During This Major Outdoor Voices Sale
Ordinary Skincare Products Serum Moisturizer

The 5 Best Men’s Skincare Products From The Ordinary

Trending

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Lexus Resets Its Most Popular SUV