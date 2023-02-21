InsideHook
Travel | February 21, 2023 12:33 pm

Finally, an Airline Has Introduced a Family Seating Policy

United has implemented a new feature which will allow families with children under the age of 12 to select seats together, free of charge.

Thanks to new family seating policy, parents can choose seats next to their children free of charge.
Families traveling with United will no longer have to pay more to sit together
iStock / Getty Images Plus
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

There is nothing crazier than the prospect of charging parents more to sit next to their very young children on a flight, and yet it’s long been a contentious topic — one that, until now, has gone largely unresolved.

Fortunately, one airline finally has come to their senses on the matter. United Airlines has, per a report from CNN, introduced a new family seating policy, which will allow families with children under the age of 12 to select seats together, free of charge.

“We’re focused on delivering a great experience for our younger passengers and their parents and know it often starts with the right seat,” said Linda Jojo, Chief Customer Officer for United, in a statement.

The new feature will extend to Basic Economy, and involve a seat map will that automatically find available adjacent seats at the time of booking, as well as open up complimentary upgrades if necessary. “In cases where side-by-side seats are not available, customers will be able to switch to another flight to their destination with adjacent seats in the same cabin for free. No fare difference will be charged in such cases,” the airline said in a release.

Biden Administration Wants to Scrap Airline and Hotel Junk Fees
Biden Administration Wants to Scrap Airline and Hotel Junk Fees

Hotel guests paid billions in hotel fees and surcharges back in 2018

The family seating policy comes off the back of the introduction of President Biden’s new Junk Fee Prevention Act, which would not only eradicate hotel junk fees, but also ban airline fees for families, allowing children 13 years or younger to sit with their parents without needing to pay extra — an initiative from the Department of Transportation dating back to July 2022. In other words: it wasn’t exactly unprompted.

“Parents should not find themselves unexpectedly seated away from their young child on a flight, and paying a large fee to sit together is wrong,” the administration noted.

“Baggage fees are bad enough — they can’t just treat your child like a piece of luggage,” Biden later said in his his State of the Union address.

Not to be outdone by United, Delta Air Lines said on Monday that it “does not charge family seating fees and regardless of the ticket class purchased, will always work with customers on a case-by-case basis to ensure their family seating needs are met.” For its part, American offers families “booking tips” — book early, chief among them — while Southwest allows families to board early. That said, United’s solution feels like the most foolproof.

The policy change is set to go into effect in early March.

More Like This

rows of blue seats in The empty cabin of an airplane
This Is the Safest Seat on an Airplane, According to an Expert
Rows of airplane seats, which, according to CNN, are slowly starting to lose the reclining function
Are Reclining Airplane Seats Becoming a Thing of the Past?
Aerial view of Hong Kong from an airplane window
500,000 Free Flights to Hong Kong Are Up for Grabs

Recommended

Suggested for you

LIV Defector Brooks Koepka Pondering a Return to PGA Tour?
Christoph Waltz Brought a Chaotic Energy to “Real Time With Bill Maher”
Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Is the Future of AI…Stalking?
Every Single Presidents Day Sale Worth Shopping This Weekend

Keep Reading

Chris Frederick and Damola Timeyin of Spearhead Spirits

Spearhead Spirits Is “The Best of Africa in a Gin”
the burger at town house restaurant in westchester with fries and red wine

Yes, Town House Is in Westchester. Yes, You Should Still Go.
Parisian Hospitality Brand - Orso

The Hottest New Hotel Brand in Paris
a photo of Joel on a horse in a leather jacket from the last of us show

The Internet Wants to Know: Where Is Joel’s “The Last of Us” Episode 6 Coat From?
A sampling of Cameron Hughes Wine bottles on an orange background.

This Cameron Hughes Sale Is the Perfect Opportunity to Stock Up on Exceptional Wine
jamaal williams in front of his beloved anime

In Praise of Professional Athletes With Extremely Nerdy Interests
The Briiv Air filter on a gray background

The Briiv Air Filter Is Beautiful — But Does It Really Work?
a collage of mens chinos on a green background

The Best Chinos to Keep Things Sharp This Spring
DC Defenders fans celebrate after a play during the second half of the XFL game between the DC Defenders and the Seattle Sea Dragons at Audi Field on February 19, 2023 in Washington, DC.

DC Proper Finally Has Its Own Professional Football Team

Trending

LIV Defector Brooks Koepka Pondering a Return to PGA Tour?
Christoph Waltz Brought a Chaotic Energy to “Real Time With Bill Maher”
Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Is the Future of AI…Stalking?