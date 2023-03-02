InsideHook
Travel | March 2, 2023 1:19 pm

The Age of Self-Flying Planes Is Upon Us

No pilot? No problem. At least that's the hope.

Commercial airplane flying above mountain ranges in cloudy sky at night.
Would you fly in a plane without a human pilot?
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

If the continued development of autonomous cars is any indication of what’s to come in commercial aviation…everyone better buckle up. Literally and figuratively. Per a new report from Forbes, the use of self-flying planes is probably closer than you think. Some experts speculate they could be carrying passengers in the next decade.

“Aircraft manufacturers are working toward it. Airlines are eager for it. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is preparing for it. And pilot unions acknowledge the threat is looming on the horizon,” Suzanne Rowan Kelleher wrote.

The U.S. military has long relied on self-flying planes, but always in a very contained environment. The idea of integrating the technology into the commercial airspace is a novel one. And if you guessed money was the driving incentive to do so, you’re right.

According to a report from the Swiss bank UBS from a few years back, it was estimated that autonomous planes could potentially save the aviation industry more than $35 billion per year.

This Startup Wants to “Democratize Space” With Balloon Flights
This Startup Wants to “Democratize Space” With Balloon Flights

For just $180,000, you can travel 15 miles into the stratosphere for unobstructed views of outer space

That said, the potential for tens of billions in savings does little to quell passenger fears. According to a second survey, the overwhelming majority of people reported that they’d be unwilling to fly in a plane sans pilot — even if the airfare were cheaper. If the industry can’t change people’s perception of autonomous planes, there won’t be any money saved. There won’t be money at all.

Prior to the pandemic, it was standard procedure to have two pilots on the flight deck should something happen to the first, a not altogether infrequent occurrence. In an effort to combat the pilot shortage, however, some airlines began pushing the FAA to amend that regulation. Many would argue that even that is premature.

“They’re talking about taking out that backup human system,” Dennis Tajer, pilot and spokesman for the Allied Pilots Association, told Forbes. “Having that second pilot can be the difference between people getting hurt or them getting through an incident safely. And that’s because no matter how much technology you have, the importance of having another human being who has as much at risk and is committed to protecting those passengers in the back is what makes our safety system so successful here in the U.S.”

Now when you put it that way…

More Like This

Aerial view of airplane meal
Here’s Why You Should Consider Skipping Your Next Inflight Meal
The TSA pet policy requires animal pass through the metal detector, not the X-ray machine
Stop Putting Live Animals Through the TSA X-Ray, You Weirdos
Crowd of people waiting for check-in at the airport
Airports are Taking Steps to Avoid Summer 2023 Travel Woes

Recommended

Suggested for you

Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
The Legacy of "M*A*S*H" — And TV's Best Series Finales
This Is the Funkiest Town in the Ozarks
The World According to Steven Van Zandt
Some Doctors Are Now Making More Dubious Claims About Ivermectin
Meet the Man Who Rescues Hostages

Keep Reading

Matty Matheson attends the premiere of FX's "The Bear" in Los Angeles.

How Does Matty Matheson Really Feel About Italian Beef?
The Best luxury sports watches on a black background

The Best Luxury Sports Watches
Five bottles of whisk(e)y selected by InsideHook for its best new whiskeys of Marcy 2023

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This March
a collage of the best knit polos for men on a red dotted backgorund

The Sweater Polo Is Your Secret Weapon Spring Wardrobe Item
Skincare items on sale during Dermstore's Beauty Refresh Sale

9 Items Worth Buying From Dermstore’s Beauty Refresh Sale
Clean skincare products on a green textured background

Everything You Need to Know About “Clean” Skincare
March 2023 Books

The 11 Books You Should Be Reading This March
Aerial view of Cashiers, North Carolina

This Town Is One of the South's Best-Kept Secrets
a collage of Brooks Brothers Spring Sale items on a yellow background

Brooks Brothers’ Spring Sale Event Spells Savings for Your Work Wardrobe

Trending

Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
The Legacy of "M*A*S*H" — And TV's Best Series Finales
This Is the Funkiest Town in the Ozarks
The World According to Steven Van Zandt
Some Doctors Are Now Making More Dubious Claims About Ivermectin