For eminently understandable reasons, David Beckham is best known for his legendary feats while playing soccer. He’s also one of the owners of MLS side Inter Miami CF, and he was once memorably pranked by James Corden. And now, he can add automotive design to his list of career accomplishments. If you’ve ever wondered what a David Beckham-designed Maserati might look like, wonder no more.



Beckham’s collaboration with the automaker is the first installment of what Maserati has dubbed its Fuoriserie Essentials line. Beckham came up with two configurations, one referencing the 1967 Maserati Ghibli and the other taking design cues from the 1986 Maserati Quattroporte Royale. The former uses a “Night Interaction” blue for the exterior and a tan leather interior, while the latter utilizes a dark green exterior and a brown leather interior.



As Dezeen pointed out in their article on the new configurations, Beckham’s sartorial tastes also played a part in these new designs. Beckham’s configurations will be available for two models: the MC20 and the Grecale SUV.

In a statement, Klaus Busse, Head of Maserati Design, explained the custom features. “Just like David, everyone can choose from a wide range of personalization features from our Fuoriserie Corse collection, inspired by Maserati’s glorious racing heritage, and from our Fuoriserie Futura collection, dedicated to lovers of technology and new materials,” Busse said.



It’s also not the only big piece of news involving the Beckham family this week. David’s son Romeo recently signed a one-year contract with Premier League side Brentford, following an earlier loan to the London club in question from — where else? — Inter Miami.