InsideHook
Travel | June 4, 2021 3:28 pm

United Airlines Has Unveiled Plans for a Supersonic Fleet

The airline has announced their intent to purchase 15 of Boom Supersonic's 88-seat Overture jets

An artist’s rendering of a United Airlines Boom Supersonic Overture jet
An artist’s rendering of a United Airlines Boom Supersonic Overture jet
Boom Supersonic
By Lindsay Rogers

Just two weeks ago, Boom Supersonic — a startup specializing in supersonic aircrafts — made headlines after CEO Blake Scholl told CNN of his plans to commercialize the space over the course of the next five years.

“Anywhere in the world in four hours for 100 bucks,” Scholl touted, while describing his ultimate vision for Boom. Critics scoffed at the prospect, and experts deemed it an “audacious goal” — a sentiment seemingly substantiated by the fact that you can’t get a flight anywhere for $100, particularly internationally, at present. Though it appears as though at least one major U.S. airline is buying into Scholl’s vision… literally.

United Airlines announced earlier this week that they intend to be on the forefront of the supersonic revolution with the purchase of 15 of Boom’s 88-seat Overture aircrafts, the first of which is tentatively set to go into production in 2023, with the option to tack on 35 more.

Of course, that’s all assuming the new jet is able to meet United’s current “safety, operating and sustainability requirements” — with a major emphasis on sustainability — as, historically, supersonic jets have been notoriously environmentally unfriendly. Though, by contrast, the Overture is set to run 100% sustainable aviation fuel, part of Scholl’s initiative to operate on net-zero carbon footprint fuel from day one.

The deal could have huge implications for both companies. It is said that, upon completion, the Overture will be capable of achieving speeds up to 1.7 times the speed of sound, or about 1,300 mph, making it more than twice as fast as United’s current fleet. And while United declined to disclose financials, Scholl said the deal is worth somewhere in the vicinity of $200 million per plane — $3 billion total.

Despite the hefty price tag, though, United hopes to offer premium and economy fares, both at reasonable cost to passengers, with commercial service loosely planned to begin in 2029.

Now here’s to hoping that sometime in the next eight years, the issue of the sonic boom — the phenomenon equated with supersonic jets and for which Boom is, presumably, named — is somehow addressed, for the sake of everyone living in close proximity to a major United hub.

More Like This

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why Are Olympians Being Asked *Not* to Use Condoms?
The Inconceivable Case of the $100,000 Cast-Iron Pan
Why an Ancient, Rusted, Tree-Indented Jaguar Just Sold for $127,552
I Ate Plant-Based Vegan Ribs and Lived to Talk About It
Ford Is Finally Going to Make Your Small Pickup Dreams Come True
We Tried a Bunch of Canned Micheladas and Ranked Them From Undrinkable to Surprisingly OK

Keep Reading

The Father’s Day Gift Guide

The Father's Day Gift Guide
Three watches from Rolex and Omega available at Huckberry

Huckberry Just Made Pre-Owned Watch Shopping Much Easier
Grilling cheese sliders

It's Time to Embrace the German Art of Putting Cheese on Your Grill
Can Psychoanalysis Explain the Disturbing Rise of “Zoom Dick” Incidents?

Can Psychoanalysis Explain the Disturbing Rise of “Zoom Dick” Incidents?
Hand poured candles that bring nature into your home.

Outdoor Fellow Candles Are 20% Off Now Through Father's Day
Your new go-to hoodie.

Everlane's Durable French Terry Hoodie Is 30% Off
How Long Will Vacation Posting Remain a Social-Media Faux Pas?

How Long Will Vacation Posting Remain a Social-Media Faux Pas?
Deal: Take Up to 50% Off Designer Garb at Mr Porter

Take up to 50% Off Designer Garb at Mr Porter
Nike Killshot OG sneakers with a royal blue swoosh

Cop a Pair of Nike Killshot OGs and Save $30

Trending

Why Are Olympians Being Asked *Not* to Use Condoms?
The Inconceivable Case of the $100,000 Cast-Iron Pan
Why an Ancient, Rusted, Tree-Indented Jaguar Just Sold for $127,552
I Ate Plant-Based Vegan Ribs and Lived to Talk About It
Ford Is Finally Going to Make Your Small Pickup Dreams Come True