InsideHook
Travel | July 4, 2023 6:00 am

These Trains Now Travel Across Italy — On Battery Power

Could this be the future of rail travel?

Blues train
The "Blues" train from Hitachi Rail.
Hitachi Rail
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Travelers who enjoy their scenic European trips with a heavy dose of sustainable power might want to make their way to Italy this summer (and beyond). That’s where 20 trains made by Hitachi Rail are now making their way across various rail routes in the country — and using a unique form of battery power to do so. According to the trains’ manufacturer, this technology reduces the cost of fuel by half, and reduces carbon emissions as well.

The Hitachi Rail trains run on Trenitalia’s system, and have been dubbed the “Blues.” There are 20 of them now, but that number is set to increase — according to their manufacturer, there are more to come, with a potential total of 135 to be manufactured in total.

“The roll-out of our cutting-edge Masaccio battery train marks an important step in our efforts to decarbonise European rail,” said Hitachi Rail Italy CEO Luca D’Aquila in a statement. “With around 40% of regional lines across the continent remaining un-electrified, battery hybrid technology can have an immediate impact. In Italy, the tribrid Blues train is helping cut carbon emissions by 50% compared to existing diesel services.”

Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know

Shirts and shoes are apparently too much for some people

As Smithsonian Magazine notes in an article on the trains’ debut, the Blues are part of a wave of new train designs and systems designed to reduce emissions all over the continent — and elsewhere. It’s not hard to see the appeal of trains that are more in sync with Europe’s goals for lowering emissions, for travelers and the spaces they’re visiting alike.

More Like This

high speed trains america transit crisis
Can High-Speed Trains Solve America’s Transit Crisis?
Dining car
In Amtrak’s Dining Cars, a Tradition Nears Its End
Bilbao
Traveling Across Spain by Train this Year Just Got Easier (and Cheaper)

Recommended

Suggested for you

How to Drink Bourbon
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Products of the Week: Wine Glasses, Tennis Shoes and an Anniversary Omega Seamaster
Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
30 Chicagoans Respond to the Most Unrealistic Moment From “The Bear”

Keep Reading

Shelves at a Phantom Fireworks store on the left side. On the right side, a fireworks factory in China.

It’s the Fourth of July. Do You Know Where Your Fireworks Came From?
Dogfish Head bucket of Crush cocktails near two people and a pool

In a Booming Industry, These Are the Best Canned Cocktails to Drink Right Now
Members of the Fat Man's Baseball Association, circa 1910

Before Joey Chestnut, “Fat Men’s Clubs” Dominated the World of Competitive Eating
Bruce Springsteen performs during the last show of the 1985 'Born in the U.S.A. Tour'. in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Bob Riha Jr/WireImage)

30 Songs for a More Pensive Fourth of July
Chef Bobby Flay

Fire It Up on the Fourth: Bobby Flay’s Recipe for Grilled Pork Chops
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Wine Glasses, Tennis Shoes and an Anniversary Omega Seamaster
a collage of sunglasses on a firework background

The Best Sunglasses Sales to Make Your Fourth of July Weekend Even Better
Great Jones hot dish, Alex Mill pants and a Saloman sneaker on a red and blue background

8 On-Sale Items We’re Buying This Fourth of July Weekend
a collage items from the Alex Mill Sale on a grey background

The Alex Mill Sale Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity (For Your Closet)

Trending

How to Drink Bourbon
Italy Is Introducing Stricter Dress Codes for Tourists — What to Know
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Products of the Week: Wine Glasses, Tennis Shoes and an Anniversary Omega Seamaster
Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price