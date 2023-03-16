InsideHook
Travel | March 16, 2023 12:37 pm

6 TSA-Approved Tips to Make Spring Break 2023 Travel Easier

The agency is anticipating travel volume to exceed pre-pandemic levels

TSA Checkpoint at LAX
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

It’s now half way through March, which means, for most discerning American adults, we’re just a few days shy of the official start of spring. For others — namely parents of school-aged children and college kids — it also means the highly-anticipated spring break trip.

For the uninitiated, spring break travel season begins around February 17 and continues through April 21 so, chances are, if you count yourself among the latter, your travel plans have already been solidified. That said, TSA has just announced that passenger volume may exceed pre-pandemic levels in the coming weeks, which means that you may still have some prep work to do — if only just of the mental variety.

“In January, we experienced our first full month where travel volumes exceeded the same month in 2019. We fully expect to see an upward trend in travel volumes throughout 2023, including during the spring break period,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

“We coordinate closely with airports and air carriers to prepare for the projected increase in travel volumes and we expect to meet our wait time standards of 30 minutes or less in standard lanes and 10 minutes or less in TSA PreCheck lanes. However, there may be some situations where the capacity of a checkpoint is exceeded.”

In an effort to help travelers arrive prepared for the most efficient TSA checkpoint experience, the agency has offered these spring break travel tips:

5 Reasons Why St. Lucia Should Be Your Spring Break Destination of Choice
5 Reasons Why St. Lucia Should Be Your Spring Break Destination of Choice

Including the natural spring that (might) make you look 12 years younger

  • Tip 1: Pack smart — start with an empty bag and ensure you do not have any prohibited items. Do not attempt to bring a firearm through a TSA checkpoint; doing so compromises the safety and security of other passengers and our officers in the checkpoint. Other prohibited items include explosives, flammables, knives, razors, replica weapons and more. To avoid delays, passengers should view TSA’s “What Can I Bring?” page and begin packing with a bag that is empty.       
  • Tip 2: Remember the 3-1-1 Liquids Rule. Passengers may bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes through the checkpoint as long as each item is 3.4 ounces or less. Liquids over 3.4 ounces must be packed in a checked bag. Medically necessary liquids, gels and aerosols over 3.4 ounces are allowed in reasonable quantities, but they must be declared at the checkpoint for inspection. TSA allows one liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice. Sunscreen is not considered to be medically necessary as a carry-on item, so larger quantities of sunscreen must go in checked bags.
  • Tip 3: Enroll in TSA PreCheck. In January 2023, 92% of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than five minutes at TSA checkpoints nationwide. Traveling with the kids? Children 12 and under may join a parent/guardian with TSA PreCheck in the dedicated lanes. Most new enrollees receive a Known Traveler Number (commonly referred to as “KTN”) within five days, and membership lasts for five years. The enrollment fee for five years is $78; online renewals are $70.
  • Tip 4: Ask TSA before you travel. Contact TSA’s travel security experts over social media by sending a message to @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook Messenger. Passengers may also send a text directly to 275-872 (“AskTSA”) on any mobile device. An automated virtual assistant is available 24/7 to answer common questions and AskTSA staff is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST daily, including holidays and weekends for more complicated questions.
  • Tip 5: Arrive early and carry on kindly. Spring break travelers should give themselves plenty of time to account for traffic, parking, rental car returns, airline check-in, security and making any airport purchases before boarding a flight. Avoid consuming excessive amounts of alcohol prior to boarding, as flight attendants and gate agents may deny boarding to intoxicated passengers.
  • Tip 6: Be checkpoint ready. Arrive at the checkpoint lane with a mobile or printed boarding pass and valid ID readily available. When approaching the screening area, remember to empty pockets and place the contents in a bin or carry-on bag. Those without TSA PreCheck must remove large electronics and 3-1-1 liquids from carry-ons. All travelers will be asked to remove outerwear prior to screening.

Further — and this is important — FAA regulations prohibit travelers from consuming alcohol on an aircraft unless served by a flight attendant. Additionally, flight attendants are not permitted to serve a passenger who appears to be intoxicated. Want to check alcohol? By all means: beverages with more than 24% (but not more than 70%) alcohol are limited in checked bags to five liters (1.3 gallons) per passenger, and must be in unopened retail packaging, but alcoholic beverages with 24% alcohol or less are not subject to limitations in checked bags. Passengers may carry on containers of 3.4 ounces or less that can fit comfortably in one quart-sized, clear, zip-top bag. 

Just don’t be the inebriated guy doing shots and trying to open the cabin door inflight. There will be plenty of opportunities to imbibe wherever it is that you’re headed…you just have to make it there.

More Like This

Visa travel to China has resumed
China Is Finally Issuing Visas to Foreign Visitors Again
overhead image of a plane flying over trees
Is Anyone Actually Willing to Pay for Eco-Friendly Travel?
finland flag against a blue sky with white clouds
Finland Is Launching a Masterclass in Happiness. Here’s How You Can Apply.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money
The Takeaway From the New Pornhub Doc? Pay for Your Porn.

Keep Reading

Lido at Sand Valley. Aerial of #15 green (top), #17 (passing through in the middle from right to left), and #10 green (bottom).

How One Man's Obsession Brought a Legendary Golf Course Back From the Dead
A collage of images of Carroll Shelby, a race car visionary known for Le Mans wins as well as Ford and Cobra cars

The Legacy of Race Car Visionary Carroll Shelby
pink fuzzy handcuffs laying on top of positive affirmations

What Exactly Is a Praise Kink?
A close-up of a bottle of Powers Irish Rye, the first modern 100% Irish rye whiskey

How Ireland Is Rediscovering and Reinventing Rye Whiskey
A sampling of the best sleep products on sale right now for Sleep Week

15 On-Sale Sleep Products Worth Shopping Right Now
The Avocado Green Mattress on a blue textured background

Avocado’s Green Mattress Puts a (Hefty) Price on Greener Sleeping
a collage of the best robes for men on a lavender towel background

8 Robes That Will Make Bedtime Far More Luxurious
illustration of a basketball player falling at the foul line after taking a shot

This Year's March Madness Is Going to Be Wonderfully Amateur
A perfect pint of Guinness on the table outside a pub in Dublin city center. On Monday, 05 July 2021, in Dublin, Ireland

The Best Places to Drink a Perfect Pint of Guinness in Dublin

Trending

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money