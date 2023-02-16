InsideHook
Travel | February 16, 2023 6:00 am

Shark Tourism at Guadalupe Island Comes to an Indefinite End

Sharks have been injured there in recent years

Diving with sharks
Would you go diving with sharks?
Wouter Naert/Unsplash
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

For some travelers, an essential part of any vacation involves getting in touch with the local ecosystem. Sometimes that involves hikes through the wilderness; at others, it might mean diving into a nearby body of water and getting up close and personal with aquatic wildlife. And yes, sometimes that wildlife includes sharks.

Jaws aside, sharks can make a significant contribution to a region’s tourism. But there’s a downside to this as well — sometimes the same tourism initiatives that use sharks to attract visitors can also cause harm to sharks’ habitats. And that’s what’s taken place on Guadalupe Island, located in Mexico due west of Baja California.

As Smithsonian Magazine reports, the Mexican government has banned shark-related tourism on the island indefinitely. Why? As the article details, the government feels that a number of companies in the industry are not engaging in best practices for ecologically sound tourism — in other words, the sharks are now at risk.

Steven Spielberg Shares His One Big Regret About “Jaws”
Steven Spielberg Shares His One Big Regret About “Jaws”

It turns out the original summer blockbuster had a big impact on shark populations

Guadalupe Island has been a protected area since 2005, so it’s entirely understandable that the government has opted to crack down on an industry that stands accused of spreading pollutants and causing serious injury (and, in one case, death) to sharks.

What’s good news for great white sharks is less great for the people who relied upon the shark tourism industry for their income. The article cites a statistic from 2019 noting that 2,800 people descended underwater in cages to experience close proximity to sharks — meaning that some companies face an uncertain future or have decided to close outright.

So if you’re intrigued by the idea of seeing a shark in the wild, you may need to find somewhere other than Guadalupe Island to do so — at least in the near future.

More Like This

ethical elephant sanctuary thailand
A Beginner’s Guide to Ethical Wildlife Tourism
Diving with sharks
The Off-The-Grid Guide to Diving With the Sharks
Shark
Cape Town Frustrated by Disappearance of Great White Sharks

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Why the Eagles Lost the Super Bowl
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy

Keep Reading

A man curling a water jug against a blue background.

The Case for Working Out With Giant, Sloshy Water Jugs
Where to get the best eats in Portland

A Post-Pandemic Guide to Eating (and Drinking) in Portland 
a banana in front of a blue protractor on a green background

Is It Normal to Have a Curved Penis?
The lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag on a gold background

The lululemon Belt Bag Just Got Restocked in 13 New Colors
a collage of winter jackets on a grey background

There Are Tons of Winter Coats Currently on Sale. Here Are 18 of the Best.
The Nothing Ear (stick) on a table with butterflies

Review: Nothing’s “Ear (Stick)” Earbuds Win on Looks
Burrow's Range 4-Piece Open Sectional Lounger on a beige background

Burrow's President's Day Sale Has Furniture Discounts for the Entire House
two model shots from the J.Crew Spring Lookbook

J.Crew’s Spring Lookbook Just Dropped…And So Did Its Sitwide Sale
Howler monkey on the Azuero Peninsula

Panama's Azuero Peninsula Is a Perfect Alternative to Panama City

Trending

Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Why the Eagles Lost the Super Bowl
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.