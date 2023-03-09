Southwest Airlines Partners With Amazon After the Colossal Mess That Was Late 2022
The collaboration is meant to make ticketing smoother and optimize flight operations
Who could forget the Southwest Airlines meltdown of December 2022? Between all the sickness that was swirling around, winter storms and an overpacked flight schedule, the chaos that ensued resulted in thousands of flight cancellations and major headaches for holiday travelers. Hoping to get back into the good graces of its customers, Southwest announced it has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help the airline manage and process dat“AWS’s proven experience in the travel industry, coupled with our vast portfolio of cloud technologies, empowers Southwest to increase operational resiliency, drive cost efficiency and deliver exceptional experiences for its employees and customers,” Matt German, vice president of AWS, told Travel + Leisure.
Michael B. Jordan and “SNL” Brought News From Southwest Airlines
The Waffle House reference was a nice touch
Southwest is hoping that the partnership will improve their reliability. They’ll be using the AWS platform for ticket booking, optimizing flight operations, customer interactions and even crew scheduling. The new tools will also allow Southwest’s IT and Data Science teams to try new technological advances and quickly make changes to their systems.
Southwest isn’t the first travel company to partner with Amazon. United Airlines, Expedia and Korean Air all use the AWS platform. Hopefully this will help curb some of Southwest’s woes as we enter a very busy summer travel season.
Thanks for reading InsideHook. Sign up for our daily newsletter and be in the know.
Recommended
Suggested for you