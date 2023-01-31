InsideHook
Vehicles | January 31, 2023 1:51 pm

Jeep Settlement Acknowledges Wrangler’s Infamous “Death Wobble”

Certain Wrangler and Gladiator owners may be entitled to an extended warranty and financial reimbursement

A 2019 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, which would be covered under Jeep's new "Death Wobble" settlement, driving at the Washington Auto Show
A 2019 Jeep Wrangler, which would be covered under a new "Death Wobble" settlement, driving at the Washington Auto Show.
Alex Edelman/Getty
By Alex Lauer @alexlauer

While the infamous Jeep “Death Wobble” may be a bit of a misnomer, as the violent shaking that’s been reported for years by certain Wrangler and Gladiator owners has reportedly not resulted in any actual deaths, one campaign to get the automaker to rectify the problem is finally coming to an end. 

If you own or lease a 2018-2020 Jeep Wrangler or 2020 Jeep Gladiator, you may be entitled to an extended warranty and financial reimbursement if you paid out of pocket to repair this “Death Wobble,” as Eric D. Lawrence reported for the Detroit Free Press. This comes as the result of a class-action lawsuit first filed in 2019, though the settlement reportedly still needs final approval through a fairness hearing set for April 19, and through it Jeep “denies any admission of liability or wrongdoing.”

“The ‘Death Wobble,’ as it has come to be called, typically happens when an affected vehicle hits a bump at highway speeds, which leads to a vibration or shaking that drivers often describe as frightening,” Lawrence explained. “The lawsuit describes it as the ‘seemingly uncontrollable side-to-side shaking of the Jeep vehicle’s front-end steering components and — by extension — its steering wheel.’” 

Complaints related to this occurrence go back more than a decade, though this specific settlement only covers the aforementioned model years. Those who own or lease vehicles from that timeframe, and who paid to repair a front suspension damper, can submit a claim for reimbursement through www.fcarecallreimbursement.com. If the settlement is finalized, the extended warranty would cover this repair and increase to eight years or 90,000 miles.

If you want to see video of the so-called Death Wobble, YouTube is absolutely flooded with self-reported incidents. Here’s one example: 

Hard to deny that. Although that video features a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, which are far outside the window of being included in this settlement. 

More Like This

A red Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, powered by a V8 engine, driving through sand dunes
Review: Facing Almost Certain Doom in the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392
A beige Jeep Wrangler JT truck navigating an obstacle in Moah
The Best Custom Wranglers Ever Built for the Easter Jeep Safari
The Jeep Magneto 2.0, an electric Jeep Wrangler with a stick shift that debuted at Easter Jeep Safari 2022.
Jeep Built a Mind-Blowing Electric Wrangler, But You’ll Never Get One Like This

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Many Pickup Truck Owners Freely Admit They Don’t Actually Need Trucks
13 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know
Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.

Keep Reading

In the world of luxury automotive paraphernalia, an electric junior car from The Little Car Company, like this Ferrari Testa Rossa J, is a must-have

Owning Your Dream Car Is No Longer Enough
close-up of a hot toddy

5 Great Hot Toddies to Make at Home This Winter
Beyond Good chocolate collage

Meet the Only Chocolate Brand in the US Ethically Sourcing from Africa
a collage of models in The North Face fleeces on a grey background

Bundle Up: A Ton of Fresh Fleece Is on Sale at The North Face
a collage of EDC pocket knives on a brown steel background

The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
Marrow Bones from Le Select

The 6 Best Restaurants That Opened in Chicago in January
Ephemeral Tattoo Artist Alvin Liam Archibald

Ask a Local: LA's Best Tattoo Artists and Armenian Restaurants
The rack of lamb from Platea, a lamb chop recipe we got from chef Fernando Salazar

This Impossibly Simple Lamb Chop Recipe Stars a Beer Marinade
Master Distiller Dave Smith with barrels

A “Mad Scientist of American Whiskey” Shares His Favorite SF Watering Holes

Trending

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Many Pickup Truck Owners Freely Admit They Don’t Actually Need Trucks
13 Modern Sexual Wellness Brands Every Man Should Know